Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of June. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

Aokabi Saya: Mille Crepe 2 Exhibition Illustrator Aokabi Saya returns with Mille Crepe 2, a solo exhibition of new works showing at Parco Museum Tokyo. Known for blending analog and digital techniques, Aokabi draws inspiration from the stylized character designs of 1990s Japanese animation, reinterpreting them with a delicate balance of precision and spontaneity. Date & Time Jun 13-30・11:00-21:00 Price Free Location Parco Museum Tokyo More Details

Ando Teru Exhibition: The Sculptor of The Hachiko Statue This exhibition revisits the sculptor behind Shibuya’s beloved Hachiko statue, marking 80 years since his death. Date & Time Jun 21-Aug 17・10:00-20:00 Price ¥1000 Location The Shoto Museum of Art More Info Closed on Mondays (except for July 21, and August 11, 2025), July 22(Tue.), and August 12(Tue.), 2025 More Details

Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp Exhibition Celebrating the visionary duo Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp, this exhibition explores their radical art and design fusion in the Dadaist movement. Together their work redefined 20th century modernism — offering a vibrant dialogue between form, freedom, and creative synergy. Date & Time Mar 01-Jun 01・10:00-18:00・Open until 20:00 on Fridays. Closed Mondays. Price ¥2000 Location Artizon Museum More Info (¥1800 if purchased online) More Details

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit. Date & Time Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10 Price ¥4200 Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya More Details

Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art "Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization. Date & Time Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children Location Mori Art Museum More Details

Hilma af Klint: The Beyond Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March. Date & Time Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm Price ¥2300 Location National Museum of Modern Art More Info ¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students More Details

Ukiyo-e In Play Exhibition Explore the evolution of traditional Japanese woodcut printing at the Contemporary Ukiyo-e Exhibition, featuring 85 artists reimagining the timeless art of ukiyo-e. Date & Time Apr 22-Jun 15・09:30-17:00 Price ¥1000 Location Tokyo National Museum More Details

Love Fashion: In Search of Myself Exhibition A fashion exhibition from the archives of the Kyoto Costume, exploring clothing through our dreams and desires. From luxurious historical garments to iconic contemporary pieces from Alexander McQueen to Yohji Yamamoto, the show covers centuries of style to examine the deep connection that clothing has with human nature and the self. Date & Time Apr 16-Jun 22・11:00-19:00・Closed on Mondays Price ¥1600 Location Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery More Details

Daiya Yamamoto Solo Exhibition Daiya Yamamoto is an artist who skilfully merges traditional Western painting techniques with a distinctly Japanese aesthetic sensitivity to capture the essence of contemporary time. On view from May 24 to June 22, this exhibition marks Yamamoto’s highly anticipated first solo show at Galerie Taménaga’s Tokyo location since his acclaimed 2023 presentation at the gallery’s Paris space, which captivated art enthusiasts in Europe. Featuring approximately forty new works, the exhibition spotlights Yamamoto’s refined take on trompe-l’œil, a Western technique that creates the illusion of real-life presence. Date & Time May 24-Jun 22・11:00-19:00・11:00-17:00 on Sundays & Holidays Price Free Location Galerie Taménaga More Details

Godzilla the Art 70th Anniversary Exhibition Godzilla is celebrating its 70th anniversary. Godzilla the Art Exhibition at Mori Arts Center Gallery showcases 29 artists and their interpretation of the giant monster. Date & Time Apr 26-Jun 29・10:00-19:00・Until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, last admission 30 minutes before closing Price General and university students: ¥2500, high school students: ¥1600, elementary school and under: ¥600 Location Mori Arts Center Gallery More Info Weekday tickets are discounted More Details

Living Modernity: 1920s–1970s Architecture Exhibition "Living Modernity" explores the home as an innovative space of beauty, and the 20th century ideals that shaped how we live today. Showcasing projects from Japan, Europe, America and Brazil, the exhibition includes an impressive name-call of iconic architects, and shares how Japan responded to modernism with a focus on natural materials. With display objects spanning graphic art, models and immersive experiences, this exhibition is sure to delight fans of interior and architectural design, alongside anyone who has ever taken pleasure in a Zillow scrolling session. Date & Time Mar 19-Jun 30・10:00-18:00・Closed on Tuesdays Price ¥1800 Location The National Art Center, Roppongi More Details

Joan Miró Exhibition From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists. Date & Time Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7 Price ¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum More Details

Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media. Date & Time Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00 Price Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F More Details