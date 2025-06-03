Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of June. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in June
Bleach: The Locus of the Brave II
From June 11 to July 13, dive into the world of Bleach with this special Tokyo exhibition! Explore exclusive production materials, behind-the-scenes footage, immersive experiences, and stylish photo spots. Also, don't miss the mysterious "Kurosaki" corner and tons of exclusive Bleach goods.
|Date & Time
|Jun 13-Jul 13・11:00-20:00
|Price
|TBA
|Location
|Sunshine 60 Observatory Tenbou-Park
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition
The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo City View
My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition
The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2200
|Location
|CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition
A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Anime Tokyo Station
Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition
In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.
|Date & Time
|May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL