Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in May

Yuko Nishikawa: Moshi-Moshi Karuta

New York-based artist Yuko Nishikawa fills Calm & Punk Gallery's lofty space with ethereal mobiles inspired by the traditional Japanese poetic card game "Iroha Karuta."

Date & Time May 02-25・13:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays
Price Free
Location Calm & Punk Gallery

Yudai Takeuchi and Bechir Boussandel's Yugen

UltraSuperNew Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition by Béchir Boussandel & Yudai Takeuchi, exploring the essence of the Japanese word 幽玄 (Yugen). The French-Tunisian and Japanese artworks showcases a powerful call to reconnect with the essence of our existence.

Date & Time Apr 18-May 03・14:00-19:00・Open from 11 A.M. on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays and Mondays
Price Free
Location UltraSuperNew Kura

A24 japan

A24 Pop-Up

Style Department, a select shop with stores in Tokyo and Osaka, will hold a pop-up for the American-based indie film company A24. The pop-up will be held to commemorate the release of A24's new psycho-thriller film "The House of Heretics," which will be released nationwide on April 25. The lineup will include items that have never been sold in Japan before, such as goods that were previously only available to paid A24 members, T-shirts that will be resold for the event, and books related to the film.

Date & Time Apr 18-May 08・13:00-20:00・Tokyo | 12-8PM Sat, 12-7PM Sun. Osaka | 1-8PM Mon-Sat, 12-7PM Sun
Price Free
Location Style Department Tokyo, Style Department Osaka
loewe crafted world tokyo

© LOEWE

Loewe Crafted World Exhibition

Loewe's large scale exhibition celebrates the brand's rich history, Spanish heritage and the joy of making things by hand. Check out the brand's collaboration with Studio Ghibli, which includes immersive installations and designs featuring film characters.

Date & Time Mar 29-May 11・09:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:00
Price Free
Location 6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo
More Info By Reservation only

Irises at Yatsuhashi and Other Masterpieces on Display at the Nezu Museum

For only a few weeks each year, the Nezu Museum displays Ogata Korin’s “Irises at Yatsuhashi” screens, a jewel of the museum's collections.

Date & Time Apr 12-May 11・10:00-17:00
Price ¥1500
Location The Nezu Museum
More Info Closed April 14, 21 and May 7

Matsuyama Tomokazu

FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama

Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan.

Date & Time Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays
Price Free
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery

Miffy 70th Anniversary Exhibition

Miffy, the rabbit character created by Dutch picture book author and graphic designer Dick Bruna, is celebrating her 70th anniversary.

Date & Time Apr 23-May 12・11:00-20:00・The exhibit will close at 19:30 on May 6th and May 11th, and at 17:00 on May 12. Admission is until 30 minutes before closing.
Price General tickets: ¥1800 (¥1600 for advanced tickets), high school students: ¥1300 (¥1100 advanced), elementary and junior high school students: ¥800 (¥600 advanced)
Location Matsuya Ginza

Yamada Koki's Nahar Exhibition

Wildlife photographer Koki Yamada's latest exhibition displays shots of the Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat.

Date & Time Apr 26-May 17・10:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Daikanyama Hillside Forum

Screenshot

No Unchi, No Life: The Poo Exhibition

Tokyo has many weird and wonderful events going on, but an entire exhibition dedicated to poo is one of the best.

Date & Time Mar 18-May 18・10:00-17:00
Price ¥2,200
Location Gallery AaMo

Daido Moriyama and Sayre Gomez: "Hellooooo" Exhibition

Daido Moriyama’s Tokyo street photography meets the sharp grit of Sayre Gomez’s photorealistic Los Angeles paintings in this exhibition.

Date & Time Apr 12-May 31・11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Taka Ishii Gallery Kyobashi
More Info Closed Sunday, Monday, Holidays

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit

Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit.

Date & Time Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10
Price ¥4200
Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya

best tokyo art exhibitions march 2025

Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art

"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization. 

Date & Time Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
hilma af klint exhibition

Hilma af Klint: The Beyond

Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March.

Date & Time Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm
Price ¥2300
Location National Museum of Modern Art
More Info ¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students

Ukiyo-e In Play Exhibition

Explore the evolution of traditional Japanese woodcut printing at the Contemporary Ukiyo-e Exhibition, featuring 85 artists reimagining the timeless art of ukiyo-e.

Date & Time Apr 22-Jun 15・09:30-17:00
Price ¥1000
Location Tokyo National Museum

Godzilla the Art 70th Anniversary Exhibition

Godzilla is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Godzilla the Art Exhibition at Mori Arts Center Gallery showcases 29 artists and their interpretation of the giant monster.

Date & Time Apr 26-Jun 29・10:00-19:00・Until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, last admission 30 minutes before closing
Price General and university students: ¥2500, high school students: ¥1600, elementary school and under: ¥600
Location Mori Arts Center Gallery
More Info Weekday tickets are discounted

joan miro exhibition tokyo

Joan Miró Exhibition

From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.

Date & Time Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
Price ¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

Kenjiro Okazaki exhibition

Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.

Date & Time Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F

Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005

Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions.

Date & Time Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30
Price Free
Location National Archives of Modern Architecture
More Info Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead)

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in May

Spiral Independent Creators Festival 2025

The Spiral Independent Creators Festival is back for its 26th edition, offering an exciting showcase of Japan’s art and design scenes.

Date & Time May 02-07・11:00-19:00
Price Exhibition tickets are ¥1000. The market is free.
Location Spiral

Asakusa Sanja Matsuri 2025

One of Tokyo's biggest festivals, Sanja Matsuri is held over three days and centered around Sensoji Temple and Asakusa Shrine, with the main festivities taking place over the weekend. Featuring over 100 mikoshi floats and dances by shrine maidens, taiko drumming, traditional festival stalls and more, this legendary matsuri is considered one of the three Great Festivals of Edo — being held in various forms for over 1000 years.

Date & Time May 16-18・13:00~・Starting times vary by day
Price Free
Location Sensoji Temple

Sunshine 60 Observatory Sakura Festival

The Tembo Park Sakura Festival brings cherry blossom season indoors. Enjoy a sakura celebration with amazing cityscapes, workshops and a picnic from 251 meters above. 

Date & Time Feb 27-May 11・
Price ¥700
Location Sunshine 60 Observatory Tembo Park
ashikaga flower park wisteria

Ashikaga Flower Park

Ashikaga Flower Park Great Wisteria Festival 2025

Witness one of the world's most impressive expanses of wisteria at Ashikaga Flower Park. Throughout April and May, the iconic park turns violet with the great wisteria in full-bloom, and special illuminations make the park glow in the evenings. The park is open year-round, and other flowers will be visible during festival dates, including azaleas.

Date & Time Apr 12-May 18・09:00-20:30・Opening Hours Vary
Price Up to ¥2,300
Location Ashikaga Flower Park
More Info Prices vary throughout the season

showa kinen park tulip garden

Showa Kinen Park Flower Festival 2025

Enjoy spring in Japan with a beautiful flower festival at Showa Kinen Park. Highlights include the tulip garden and nemophila field, and an outdoor barbecue and seasonal dishes and sweets are available in the park restaurants during the event.

Date & Time Mar 20-May 25・09:00-17:00
Price ¥450
Location Showa Kinen Park
More Info Admission free on some days

Fuji Shibazakura Festival

Witness the expanse of shibazakura (turf cherry blossoms) color Yamanashi Prefecture's Fuji Motosuko Resort in a carpet of bright pink, with a backdrop of the magnificent Mount Fuji. Check the resort's official Instagram for live updates on blooming conditions.

Date & Time Apr 12-May 25・08:00-16:00
Price ¥1,300
Location Fuji Motosuko Resort
More Info Price varies throughout the season

Keisei Rose Garden 'The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle'

Experience the Keisei Rose Garden's spring festival, "The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle," where the garden turns into a rose-filled theme park. Throughout the festival period, guests can enjoy tea in the small castle inside the garden, and ride a merry-go-round or the self-driving car to explore the garden premises. 

Date & Time Apr 19-Jun 15・09:00-18:00
Price ¥1,800
Location Keisei Rose Garden

My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland

To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.

Date & Time Jan 17-Dec 31・・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in May

Angura Presents: 'Pop Peach Planet'

Angura's next event features four exciting and creative pop acts in Japanese indie like Puff and Wang Dang Doodle, and some top-class DJs.

Date & Time May 14, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:30
Price ¥3,200 (inc 1D
Location Shinjuku Marz

concert 2025 tokyo japan

Boyz II Men Japan

Boyz II Men touch down in Japan for a three-date arena tour, taking in Osaka and Nagoya before moving onto Tokyo for a final date. 

Date & Time May 16, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
Price from ¥15,000
Location Tokyo Garden Theater

Emo Night Tokyo

The Saddest Party in Tokyo returns May 17! Join Emo Night in Kabukicho for an angsty celebration with Martin Johnson of Boys Like Girls, live bands and a nostalgic DJ set.

Date & Time May 17, 2025・17:00-22:00
Price ¥5000-¥5800
Location 新宿ACB HALL

Kamasi Washington Live in Tokyo 2025

Kamasi Washington, aka one of the coolest saxophonists in the business, comes back to Japan for four solo dates across the country.

Date & Time May 23-28・17:30~・Playing four times across two days. 1st OPEN 16:30 / START 17:30 | 2nd OPEN 19:30 / START 20:30
Price from ¥16,500
Location Billboard Live Tokyo

the beach 2025

The Beach 2025: A New Beach Festival Dedicated to Dance Music

The Beach 2025 — a brand-new beach festival in Japan that's dedicated to dance music — makes its debut on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Date & Time May 31, 2025・12:00-21:00・Doors open at 11:00
Price General admission: ¥15,000 | At the gate: ¥18,000
Location Makuhari Seaside Park (Chiba)

Hibiya Music Festival 2025

A “free and borderless” music event, the Hibiya Music Festival returns this May, bringing live performances by top artists to Hibiya Park.

Date & Time May 31-Jun 01・10:30-20:30
Price Free
Location Hibiya Park
More Info Some venues may require entry fee. See website for details

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in May

Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.

Date & Time May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
Price ¥1,900
Location Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL

ONE PIECE ONLY

This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.

Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tachikawa Play! Museum

Osamu Tezuka's "Phoenix" Exhibition

This exhibition will cover Phoenix, a manga series that was famously unfinished by the celebrated manga author but is known for its unique themes. The aim of this exhibition is to interpret the meaning of the Phoenix through the manga which carries heavy themes of life and its relation to the universe.

Date & Time Mar 07-May 25・10:00-22:00・Entry tickets accepted until 21:00
Price ¥2500 (General Admission)
Location Tokyo City View
More Info See tickets link for additional pricing information

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in May

The Tavern Secret Kitchen Is Back

The Tavern Secret Kitchen is secretly back with two unforgettable evenings on Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17, 2025.

Date & Time May 16-17・19:00~・Welcome drink from 18:30
Price ¥24,200
Location The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
More Info ¥9,900 for wine pairing

Italia, amore mio!

Italia, Amore Mio! 2025: Life is Beautiful

Italia, Amore Mio! 2025 is back at Roppongi Hills Arena on May 24–25, featuring live entertainment, Italian brands and authentic Italian food and wine.

Date & Time May 24-25・
Price Free
Location Roppongi Hills Arena

Craft Gyoza Fes 2025

Sample over 30 kinds of craft gyoza, fried rice, drinks and even dessert gyoza at the Craft Gyoza Fes 2025. The festival's extensive menu has an incredible variety of flavors and combinations in each dumpling.

Date & Time Apr 25-May 06・11:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays and holidays: 10:00-20:00
Price Admission is free, food/drink are ¥700
Location Komazawa Olympic Park

The Belcomo's 'Fingershoot' Cocktail Program

The Belcomo is now offering "Fingershoot," a new cocktail program that combines five appetizers with five drinks.

Date & Time Feb 17-May 16・17:00-23:00・Will close at 24:00 from March 1
Price ¥7,000 for five glasses
Location The Belcomo, The Aoyama Grand Hotel

Chinaroom Hosts Renowned Cantonese Chef Jacob Huang

For one week only this February, Chinaroom is welcoming acclaimed Michelin-Starred Chef Jacob Huang to Tokyo.

Date & Time Feb 25-May 31・11:30-14:30・Dinner: 17:30-20:30
Price Dinner: ¥17,600, Lunch: ¥8,800
Location Chinaroom

Jade Garden Special Chef Collaboration Event

For around two months, Chef Kent Jin Qiang is presenting a special menu at Jade Garden, Hyatt Regency Tokyo.

Date & Time Mar 20-May 31・11:30-22:00・Lunch: 11:30-15:00, Dinner: 17:30-22:00
Price ¥10,120-¥22,770
Location Jade Garden
More Info All prices include 15% service charge and tax

The Oak Door Bar’s Sakurao Cocktails

With hanami season approaching, Grand Hyatt Tokyo is exploring the complex flavors of Sakurao Gin through a range of cocktails.

Date & Time Mar 20-May 31・11:30-23:30・Until 0:30 on Fridays and Saturdays
Price ¥2,300-¥2,500
Location The OakDoor

Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival

The Food & Wine Festival returns for a second year at Tokyo DisneySea. Guests can sample a variety of dishes and exclusive seasonal beverages.

Date & Time Apr 08-Jun 30・・Specific menu and merchandise sale dates may vary
Location Tokyo DisneySea

Le Petit Chef

Le Petit Chef

ANA InterContinental Tokyo recently announced the opening of Le Petit Chef, a cinema dining restaurant with projection mapping.

Date & Time Feb 07-Jul 31・12:00-22:00・Three Seatings
Price ¥14,000-¥21,000
Location ANA InerContinental Tokyo

Sapporo Beer The Perfect Black Label Wagon Event

Sapporo's Perfect Black Label Wagon is touring at 13 stops celebrating their flagship draft beer around the country. Guests can enjoy Sapporo beer and other exclusive goods at the event.

Date & Time Apr 09-Aug 24・・Please check event details for each venue
Price Experience passes: ¥1200 (Tokyo), ¥1000 (other locations)
Location Roppongi Hills Arena

Mori no Beer Garden's 40th Edition

Mori no Beer Garden is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat barbecue and an all-you-can-eat drinks menu.

Date & Time Apr 15-Sep 23・16:30-22:00・Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:00. From July 19 to August 31: 14:00-22:30, Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:30
Price ¥6,000-¥7,000 for adults
Location Niko Niko Park, Meiji Jingu Gaien

(c)Kristin Perers

Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu

The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.

Date & Time Apr 22-Oct 15・
Price Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
Location bills Ginza
More Info Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999

Tokyo Game Events in May

