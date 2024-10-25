Tokyo is no stranger to zany installations, whether they be for art or just a cool commercial for an evocative brand. In fact, there are so many these days that we’ve had to curate a list so that you can go on your own 3D billboard jaunt throughout Tokyo. Enter the latest and fluffiest foray into the space, a broadcast piece titled “Monster Eye.”

Meet Shibuya’s Monster Eye

“Monster Eye” is a 3D optical illusion, currently being operated by Pandora Vision. The art piece is a brand new landmark character for Shibuya Center Street and looks as if a giant monster was living right inside the building. The company which produces “Monster Eye” is Omnibus Japan Inc. This is the same organization that created the award-winning “The Cat at Shinjuku East Exist” for the Cross Shinjuku Vision.

The Monster Lore

Despite how large and intimidating the monster might be, it is apparently still a baby who peers down curiously from its vantage point. It loves looking at people with interest and is partial to all ages and genders that happen to visit Shibuya. Just like a child, the baby monster is sensitive to stimulation and is always looking towards new buildings and trends. The monster does have a shy side to it though and you will sometimes find it sitting with its back turned away from the crowd.

Where To Find Monster Eye

Shibuya is a sprawling city but fret not, we’ve got the exact location of our little monster just for you. To find “Monster Eye” you can key the following address into your mobile maps application:

24-6 Udagawacho, Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Alternatively, you can also search for Shibuya Center Square Building wall. “Monster Eye” is broadcasted daily from 8 am to 1 am, after which the baby monster needs to go to sleep.