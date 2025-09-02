Escape rooms have exploded across Japan, and they make for a fun, adrenaline-filled bonding experience. Unfortunately, many escape rooms in Japan do require Japanese proficiency. Because of its popularity, though, a growing number of escape rooms now offer English language support. Whether you’re traveling to Tokyo or a long-time resident, visiting as a couple, a family or a group of friends, here are the best spots in Tokyo where you can test your wits without needing to speak perfect Japanese.

Tokyo Mystery Circus: Shinjuku’s Mystery Theme Park

If you want to make sure to get your puzzle-solving fix in Japan, Tokyo Mystery Circus in Shinjuku is probably your best bet. Dubbed a “mystery theme park,” it offers a rotating lineup of immersive games that range from family-friendly puzzles to spy-themed thrillers. Tokyo Mystery Circus has several rooms that range from running for a couple of months to several years, so you can try out a different puzzle every visit. Though some are only available in Japanese, many of the games are available in English, and the sheer variety means there’s something for everyone.

Real Escape Game Crossing: The Gold Standard of Escape Rooms

Scrap, the pioneer of real-life escape games, is behind some of Tokyo’s most famous puzzle experiences at Real Escape Game Crossing, with locations in Shibuya and Asakusa. The Asakusa location is famous for its “Red Room” puzzle, which comes with explanations in both Japanese and English. Scrap also recently opened Real Escape Game Crossing Shibuya, just steps from the iconic Shibuya Scramble Crossing.

Nazobako: A Puzzle-Filled Tour of Asakusa

For something a little different, Nazobako turns Tokyo itself into your escape room. Instead of being locked inside, you’ll order a puzzle kit online and use it to explore the historic district of Asakusa. Along the way, you’ll decode riddles and discover hidden corners of the neighborhood that most tourists miss. As an internationally staffed company, Nazobako prides itself on being fully bilingual, making it one of the most welcoming options for visitors who want puzzles and sightseeing in one go.

Puzzle Room Tokyo: A Hidden Cafe Entrance

Even finding Puzzle Room Tokyo feels like the start of a mystery, with the reception being the entrance of a cozy cafe. With games created by internationally popular escape room brands, the puzzles themselves are designed to be language-free, while instructions are given in both English and Japanese. This makes it a great choice for mixed-language groups who want a challenge that relies on teamwork, logic and observation rather than reading comprehension.

Red° Tokyo Tower: Escape at a Landmark

Want your puzzle-solving with a side of the city skyline? Head to Red° Tokyo Tower, where one of the standout experiences is a high-stakes poker-themed escape room. Once you’ve cracked the code, you can step outside and enjoy sweeping views from Tokyo Tower. It’s a two-in-one adventure that combines sightseeing with adrenaline.

Final Clue — Where To Start?

Tokyo’s escape rooms are all about storytelling, teamwork and diving headfirst into another world. With more English-friendly options opening every year, visitors can now experience the thrill without the language barrier. Whether you’re dodging lasers in Shinjuku or piecing together clues in Asakusa, Tokyo’s escape rooms offer an interactive way to unlock the city.

