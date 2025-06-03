Tokyo’s art scene is extensive and vibrant, and there’s always so much to see. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s a list of exhibitions happening in Tokyo that are worth checking out.
Tokyo Exhibitions in June
Queer Art Exhibition
Explore diverse LGBTQ+ perspectives through 36 works by 30 artists at the Queer Art Exhibition, part of Tokyo Pride 2025. Free admission at Tokyu Plaza Harajuku, June 6 to June 18.
|Date & Time
|Jun 06-18・11:00-21:00・Closes at 19:00 on the Final Day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|BABY THE COFFEE BREW CLUB GALLERY ROOM/ART STREET
Ando Teru Exhibition: The Sculptor of The Hachiko Statue
This exhibition revisits the sculptor behind Shibuya’s beloved Hachiko statue, marking 80 years since his death.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 17・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|The Shoto Museum of Art
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays (except for July 21, and August 11, 2025), July 22(Tue.), and August 12(Tue.), 2025
Ukiyo-e In Play Exhibition
Explore the evolution of traditional Japanese woodcut printing at the Contemporary Ukiyo-e Exhibition, featuring 85 artists reimagining the timeless art of ukiyo-e.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Jun 15・09:30-17:00
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
Love Fashion: In Search of Myself Exhibition
A fashion exhibition from the archives of the Kyoto Costume, exploring clothing through our dreams and desires. From luxurious historical garments to iconic contemporary pieces from Alexander McQueen to Yohji Yamamoto, the show covers centuries of style to examine the deep connection that clothing has with human nature and the self.
|Date & Time
|Apr 16-Jun 22・11:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays
|Price
|¥1600
|Location
|Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery
Living Modernity: 1920s–1970s Architecture Exhibition
"Living Modernity" explores the home as an innovative space of beauty, and the 20th century ideals that shaped how we live today. Showcasing projects from Japan, Europe, America and Brazil, the exhibition includes an impressive name-call of iconic architects, and shares how Japan responded to modernism with a focus on natural materials. With display objects spanning graphic art, models and immersive experiences, this exhibition is sure to delight fans of interior and architectural design, alongside anyone who has ever taken pleasure in a Zillow scrolling session.
|Date & Time
|Mar 19-Jun 30・10:00-18:00・Closed on Tuesdays
|Price
|¥1800
|Location
|The National Art Center, Roppongi
Joan Miró Exhibition
From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
|Price
|¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Tokyo Art Shows in June
Aokabi Saya: Mille Crepe 2 Exhibition
Illustrator Aokabi Saya returns with Mille Crepe 2, a solo exhibition of new works showing at Parco Museum Tokyo. Known for blending analog and digital techniques, Aokabi draws inspiration from the stylized character designs of 1990s Japanese animation, reinterpreting them with a delicate balance of precision and spontaneity.
|Date & Time
|Jun 13-30・11:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Parco Museum Tokyo
Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation
Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30
|Price
|¥1,200-¥2,000
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit
Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit.
|Date & Time
|Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10
|Price
|¥4200
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp Exhibition
Celebrating the visionary duo Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp, this exhibition explores their radical art and design fusion in the Dadaist movement. Together their work redefined 20th century modernism — offering a vibrant dialogue between form, freedom, and creative synergy.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jun 01・10:00-18:00・Open until 20:00 on Fridays. Closed Mondays.
|Price
|¥2000
|Location
|Artizon Museum
|More Info
|(¥1800 if purchased online)
Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art
"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization.
|Date & Time
|Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
Hilma af Klint: The Beyond
Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March.
|Date & Time
|Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm
|Price
|¥2300
|Location
|National Museum of Modern Art
|More Info
|¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students
Daiya Yamamoto Solo Exhibition
Daiya Yamamoto is an artist who skilfully merges traditional Western painting techniques with a distinctly Japanese aesthetic sensitivity to capture the essence of contemporary time. On view from May 24 to June 22, this exhibition marks Yamamoto’s highly anticipated first solo show at Galerie Taménaga’s Tokyo location since his acclaimed 2023 presentation at the gallery’s Paris space, which captivated art enthusiasts in Europe. Featuring approximately forty new works, the exhibition spotlights Yamamoto’s refined take on trompe-l’œil, a Western technique that creates the illusion of real-life presence.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Jun 22・11:00-19:00・11:00-17:00 on Sundays & Holidays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Galerie Taménaga
Wisteria and Hydrangea Early Summer Goldfish 2025
Dive into the beauty of early summer at Art Aquarium Museum GINZA’s Wisteria and Hydrangea Early Summer Goldfish 2025.
|Date & Time
|Apr 25-Jun 22・10:00-19:00・Last Entry at 18:00
|Price
|¥2,500 - ¥2,700
|Location
|Art Aquarium Museum GINZA
|More Info
|Free Admission for elementary school children
Godzilla the Art 70th Anniversary Exhibition
Godzilla is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Godzilla the Art Exhibition at Mori Arts Center Gallery showcases 29 artists and their interpretation of the giant monster.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-Jun 29・10:00-19:00・Until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|General and university students: ¥2500, high school students: ¥1600, elementary school and under: ¥600
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Weekday tickets are discounted
Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.
|Date & Time
|Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F
Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005
Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|National Archives of Modern Architecture
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead)