On Friday, a vote of no-confidence was passed against Maki Takubo, the mayor of Ito city in Shizuoka Prefecture. She is now expected to lose her position and a mayoral election will take place, with at least five other candidates considering running. Takubo is also said to be thinking about running again.

Ito City Council member Kazuhiko Shinomiya said, “Mayor Takubo dissolved the assembly by shifting responsibility for the chaos she caused to the city council. However, the city’s citizens saw through this situation, and demonstrated sound judgment. It is clear from the election results that people in Ito want her to step down. Based on that, we are moving forward with the no-confidence motion.”

Takubo was urged to resign after it was revealed she falsely claimed that she graduated from Toyo University. She had, in fact, had been expelled. Following the news, Takubo, who was only elected in May, said she planned to quit before the end of July. She then made the shock announcement that she intended to continue as mayor. “There were many people telling me, ‘Keep up the good work,’ ‘Don’t give up,’ and ‘See it through to the end,” she said.

In September, Takubo announced that she was dissolving the entire city council after they approved a no-confidence motion against her. It stated that she had become “a national symbol of a negative reputation” and that she has “cast a dark shadow over Ito’s key tourism industry.”

Charges Filed Against Maki Takubo

The assembly voted to file charges against her for four alleged violations of the Local Autonomy Law after she refused to appear before the special investigative committee, failed to submit records, rejected the opportunity to testify and gave false testimony. The complaint was submitted to Ito Police Station. A local business operator also filed a criminal complaint against her.

