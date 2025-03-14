The arrival of spring in Tokyo means cherry blossoms, carefree strolls in the park and sunny skies. It also means you can finally start going to outdoor antique and flea markets without shivering uncontrollably. Featuring an eclectic array of vintage clothing pieces, homeware and knick knacks for reasonable prices, Tokyo flea markets are a must for trinket lovers and bargain hunters. Here are a few to check out.

As with most flea markets, dates and hours are subject to change depending on weather conditions and public holidays — make sure to confirm details before attending.

Tokyo City Flea Market (Oi Racecourse)

Location: Oi Racecourse Parking Lot

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 9:00-14:30

Perhaps the most well-known flea market on this list for tourists and foreigners, Tokyo City Flea Market is popular for a reason. It boasts hundreds of vendors, and takes place almost every Saturday and Sunday. Although the market is located a little further away and ends a bit earlier than other flea markets, the vast selection of goods there makes it worth the morning trek. You can find cool vintage denim and leather jackets, unique home decor, affordable digital cameras, silver jewelry and more.

Shibuya Antique Market

Location: Shibuya Garden Tower

When: 2nd & 4th Sunday of the month, 10:00-16:00

Boasting a great collection of vintage items from around the world, the Shibuya Antique Market is a treat for the eyes. Even if you’re not looking to purchase anything in particular, it is still fun to admire beautiful handicrafts and accessories. We recommend starting your shopping day here, then heading to Daikanyama’s boutiques and ca​fés.

Oedo Antique Market

Location: Tokyo International Forum

When: 1st & 3rd Sunday of the month, 9:00-16:00

Conveniently located near Yurakucho Station, the Oedo Antique Market has been a popular event for locals since the early 2000s. It is one of the largest outdoor antique markets in Japan, offering a variety of Japanese pottery, kimono dresses, jewelry and much more. There are typically around 250 vendors featured.

Tomioka Hachimangu Antique & Flea Markets

Location: Tomioka Hachiman Shrine

When: 1st, 2nd, 4th & 5th Sunday (Antiques), 15th and 28th of each month (Flea), 8:00-15:00

Tomioka Hachiman Shrine is an icon of Monzennakacho, one of Tokyo’s charming shitamachi (old downtown) neighborhoods. The antique market, which takes place most Sundays within the shrine grounds, includes about 50 vendors offering dishware, pottery, decor and much more. The flea market occurs less frequently on the 15th and 28th of each month. If there is an overlap in dates, you can expect the flea market to be held over the antique fair.

Hanazono Shrine Antique Market

Location: Hanazono Shrine

When: every Sunday, 6:30-18:00

Displaying an assortment of antique furniture and collectibles, the Hanazono Shrine Antique Market houses around 25 to 30 stalls. Located only a three-minute walk from Shinjuku-Sanchome Station and a seven-minute walk from Shinjuku Station, it can be accessed conveniently from most lines. This is a great option for history and art lovers, as you can spot beautiful trinkets such as old coins, ceramics and figurines.

Gokokuji Temple Antique Market

Location: Gokokuji Temple

When: every 2nd Saturday, 7:00-15:00

A Buddhist temple located in Otsuka, Gokokuji is known for surviving the air raids of World War II. Its main temple is a designated Important Cultural Property of Tokyo. This market features around 25 to 40 vendors and specializes in Japanese antiques and artifacts. Some stall keepers may be able to tell you about the historical significance or story behind certain pieces. Enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of the temple grounds while admiring traditional textiles, ceramics and decorative items.

Mottainai Flea Market

Location: varies — check website

When: Saturdays or Sundays, 10:00-16:00

This flea market is part of a Japanese sustainability campaign — Mottainai — inspired by Wangari Maathai, the first Nobel Peace Prize recipient for environmental activism. Held in locations across Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and more, Mottainai Markets can range in scale and crowd levels. Some recent locations include the Kichijoji Parco Rooftop and Nakano Central Park.

You can find a miscellaneous array of books, CDs, clothing, tableware and more. On the flip side, you can also donate clothes, books, tempura oil and more. Please check what can and cannot be collected on the market’s website.

