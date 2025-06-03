Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of June. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

Bleach: The Locus of the Brave II From June 11 to July 13, dive into the world of Bleach with this special Tokyo exhibition! Explore exclusive production materials, behind-the-scenes footage, immersive experiences, and stylish photo spots. Also, don't miss the mysterious "Kurosaki" corner and tons of exclusive Bleach goods. Date & Time Jun 13-Jul 13・11:00-20:00 Price TBA Location Sunshine 60 Observatory Tenbou-Park More Details

Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock." Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00 Price Location Tokyo City View More Details

My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close. Date & Time Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00 Price ¥2200 Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO More Info Discounts for students More Details

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held. Date & Time May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Anime Tokyo Station More Details