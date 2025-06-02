Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of June. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in June
Aokabi Saya: Mille Crepe 2 Exhibition
Illustrator Aokabi Saya returns with Mille Crepe 2, a solo exhibition of new works showing at Parco Museum Tokyo. Known for blending analog and digital techniques, Aokabi draws inspiration from the stylized character designs of 1990s Japanese animation, reinterpreting them with a delicate balance of precision and spontaneity.
|Date & Time
|Jun 13-30・11:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Parco Museum Tokyo
Ando Teru Exhibition: The Sculptor of The Hachiko Statue
This exhibition revisits the sculptor behind Shibuya’s beloved Hachiko statue, marking 80 years since his death.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 17・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|The Shoto Museum of Art
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays (except for July 21, and August 11, 2025), July 22(Tue.), and August 12(Tue.), 2025
Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp Exhibition
Celebrating the visionary duo Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp, this exhibition explores their radical art and design fusion in the Dadaist movement. Together their work redefined 20th century modernism — offering a vibrant dialogue between form, freedom, and creative synergy.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jun 01・10:00-18:00・Open until 20:00 on Fridays. Closed Mondays.
|Price
|¥2000
|Location
|Artizon Museum
|More Info
|(¥1800 if purchased online)
Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit
Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit.
|Date & Time
|Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10
|Price
|¥4200
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art
"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization.
|Date & Time
|Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
Hilma af Klint: The Beyond
Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March.
|Date & Time
|Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm
|Price
|¥2300
|Location
|National Museum of Modern Art
|More Info
|¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students
Ukiyo-e In Play Exhibition
Explore the evolution of traditional Japanese woodcut printing at the Contemporary Ukiyo-e Exhibition, featuring 85 artists reimagining the timeless art of ukiyo-e.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Jun 15・09:30-17:00
|Price
|¥1000
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
Love Fashion: In Search of Myself Exhibition
A fashion exhibition from the archives of the Kyoto Costume, exploring clothing through our dreams and desires. From luxurious historical garments to iconic contemporary pieces from Alexander McQueen to Yohji Yamamoto, the show covers centuries of style to examine the deep connection that clothing has with human nature and the self.
|Date & Time
|Apr 16-Jun 22・11:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays
|Price
|¥1600
|Location
|Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery
Daiya Yamamoto Solo Exhibition
Daiya Yamamoto is an artist who skilfully merges traditional Western painting techniques with a distinctly Japanese aesthetic sensitivity to capture the essence of contemporary time. On view from May 24 to June 22, this exhibition marks Yamamoto’s highly anticipated first solo show at Galerie Taménaga’s Tokyo location since his acclaimed 2023 presentation at the gallery’s Paris space, which captivated art enthusiasts in Europe. Featuring approximately forty new works, the exhibition spotlights Yamamoto’s refined take on trompe-l’œil, a Western technique that creates the illusion of real-life presence.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Jun 22・11:00-19:00・11:00-17:00 on Sundays & Holidays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Galerie Taménaga
Godzilla the Art 70th Anniversary Exhibition
Godzilla is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Godzilla the Art Exhibition at Mori Arts Center Gallery showcases 29 artists and their interpretation of the giant monster.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-Jun 29・10:00-19:00・Until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|General and university students: ¥2500, high school students: ¥1600, elementary school and under: ¥600
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
|More Info
|Weekday tickets are discounted
Living Modernity: 1920s–1970s Architecture Exhibition
"Living Modernity" explores the home as an innovative space of beauty, and the 20th century ideals that shaped how we live today. Showcasing projects from Japan, Europe, America and Brazil, the exhibition includes an impressive name-call of iconic architects, and shares how Japan responded to modernism with a focus on natural materials. With display objects spanning graphic art, models and immersive experiences, this exhibition is sure to delight fans of interior and architectural design, alongside anyone who has ever taken pleasure in a Zillow scrolling session.
|Date & Time
|Mar 19-Jun 30・10:00-18:00・Closed on Tuesdays
|Price
|¥1800
|Location
|The National Art Center, Roppongi
Joan Miró Exhibition
From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
|Price
|¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.
|Date & Time
|Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F
Exhibition: World Fair in Japan 1970-2005
Architecture fans will delight in this deep dive into Japan’s Expo designs, from Osaka in the ’70’s to Aichi 2005’s eco-conscious pavilions.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-Aug 31・10:00-16:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|National Archives of Modern Architecture
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays, except public holidays (closed the following day instead)
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in June
The 44th Yokohama Open Port Festival
This year marks the 44th Yokohama Port Opening Festival, a popular event for Yokohamaites to celebrate the opening of the port of Yokohama in 1859 and honor the history of their hometown. Approximately 2,500 fireworks will be shot off at Rinko Park in the grand finale of the three-day festival. The fireworks and drone shows will illuminate the night sky of the Minato Mirai area.
|Date & Time
|May 31-Jun 02・19:20~
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Rinko Park
Keisei Rose Garden 'The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle'
Experience the Keisei Rose Garden's spring festival, "The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle," where the garden turns into a rose-filled theme park. Throughout the festival period, guests can enjoy tea in the small castle inside the garden, and ride a merry-go-round or the self-driving car to explore the garden premises.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-Jun 15・09:00-18:00
|Price
|¥1,800
|Location
|Keisei Rose Garden
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in June
Bruno Pernadas Duo and The Hatch Live Show Double Bill
Lisbon-based musician Bruno Pernadas returns to Japan in a rare duo performance with saxophonist José Soares, supported by The Hatch.
|Date & Time
|Jun 18, 2025・19:00-21:30・Doors open at 18:30
|Price
|ADV ¥4,800＋1D, SAME-DAY ¥5,300＋1D, UNDER 29 ¥3,800
|Location
|WALL & WALL
Candlelight : A Tribute to Joe Hisaishi at Christ Shinagawa Church
Enjoy the enchanting music of Joe Hisaishi at Christ Shinagawa Church, with a candlelit performance of iconic Studio Ghibli scores by the Fleurs Quartet.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27-Jul 04・16:45-17:50
|Price
|¥3,800 - ¥7,200
|Location
|Christ Shinagawa Church
Candlelight: Piano Classics
Experience the magic of Piano Classics by candlelight at Christ Shinagawa Church, featuring timeless works by Chopin, Debussy, Mozart and more.
|Date & Time
|Jun 27, 2025・19:00-20:05
|Price
|¥5,050 - ¥7,550
|Location
|Christ Shinagawa Church
Chanmina Area of Diamond 3 Tour Tokyo 2025
This June, Chamina, the body-positive rapper and singer, will perform at two dates in Tokyo. She'll be drawing from a bag of hits.
|Date & Time
|Jun 28-29・18:00~・OPEN 17:00 | June 29 OPEN 16:00 / START 17:00
|Price
|¥9,500
|Location
|Yoyogi 1st National Gymnasium
Hibiya Music Festival 2025
A “free and borderless” music event, the Hibiya Music Festival returns this May, bringing live performances by top artists to Hibiya Park.
|Date & Time
|May 31-Jun 01・10:30-20:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hibiya Park
|More Info
|Some venues may require entry fee. See website for details
Candlelight : A Tribute to Joe Hisaishi
Experience the music of Joe Hisaishi like never before at a candlelit tribute concert in Tokyo’s Kanze Noh Theater, featuring iconic Studio Ghibli scores performed live by Ensemble Themis.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Jul 21・
|Price
|¥4000 - ¥8200
|Location
|Kanze Noh Theatre Ginza
Tokyo Community and Family Events in June
Nerd Nite Tokyo #69: Trains of Future Past
Science, history and craft beer come together at the latest edition of Nerd Nite Tokyo, where experts and enthusiasts gather for an evening of lively talks and good conversation. Held monthly, this laid-back lecture series combines curious minds with a casual setting, offering a fun and approachable take on big ideas. This month’s theme explores transportation across time, from the industrial age to the quantum future.
|Date & Time
|Jun 20, 2025・20:00~・Doors open at 19:00
|Price
|¥1,000
|Location
|Ryozan Park Lounge
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in June
Bleach: The Locus of the Brave II
From June 11 to July 13, dive into the world of Bleach with this special Tokyo exhibition! Explore exclusive production materials, behind-the-scenes footage, immersive experiences, and stylish photo spots. Also, don't miss the mysterious "Kurosaki" corner and tons of exclusive Bleach goods.
|Date & Time
|Jun 13-Jul 13・11:00-20:00
|Price
|TBA
|Location
|Sunshine 60 Observatory Tenbou-Park
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition
The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo City View
My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition
The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2200
|Location
|CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition
A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Anime Tokyo Station
Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition
In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.
|Date & Time
|May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in June
Pierre Hermé Paris Afternoon Tea at Nineteen Eighty Lounge & Bar
Nineteen Eighty Lounge & Bar is providing a "classic" afternoon tea service in collaboration with Pierre Hermé from June 1, 2025.
|Date & Time
|Jun 01-Jul 31・
|Price
|¥7,500
|Location
|Nineteen Eighty Lounge & Bar
|More Info
|¥11,000 includes a macaron gift
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo's Fresh Green Afternoon Tea
Il Lupino Prime Tokyo, a German-owned Italian restaurant established in Hawaii, is offering a Green Afternoon Tea course.
|Date & Time
|May 16-Jun 30・11:30-23:30
|Price
|¥7,800-¥8,800
|Location
|Il Lupino Prime Tokyo
|More Info
|For the Cocktail Set: ¥8,800-¥9,800
Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival
The Food & Wine Festival returns for a second year at Tokyo DisneySea. Guests can sample a variety of dishes and exclusive seasonal beverages.
|Date & Time
|Apr 08-Jun 30・・Specific menu and merchandise sale dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo DisneySea
Le Petit Chef
ANA InterContinental Tokyo recently announced the opening of Le Petit Chef, a cinema dining restaurant with projection mapping.
|Date & Time
|Feb 07-Jul 31・12:00-22:00・Three Seatings
|Price
|¥14,000-¥21,000
|Location
|ANA InerContinental Tokyo
Sapporo Beer The Perfect Black Label Wagon Event
Sapporo's Perfect Black Label Wagon is touring at 13 stops celebrating their flagship draft beer around the country. Guests can enjoy Sapporo beer and other exclusive goods at the event.
|Date & Time
|Apr 09-Aug 24・・Please check event details for each venue
|Price
|Experience passes: ¥1200 (Tokyo), ¥1000 (other locations)
|Location
|Roppongi Hills Arena
Asian Spice Afternoon Tea – A Fragrant Feast of Spices and Dim Sum
ANA InterContinental Tokyo is offering Asian Spice Afternoon Tea – A Fragrant Feast of Spices and Dim Sum at Karin Chinese Restaurant.
|Date & Time
|May 01-Aug 31・11:30~・Three Sittings, 2-hour limit: 11:30 - 14:-00 - 17:30
|Price
|¥8,855
|Location
|Karin Chinese Restaurant
|More Info
|Enjoy an optional free-flow drink plan for an extra ¥3,000 per person
Mori no Beer Garden's 40th Edition
Mori no Beer Garden is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat barbecue and an all-you-can-eat drinks menu.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15-Sep 23・16:30-22:00・Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:00. From July 19 to August 31: 14:00-22:30, Weekends and Holidays: 12:00-22:30
|Price
|¥6,000-¥7,000 for adults
|Location
|Niko Niko Park, Meiji Jingu Gaien
Bills Spring-Summer 2025 Menu
The all-day dining restaurant Bills (stylized as bills) starts its spring-summer 2025 menu at all eight locations in Japan from April 22.
|Date & Time
|Apr 22-Oct 15・
|Price
|Breakfast-Brunch ¥3,000-¥3,999
|Location
|bills Ginza
|More Info
|Dinner ¥5,000-¥5,999
Tokyo Film and Game Events in June
Kaminari Japan Film Festival 2025
On June 9, 2025, the Kaminari Japan Film Festival returns to Theatre Guild Daikanyama in Tokyo, celebrating outstanding independent films from around the world. Starting at 3:30 PM, the festival will screen a diverse selection of films across multiple categories, including Music Video, Horror, Documentary, and Narrative.
|Date & Time
|Jun 9, 2025・15:30-21:00
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Theatre Guild Daikanyama
Rainbow Reel Tokyo 2025: Japan’s LGBTQ+ Film Festival Returns This Summer
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-22・・Event on July 12 and 13 take place at Tokyo Women's Plaza
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Euro Live 1F KINOHAUS