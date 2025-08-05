A look at upcoming exhibitions and art shows across Tokyo for the month of August. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s everything worth checking out.

Aki Sasamoto: Laboratory Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum. Date & Time Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing Price Free Location Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Contemporary Art, 3F Special Exhibition Room More Details

60th Anniversary Gacha Gacha Exhibition Gachapon, or capsule toys, have been a staple of Japanese pop culture. Marking the 60th anniversary of gachapon in Japan, the Marunouchi Building is hosting a special exhibition highlighting the evolution of the toys and some of the biggest names in the industry. Date & Time Jul 26-Aug 15・10:00-19:00・Last Admission at 18:30, Closes at 17:00 on the last day of the exhibit (Last Admission: 16:30) Price ¥1200 for adults, ¥1000 for high school students, ¥800 for elementary and junior high school students, free for preschool children Location Marunouchi Building More Details

Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005 Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions. Date & Time Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30 Price Free Location National Archives of Modern Architecture More Info Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead) More Details

The Fear Exhibition The Fear Exhibition, at the Beam Gallery in Shibuya, explores fears and anxieties of the human heart. Focusing on both conventional and irrational fears, the exhibit is an opportunity for visitors to explore a wide range of phobias while also confronting their own fears. Date & Time Jul 18-Aug 31・11:00-20:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2300 Location Shibuya Beam More Details

Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Date & Time Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30 Price ¥1,200-¥2,000 Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Details

Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle is a new special exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum running from July 19 to September 21 organized in cooperation with the Tokugawa Memorial Foundation. The exhibit features over 180 artifacts, connecting guests to the Empress Dowagers, concubines and maids of the shogunate. Date & Time Jul 19-Sep 21・~17:00・closed on July 22, open until 20:00 every Friday and Saturday, last admission 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2100 for adults, ¥1300 for university students, ¥900 for high school students Location Tokyo National Museum More Details