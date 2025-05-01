Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of May. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Yuko Nishikawa: Moshi-Moshi Karuta New York-based artist Yuko Nishikawa fills Calm & Punk Gallery's lofty space with ethereal mobiles inspired by the traditional Japanese poetic card game "Iroha Karuta." Date & Time May 02-25・13:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays Price Free Location Calm & Punk Gallery More Details

Yudai Takeuchi and Bechir Boussandel's Yugen UltraSuperNew Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition by Béchir Boussandel & Yudai Takeuchi, exploring the essence of the Japanese word 幽玄 (Yugen). The French-Tunisian and Japanese artworks showcases a powerful call to reconnect with the essence of our existence. Date & Time Apr 18-May 03・14:00-19:00・Open from 11 A.M. on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays and Mondays Price Free Location UltraSuperNew Kura More Details

A24 Pop-Up Style Department, a select shop with stores in Tokyo and Osaka, will hold a pop-up for the American-based indie film company A24. The pop-up will be held to commemorate the release of A24's new psycho-thriller film "The House of Heretics," which will be released nationwide on April 25. The lineup will include items that have never been sold in Japan before, such as goods that were previously only available to paid A24 members, T-shirts that will be resold for the event, and books related to the film. Date & Time Apr 18-May 08・13:00-20:00・Tokyo | 12-8PM Sat, 12-7PM Sun. Osaka | 1-8PM Mon-Sat, 12-7PM Sun Price Free Location Style Department Tokyo, Style Department Osaka More Details

Loewe Crafted World Exhibition Loewe's large scale exhibition celebrates the brand's rich history, Spanish heritage and the joy of making things by hand. Check out the brand's collaboration with Studio Ghibli, which includes immersive installations and designs featuring film characters. Date & Time Mar 29-May 11・09:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:00 Price Free Location 6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo More Info By Reservation only More Details

Irises at Yatsuhashi and Other Masterpieces on Display at the Nezu Museum For only a few weeks each year, the Nezu Museum displays Ogata Korin’s “Irises at Yatsuhashi” screens, a jewel of the museum's collections. Date & Time Apr 12-May 11・10:00-17:00 Price ¥1500 Location The Nezu Museum More Info Closed April 14, 21 and May 7 More Details

FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan. Date & Time Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays Price Free Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Details

Miffy 70th Anniversary Exhibition Miffy, the rabbit character created by Dutch picture book author and graphic designer Dick Bruna, is celebrating her 70th anniversary. Date & Time Apr 23-May 12・11:00-20:00・The exhibit will close at 19:30 on May 6th and May 11th, and at 17:00 on May 12. Admission is until 30 minutes before closing. Price General tickets: ¥1800 (¥1600 for advanced tickets), high school students: ¥1300 (¥1100 advanced), elementary and junior high school students: ¥800 (¥600 advanced) Location Matsuya Ginza More Details

Yamada Koki's Nahar Exhibition Wildlife photographer Koki Yamada's latest exhibition displays shots of the Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat. Date & Time Apr 26-May 17・10:00-20:00 Price Free Location Daikanyama Hillside Forum More Details

No Unchi, No Life: The Poo Exhibition Tokyo has many weird and wonderful events going on, but an entire exhibition dedicated to poo is one of the best. Date & Time Mar 18-May 18・10:00-17:00 Price ¥2,200 Location Gallery AaMo More Details

Daido Moriyama and Sayre Gomez: "Hellooooo" Exhibition Daido Moriyama’s Tokyo street photography meets the sharp grit of Sayre Gomez’s photorealistic Los Angeles paintings in this exhibition. Date & Time Apr 12-May 31・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Taka Ishii Gallery Kyobashi More Info Closed Sunday, Monday, Holidays More Details

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit. Date & Time Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10 Price ¥4200 Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya More Details

Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art "Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization. Date & Time Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children Location Shows on Location details blocks inserted into post content with short code [location_details] More Details

Hilma af Klint: The Beyond Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March. Date & Time Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm Price ¥2300 Location National Museum of Modern Art More Info ¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students More Details

Ukiyo-e In Play Exhibition Explore the evolution of traditional Japanese woodcut printing at the Contemporary Ukiyo-e Exhibition, featuring 85 artists reimagining the timeless art of ukiyo-e. Date & Time Apr 22-Jun 15・09:30-17:00 Price ¥1000 Location Tokyo National Museum More Details

Godzilla the Art 70th Anniversary Exhibition Godzilla is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Godzilla the Art Exhibition at Mori Arts Center Gallery showcases 29 artists and their interpretation of the giant monster. Date & Time Apr 26-Jun 29・10:00-19:00・Until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, last admission 30 minutes before closing Price General and university students: ¥2500, high school students: ¥1600, elementary school and under: ¥600 Location Mori Arts Center Gallery More Info Weekday tickets are discounted More Details

Joan Miró Exhibition From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists. Date & Time Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7 Price ¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum More Details

Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media. Date & Time Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00 Price Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F More Details