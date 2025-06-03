Tokyo’s art scene is extensive and vibrant, and there’s always so much to see. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s a list of exhibitions happening in Tokyo that are worth checking out.

From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.

"Living Modernity" explores the home as an innovative space of beauty, and the 20th century ideals that shaped how we live today. Showcasing projects from Japan, Europe, America and Brazil, the exhibition includes an impressive name-call of iconic architects, and shares how Japan responded to modernism with a focus on natural materials. With display objects spanning graphic art, models and immersive experiences, this exhibition is sure to delight fans of interior and architectural design, alongside anyone who has ever taken pleasure in a Zillow scrolling session.

A fashion exhibition from the archives of the Kyoto Costume, exploring clothing through our dreams and desires. From luxurious historical garments to iconic contemporary pieces from Alexander McQueen to Yohji Yamamoto, the show covers centuries of style to examine the deep connection that clothing has with human nature and the self.

Explore the evolution of traditional Japanese woodcut printing at the Contemporary Ukiyo-e Exhibition, featuring 85 artists reimagining the timeless art of ukiyo-e.

This exhibition revisits the sculptor behind Shibuya’s beloved Hachiko statue, marking 80 years since his death.

Explore diverse LGBTQ+ perspectives through 36 works by 30 artists at the Queer Art Exhibition, part of Tokyo Pride 2025. Free admission at Tokyu Plaza Harajuku, June 6 to June 18.

Aokabi Saya: Mille Crepe 2 Exhibition Illustrator Aokabi Saya returns with Mille Crepe 2, a solo exhibition of new works showing at Parco Museum Tokyo. Known for blending analog and digital techniques, Aokabi draws inspiration from the stylized character designs of 1990s Japanese animation, reinterpreting them with a delicate balance of precision and spontaneity. Date & Time Jun 13-30・11:00-21:00 Price Free Location Parco Museum Tokyo More Details

Isao Takahata Exhibition: The Man Who Planted Japanese Animation Explore the life and legacy of Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, through rare art and materials from his iconic films, including Grave of the Fireflies, opening this summer at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Date & Time Jun 27-Sep 15・10:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:30 Price ¥1,200-¥2,000 Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Details

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit. Date & Time Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10 Price ¥4200 Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya More Details

Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp Exhibition Celebrating the visionary duo Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp, this exhibition explores their radical art and design fusion in the Dadaist movement. Together their work redefined 20th century modernism — offering a vibrant dialogue between form, freedom, and creative synergy. Date & Time Mar 01-Jun 01・10:00-18:00・Open until 20:00 on Fridays. Closed Mondays. Price ¥2000 Location Artizon Museum More Info (¥1800 if purchased online) More Details

Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art "Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization. Date & Time Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children Location Mori Art Museum More Details

Hilma af Klint: The Beyond Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March. Date & Time Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm Price ¥2300 Location National Museum of Modern Art More Info ¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students More Details

Daiya Yamamoto Solo Exhibition Daiya Yamamoto is an artist who skilfully merges traditional Western painting techniques with a distinctly Japanese aesthetic sensitivity to capture the essence of contemporary time. On view from May 24 to June 22, this exhibition marks Yamamoto’s highly anticipated first solo show at Galerie Taménaga’s Tokyo location since his acclaimed 2023 presentation at the gallery’s Paris space, which captivated art enthusiasts in Europe. Featuring approximately forty new works, the exhibition spotlights Yamamoto’s refined take on trompe-l’œil, a Western technique that creates the illusion of real-life presence. Date & Time May 24-Jun 22・11:00-19:00・11:00-17:00 on Sundays & Holidays Price Free Location Galerie Taménaga More Details

Wisteria and Hydrangea Early Summer Goldfish 2025 Dive into the beauty of early summer at Art Aquarium Museum GINZA’s Wisteria and Hydrangea Early Summer Goldfish 2025. Date & Time Apr 25-Jun 22・10:00-19:00・Last Entry at 18:00 Price ¥2,500 - ¥2,700 Location Art Aquarium Museum GINZA More Info Free Admission for elementary school children More Details

Godzilla the Art 70th Anniversary Exhibition Godzilla is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Godzilla the Art Exhibition at Mori Arts Center Gallery showcases 29 artists and their interpretation of the giant monster. Date & Time Apr 26-Jun 29・10:00-19:00・Until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, last admission 30 minutes before closing Price General and university students: ¥2500, high school students: ¥1600, elementary school and under: ¥600 Location Mori Arts Center Gallery More Info Weekday tickets are discounted More Details

Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media. Date & Time Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00 Price Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F More Details