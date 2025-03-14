It’s no secret that Tokyo is teeming with incredible food experiences — and they’re not limited to Japanese options. Japan’s Italian cuisine scene is spectacular, with chefs who have honed their crafts, blending Japan’s detail-oriented culture and ingredients with Western culinary traditions to create dishes that delight all the senses.

It’s no surprise that Ginza, Tokyo’s most glamorous shopping district, has an almost overwhelming number of eateries to choose from. If you find yourself craving top-tier Italian while strolling the neighborhood’s well-appointed streets, you can’t go wrong with these picks.

Cucina Haruno Caviar & Italian

A mere three-minute walk from Ginza Station, Cucina Haruno is perfect for a tasteful, upscale outing. The restaurant’s young head chef masterfully uses seasonal ingredients to craft simple yet delectable handmade pasta dishes that showcase Italy’s diverse regions. For a special treat, try the caviar course — a house specialty — featuring a caviar capellini that absolutely steals the show with its generous heaping of caviar atop delicate, handmade pasta. The restaurant also offers a la carte dishes, allowing you to curate your own dining experience.

Trattoria La Cocorico Birreria Rosticceria

For fantastic Italian cuisine in an intimate setting, head to Trattoria La Cocorico, an unpretentious and relaxed restaurant serving high-quality Italian soul food. In a cozy setting that reimagines a traditional farmhouse from Italy’s northern Trentino region, you can savor the eatery’s famous slow-roasted rotisserie chicken and selections from its extensive natural wine list. The head chef, who spent many years honing his craft in Italy, showcases his considerable skills in a variety of authentic dishes, including Trattoria La Cocorico’s delightful pizza and pasta offerings.

Osteria Barababao

Relish the true taste of Venice right in Ginza with a visit to Osteria Barababao. Granted an “Ospitalità Italiana” certification by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan, the restaurant is dedicated to providing its patrons with high-quality service and cuisine comparable to what you’d find at an osteria in Italy. From its Italian furnishings and waitstaff to its wide selection of directly imported wines and Venetian cuisine, everything about Osteria Barababao is designed to leave you feeling like you’re on a visit to Venice. The Venezia Corso, which can be combined with a nomihodai (all-you-can-drink) plan, comes highly recommended.