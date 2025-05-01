Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of May. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in May
Yuko Nishikawa: Moshi-Moshi Karuta
New York-based artist Yuko Nishikawa fills Calm & Punk Gallery's lofty space with ethereal mobiles inspired by the traditional Japanese poetic card game "Iroha Karuta."
|Date & Time
|May 02-25・13:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Calm & Punk Gallery
Yudai Takeuchi and Bechir Boussandel's Yugen
UltraSuperNew Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition by Béchir Boussandel & Yudai Takeuchi, exploring the essence of the Japanese word 幽玄 (Yugen). The French-Tunisian and Japanese artworks showcases a powerful call to reconnect with the essence of our existence.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-May 03・14:00-19:00・Open from 11 A.M. on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays and Mondays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|UltraSuperNew Kura
A24 Pop-Up
Style Department, a select shop with stores in Tokyo and Osaka, will hold a pop-up for the American-based indie film company A24. The pop-up will be held to commemorate the release of A24's new psycho-thriller film "The House of Heretics," which will be released nationwide on April 25. The lineup will include items that have never been sold in Japan before, such as goods that were previously only available to paid A24 members, T-shirts that will be resold for the event, and books related to the film.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-May 08・13:00-20:00・Tokyo | 12-8PM Sat, 12-7PM Sun. Osaka | 1-8PM Mon-Sat, 12-7PM Sun
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Style Department Tokyo, Style Department Osaka
Loewe Crafted World Exhibition
Loewe's large scale exhibition celebrates the brand's rich history, Spanish heritage and the joy of making things by hand. Check out the brand's collaboration with Studio Ghibli, which includes immersive installations and designs featuring film characters.
|Date & Time
|Mar 29-May 11・09:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo
|More Info
|By Reservation only
Irises at Yatsuhashi and Other Masterpieces on Display at the Nezu Museum
For only a few weeks each year, the Nezu Museum displays Ogata Korin’s “Irises at Yatsuhashi” screens, a jewel of the museum's collections.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-May 11・10:00-17:00
|Price
|¥1500
|Location
|The Nezu Museum
|More Info
|Closed April 14, 21 and May 7
FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama
Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Miffy 70th Anniversary Exhibition
Miffy, the rabbit character created by Dutch picture book author and graphic designer Dick Bruna, is celebrating her 70th anniversary.
|Date & Time
|Apr 23-May 12・11:00-20:00・The exhibit will close at 19:30 on May 6th and May 11th, and at 17:00 on May 12. Admission is until 30 minutes before closing.
|Price
|General tickets: ¥1800 (¥1600 for advanced tickets), high school students: ¥1300 (¥1100 advanced), elementary and junior high school students: ¥800 (¥600 advanced)
|Location
|Matsuya Ginza
Yamada Koki's Nahar Exhibition
Wildlife photographer Koki Yamada's latest exhibition displays shots of the Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-May 17・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Daikanyama Hillside Forum
No Unchi, No Life: The Poo Exhibition
Tokyo has many weird and wonderful events going on, but an entire exhibition dedicated to poo is one of the best.
|Date & Time
|Mar 18-May 18・10:00-17:00
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Gallery AaMo
Daido Moriyama and Sayre Gomez: "Hellooooo" Exhibition
Daido Moriyama’s Tokyo street photography meets the sharp grit of Sayre Gomez’s photorealistic Los Angeles paintings in this exhibition.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-May 31・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Taka Ishii Gallery Kyobashi
|More Info
|Closed Sunday, Monday, Holidays
Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit
Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit.
|Date & Time
|Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10
|Price
|¥4200
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art
"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization.
|Date & Time
|Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
Hilma af Klint: The Beyond
Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March.
|Date & Time
|Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm
|Price
|¥2300
|Location
|National Museum of Modern Art
|More Info
|¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students
Ukiyo-e In Play Exhibition
Explore the evolution of traditional Japanese woodcut printing at the Contemporary Ukiyo-e Exhibition, featuring 85 artists reimagining the timeless art of ukiyo-e.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Jun 15・09:30-17:00
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
Godzilla the Art 70th Anniversary Exhibition
Godzilla is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Godzilla the Art Exhibition at Mori Arts Center Gallery showcases 29 artists and their interpretation of the giant monster.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-Jun 29・10:00-19:00・Until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|General and university students: ¥2500, high school students: ¥1600, elementary school and under: ¥600
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Weekday tickets are discounted
Joan Miró Exhibition
From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
|Price
|¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.
|Date & Time
|Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F
Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005
Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|National Archives of Modern Architecture
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead)
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in May
Spiral Independent Creators Festival 2025
The Spiral Independent Creators Festival is back for its 26th edition, offering an exciting showcase of Japan’s art and design scenes.
|Date & Time
|May 02-07・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Exhibition tickets are ¥1000. The market is free.
|Location
|Spiral
Asakusa Sanja Matsuri 2025
One of Tokyo's biggest festivals, Sanja Matsuri is held over three days and centered around Sensoji Temple and Asakusa Shrine, with the main festivities taking place over the weekend. Featuring over 100 mikoshi floats and dances by shrine maidens, taiko drumming, traditional festival stalls and more, this legendary matsuri is considered one of the three Great Festivals of Edo — being held in various forms for over 1000 years.
|Date & Time
|May 16-18・13:00~・Starting times vary by day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Sensoji Temple
Sunshine 60 Observatory Sakura Festival
The Tembo Park Sakura Festival brings cherry blossom season indoors. Enjoy a sakura celebration with amazing cityscapes, workshops and a picnic from 251 meters above.
|Date & Time
|Feb 27-May 11・
|Price
|¥700
|Location
|Sunshine 60 Observatory Tembo Park
Ashikaga Flower Park Great Wisteria Festival 2025
Witness one of the world's most impressive expanses of wisteria at Ashikaga Flower Park. Throughout April and May, the iconic park turns violet with the great wisteria in full-bloom, and special illuminations make the park glow in the evenings. The park is open year-round, and other flowers will be visible during festival dates, including azaleas.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-May 18・09:00-20:30・Opening Hours Vary
|Price
|Up to ¥2,300
|Location
|Ashikaga Flower Park
|More Info
|Prices vary throughout the season
Showa Kinen Park Flower Festival 2025
Enjoy spring in Japan with a beautiful flower festival at Showa Kinen Park. Highlights include the tulip garden and nemophila field, and an outdoor barbecue and seasonal dishes and sweets are available in the park restaurants during the event.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20-May 25・09:00-17:00
|Price
|¥450
|Location
|Showa Kinen Park
|More Info
|Admission free on some days
Fuji Shibazakura Festival
Witness the expanse of shibazakura (turf cherry blossoms) color Yamanashi Prefecture's Fuji Motosuko Resort in a carpet of bright pink, with a backdrop of the magnificent Mount Fuji. Check the resort's official Instagram for live updates on blooming conditions.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-May 25・08:00-16:00
|Price
|¥1,300
|Location
|Fuji Motosuko Resort
|More Info
|Price varies throughout the season
Keisei Rose Garden 'The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle'
Experience the Keisei Rose Garden's spring festival, "The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle," where the garden turns into a rose-filled theme park. Throughout the festival period, guests can enjoy tea in the small castle inside the garden, and ride a merry-go-round or the self-driving car to explore the garden premises.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-Jun 15・09:00-18:00
|Price
|¥1,800
|Location
|Keisei Rose Garden
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in May
Angura Presents: 'Pop Peach Planet'
Angura's next event features four exciting and creative pop acts in Japanese indie like Puff and Wang Dang Doodle, and some top-class DJs.
|Date & Time
|May 14, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:30
|Price
|¥3,200 (inc 1D
|Location
|Shinjuku Marz
Boyz II Men Japan
Boyz II Men touch down in Japan for a three-date arena tour, taking in Osaka and Nagoya before moving onto Tokyo for a final date.
|Date & Time
|May 16, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|from ¥15,000
|Location
|Tokyo Garden Theater
Emo Night Tokyo
The Saddest Party in Tokyo returns May 17! Join Emo Night in Kabukicho for an angsty celebration with Martin Johnson of Boys Like Girls, live bands and a nostalgic DJ set.
|Date & Time
|May 17, 2025・17:00-22:00
|Price
|¥5000-¥5800
|Location
|新宿ACB HALL
Kamasi Washington Live in Tokyo 2025
Kamasi Washington, aka one of the coolest saxophonists in the business, comes back to Japan for four solo dates across the country.
|Date & Time
|May 23-28・17:30~・Playing four times across two days. 1st OPEN 16:30 / START 17:30 | 2nd OPEN 19:30 / START 20:30
|Price
|from ¥16,500
|Location
|Billboard Live Tokyo
The Beach 2025: A New Beach Festival Dedicated to Dance Music
The Beach 2025 — a brand-new beach festival in Japan that's dedicated to dance music — makes its debut on Saturday, May 31, 2025.
|Date & Time
|May 31, 2025・12:00-21:00・Doors open at 11:00
|Price
|General admission: ¥15,000 | At the gate: ¥18,000
|Location
|Makuhari Seaside Park (Chiba)
Hibiya Music Festival 2025
A “free and borderless” music event, the Hibiya Music Festival returns this May, bringing live performances by top artists to Hibiya Park.
|Date & Time
|May 31-Jun 01・10:30-20:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hibiya Park
|More Info
|Some venues may require entry fee. See website for details
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in May
Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition
In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.
|Date & Time
|May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum
Osamu Tezuka's "Phoenix" Exhibition
This exhibition will cover Phoenix, a manga series that was famously unfinished by the celebrated manga author but is known for its unique themes. The aim of this exhibition is to interpret the meaning of the Phoenix through the manga which carries heavy themes of life and its relation to the universe.
|Date & Time
|Mar 07-May 25・10:00-22:00・Entry tickets accepted until 21:00
|Price
|¥2500 (General Admission)
|Location
|Tokyo City View
|More Info
|See tickets link for additional pricing information
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in May
The Tavern Secret Kitchen Is Back
The Tavern Secret Kitchen is secretly back with two unforgettable evenings on Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17, 2025.
|Date & Time
|May 16-17・19:00~・Welcome drink from 18:30
|Price
|¥24,200
|Location
|The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
|More Info
|¥9,900 for wine pairing
Italia, Amore Mio! 2025: Life is Beautiful
Italia, Amore Mio! 2025 is back at Roppongi Hills Arena on May 24–25, featuring live entertainment, Italian brands and authentic Italian food and wine.
|Date & Time
|May 24-25・
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Roppongi Hills Arena
Craft Gyoza Fes 2025
Sample over 30 kinds of craft gyoza, fried rice, drinks and even dessert gyoza at the Craft Gyoza Fes 2025. The festival's extensive menu has an incredible variety of flavors and combinations in each dumpling.
|Date & Time
|Apr 25-May 06・11:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays and holidays: 10:00-20:00
|Price
|Admission is free, food/drink are ¥700
|Location
|Komazawa Olympic Park
The Belcomo's 'Fingershoot' Cocktail Program
The Belcomo is now offering "Fingershoot," a new cocktail program that combines five appetizers with five drinks.
|Date & Time
|Feb 17-May 16・17:00-23:00・Will close at 24:00 from March 1
|Price
|¥7,000 for five glasses
|Location
|The Belcomo, The Aoyama Grand Hotel
Chinaroom Hosts Renowned Cantonese Chef Jacob Huang
For one week only this February, Chinaroom is welcoming acclaimed Michelin-Starred Chef Jacob Huang to Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Feb 25-May 31・11:30-14:30・Dinner: 17:30-20:30
|Price
|Dinner: ¥17,600, Lunch: ¥8,800
|Location
|Chinaroom
Jade Garden Special Chef Collaboration Event
For around two months, Chef Kent Jin Qiang is presenting a special menu at Jade Garden, Hyatt Regency Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20-May 31・11:30-22:00・Lunch: 11:30-15:00, Dinner: 17:30-22:00
|Price
|¥10,120-¥22,770
|Location
|Jade Garden
|More Info
|All prices include 15% service charge and tax
The Oak Door Bar’s Sakurao Cocktails
With hanami season approaching, Grand Hyatt Tokyo is exploring the complex flavors of Sakurao Gin through a range of cocktails.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20-May 31・11:30-23:30・Until 0:30 on Fridays and Saturdays
|Price
|¥2,300-¥2,500
|Location
|The OakDoor
Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival
The Food & Wine Festival returns for a second year at Tokyo DisneySea. Guests can sample a variety of dishes and exclusive seasonal beverages.
|Date & Time
|Apr 08-Jun 30・・Specific menu and merchandise sale dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo DisneySea
Le Petit Chef
ANA InterContinental Tokyo recently announced the opening of Le Petit Chef, a cinema dining restaurant with projection mapping.
|Date & Time
|Feb 07-Jul 31・12:00-22:00・Three Seatings
|Price
|¥14,000-¥21,000
|Location
|ANA InerContinental Tokyo
Sapporo Beer The Perfect Black Label Wagon Event
Sapporo's Perfect Black Label Wagon is touring at 13 stops celebrating their flagship draft beer around the country. Guests can enjoy Sapporo beer and other exclusive goods at the event.
|Date & Time
|Apr 09-Aug 24・・Please check event details for each venue
|Price
|Experience passes: ¥1200 (Tokyo), ¥1000 (other locations)
|Location
|Roppongi Hills Arena
Mori no Beer Garden's 40th Edition
Mori no Beer Garden is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat barbecue and an all-you-can-eat drinks menu.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15-Sep 23・16:30-22:00・Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:00. From July 19 to August 31: 14:00-22:30, Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:30
|Price
|¥6,000-¥7,000 for adults
|Location
|Niko Niko Park, Meiji Jingu Gaien
Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu
The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Oct 15・
|Price
|Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
|Location
|bills Ginza
|More Info
|Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999
Tokyo Game Events in May
