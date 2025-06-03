Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of June. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

List of Contents:

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in June

Bleach: The Locus of the Brave II

From June 11 to July 13, dive into the world of Bleach with this special Tokyo exhibition! Explore exclusive production materials, behind-the-scenes footage, immersive experiences, and stylish photo spots. Also, don't miss the mysterious "Kurosaki" corner and tons of exclusive Bleach goods.

Date & Time Jun 13-Jul 13・11:00-20:00
Price TBA
Location Sunshine 60 Observatory Tenbou-Park

Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition

The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."

Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
Price
Location Tokyo City View

my hero academia art exhibit

My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition

The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close.

Date & Time Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00
Price ¥2200
Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
More Info Discounts for students
Mobile Suit Gundam

© Sotsu, Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition

A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held.

Date & Time May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Anime Tokyo Station

Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.

Date & Time May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
Price ¥1,900
Location Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL

Related Posts