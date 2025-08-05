A look at upcoming exhibitions and art shows across Tokyo for the month of August. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s everything worth checking out.
Tokyo Art Shows in August
Aki Sasamoto: Laboratory
Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Tokyo Metropolitan Museum.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Contemporary Art, 3F Special Exhibition Room
60th Anniversary Gacha Gacha Exhibition
Gachapon, or capsule toys, have been a staple of Japanese pop culture. Marking the 60th anniversary of gachapon in Japan, the Marunouchi Building is hosting a special exhibition highlighting the evolution of the toys and some of the biggest names in the industry.
|Date & Time
|Jul 26-Aug 15・10:00-19:00・Last Admission at 18:30, Closes at 17:00 on the last day of the exhibit (Last Admission: 16:30)
|Price
|¥1200 for adults, ¥1000 for high school students, ¥800 for elementary and junior high school students, free for preschool children
|Location
|Marunouchi Building
Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005
Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|National Archives of Modern Architecture
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead)
The Fear Exhibition
The Fear Exhibition, at the Beam Gallery in Shibuya, explores fears and anxieties of the human heart. Focusing on both conventional and irrational fears, the exhibit is an opportunity for visitors to explore a wide range of phobias while also confronting their own fears.
|Date & Time
|Jul 18-Aug 31・11:00-20:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2300
|Location
|Shibuya Beam
Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation
Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30
|Price
|¥1,200-¥2,000
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle
Ooku: Women of Power in Edo Castle is a new special exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum running from July 19 to September 21 organized in cooperation with the Tokugawa Memorial Foundation. The exhibit features over 180 artifacts, connecting guests to the Empress Dowagers, concubines and maids of the shogunate.
|Date & Time
|Jul 19-Sep 21・~17:00・closed on July 22, open until 20:00 every Friday and Saturday, last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2100 for adults, ¥1300 for university students, ¥900 for high school students
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.
|Date & Time
|Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted
Tokyo Exhibitions in August
Ando Teru Exhibition: The Sculptor of The Hachiko Statue
This exhibition revisits the sculptor behind Shibuya’s beloved Hachiko statue, marking 80 years since his death.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 17・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|The Shoto Museum of Art
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays (except for July 21, and August 11, 2025), July 22(Tue.), and August 12(Tue.), 2025