As lively as ever, Japan’s capital this week hosts a series of live events and art exhibitions. Kick off the festive season with a visit to one of Tokyo’s numerous illumination displays, or grab tickets to one of the many live music events.

Community Events

Tokyo Comic Con 2023

Celebrating American comics, movies and pop culture, Tokyo Comic Con returns this year for the seventh edition of the event. Join some of the biggest names on screen, from Benedict Cumberbatch, (Doctor Strange), to Tom Hiddleston (Thor) and Ewan McGregor (Star Wars) for a jam-packed day of stage events, autographs and photo sessions.

Date & Time Dec 9, 2023-Dec 10, 2023・09:00-18:00・Timing varies according to day Price Tickets from ¥4,900 Location Makuhari Messe More Info Discounts available for students More Details →

Tokyo Poetry Journal Volume 14: Eros Launch Event

The 14th issue of Tokyo Poetry Journal, one of the capital’s most diverse and welcoming publishers, is coming out in December with a launch party and a poetry reading. The Eros issue focuses on eroticism in poetry. “Much of this volume may titillate. However, at its heart, the works herein represent a kaleidoscope of the human sexual experience in the early 21st century,” writes lead volume editor Joy Waller.

At the launch, there will be poetry readings by some of the poets published in the volume, music performances and live painting by Jes Kalled.

Date & Time Dec 9, 2023・18:30-・Doors open at 18:30, event starts at 19:00 Price ¥2,000 (includes a free copy of the book) Location RYOZAN PARK Lounge More Details →

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School Sketching & Burlesque Event

Organized by Ebisu Atelier d’Art, Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School has been an entertaining nighttime drawing and sketching event in Tokyo since 2006. This alternative art event usually has burlesque models posing for artists and sketching newbies alike. It takes place every month (with some exceptions). Sketching is just one part of it, the other is socializing with a drink in hand.

Just like you don’t have to be a singer to do karaoke, you don’t have to be an artist to join a Dr. Sketchy event. There’s also no need to make a reservation. Just bring paper and a pencil and try to draw or ask artists for advice.

Date & Time Dec 6, 2023・18:30-22:00・Doors open at 18:30, event starts at 19:00 Price ¥2,000 (Includes 1 free drink) Location GyoenROSSO198 More Details →

Ballpark Fantasia at Yokohama Stadium Kids will delight in the illuminations and activities at Ballpark Fantasia, which includes a super photo spot in the stadium. A 5-meter-high Jenga set is sure to delight as a photo opportunity, joining giant cards and glowing illuminations. At night the area becomes a disco, lit up for all to enjoy. There are activities to try too. Date & Time Dec 9, 2023-Dec 17, 2023・10:00-20:00・Time varies according to day Price Prices varies according to time slot Location Yokohama Stadium More Details → 5.

Nerd Nite Tokyo #55: Bad Science, Good Times Every month, Nerd Nite gathers smart speakers and a curious crowd, then add to it a bar and some mingling. Have you ever noticed bad science in TV and movies? Physicist Kipp Cannon has, too, and he wants to share some good and bad examples of science in entertainment — including the one that was so bad that it finally pushed him to speak out. Drinks (both alcoholic and non) and light snacks will be available. Kids are also welcome at Nerd Nite. Date & Time Dec 8, 2023・20:00-・Doors open 19:30, start at 20:00 Price ¥1,000 at the door Location World Peace Theatre More Info Livestream tickets are required. ¥1,000 suggested, free option also available. More Details →

Live Music Shows

Cody Jon Live in Tokyo 2023

Twenty-one-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Cody Jon is coming to Japan for the first time. On the back of his collaboration with Japanese R&B singer, Sirup on “2Manytimes,” Jon is touching down at Duo Music Exchange. Support comes from Eaeran and Rainy.

Date & Time Dec 6, 2023・19:00-・Doors open 18:00 Price From ¥6,800 Location duo MUSIC EXCHANGE More Details →

Singer-Songwriter D4vd Comes to Tokyo

After opening for global superstar SZA, singer-songwriter D4vd (pronounced David), returns to Japan this December at the Ebisu Garden Hall, following a performance at Fuji Rock Festival this summer.

Date & Time Dec 6, 2023・19:00-・Doors open from 18:00 Price ¥7,800 Location 13 More Details →

Snail Mail in Concert

Lindsey Jordan, better known as Snail Mail, packed out the floor for her performance at Fuji Rock last year. In winter 2023, she brings her emotional second album Valentine to Japan. Fans heading to see her can expect a night of swaying and whimsical pop from the singer-songwriter, whom Pitchfork’s Ryan Dombal named as a leader in the next generation of indie rockers.

Her show at Tokyo’s Spotify O-East sold out quickly enough for the promoters to add another at WWW X in Shibuya, so now is your chance to see her.

Date & Time Dec 7, 2023・19:00- Price ¥7,500 Location More Details →

Singaporean Shoegaze Band Motifs to Perform

Following their overseas debut at Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Melody Music Festival, Motifs are setting sail on their highly-anticipated tour of Asia, across Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong, before a final stop in Tokyo.

They are performing alongside long-running American shoegaze merchants, The Bilinda Butchers.

Date & Time Dec 10, 2023・19:00- Price Advance tickets from ¥5,000 Location THREE More Details →

EN: Music Live Show by MTM x Baroom

Baroom, the elegant livehouse, has a circular stage surrounded with plush red velvet seating for 100 and is designed with sound in mind boasting some of the best acoustics in Tokyo. There’s also a restaurant and luxurious library lounge. This venue is booked by invite only and MTM offers events that are a rare chance to enjoy the Baroom.

The next MTM event at Baroom blends elements of funk, soul, jazz and rock in a unique way with three live acts.

Date & Time Dec 9, 2023・18:00- Price Admission ¥5,000 | MTM Members ¥2,500 (sign up for MTM membership) Location Music Hall & Bar BAROOM | バルーム More Info Use the code WKNDR for 20% discount More Details →

Mutek.JP Audio Visual Festival 2023

Mutek.JP, the electronic music and digital arts festival, is back from December 7 to 9, for its 8th edition. The event will be taking place across two venues in Shibuya, Spotify O-East and Womb.

Highlights include a collaboration between YPY, the electronic music producer known as Koshiro Hino of the band goat, and Kodo, the renowned Japanese drumming group.

Making their Japanese debut, the Austrian duo, Peter Kutin and Patrik Lechner, will also present Achronic, a live A/V set using artificial neural networks.

Over the course of three days, Mutek will showcase experimental and innovative live audiovisual performances, fusing technology and creativity with Mutek.JP’s unique flair.

Date & Time Dec 7, 2023-Dec 10, 2023・18:00-04:30・Times vary according to venue and date Price Tickets start from ¥3,000 Location Spotify O-EAST More Info Early bird tickets available from October 17 More Details →

Music Bank Global Festival 2023

For the first time in 12 years, this major K-Pop and J-Pop music festival will be held in Japan at the beginning of December. With performances from Le Sserafim, Enhypen, Stray Kids and more, this promises to be one of the biggest musical events of the year.

Date & Time Dec 9, 2023・16:30-・Tickets available from September 20 Price Tickets from 22,000¥ Location Belluna Dome More Info VIP ticket upgrades available More Details →

Art Exhibitions

Artifact 2nd Exhibition: Scrap & Yellow

Artifact, a Tokyo-based collective including artists in the fields of flower art, space design and digital imaging, is holding its second exhibition, set in a future where robots and humans coexist.

This exhibition is a collaboration with Siva Studio and recreates the dwelling place of “Yellow.” The entire space is being used.

Date & Time Dec 8, 2023-Dec 10, 2023・12:00-21:00・Sun 10 End time: 19:00 Price Free Location Siva Studio More Details →

Hello Again: Christmas at Ginza Six

This year, Ginza Six returns to celebrate the Christmas period with “Hello Again,” in collaboration with creative studio YAR. The exhibition pays homage to the Nakagin Capsule Tower Building, a portion of which has been rebuilt in Ginza as an art installation for viewers to enjoy.

There is also a skating rink available for use on the rooftop garden, as well as a special Christmas menu at the in-house restaurant.

Date & Time UNTIL Jan 21, 2024・14:00-21:00・Open from 11 on weekends and holidays Price ¥2,000 for adult skating, including shoe rental Location GINZA SIX More Info Discount available for children More Details →

Donkeys Are People Too: Mixed Media Exhibition

In this new exhibition, filmmaker and photographer Harrison Thane gives voice to the unsung heroes of Lamu Island in Kenya. Representing the resilience and silent stories of donkeys, the mixed media pieces of this exhibition celebrate the beauty and dignity of the mundane.

Joining Thane on his journey, from the tranquil shores of Lamu to the bustling heart of Tokyo, are Kenyan DJs J Yaye and J Jimmy D. They are performing the music. Adam Harding is there to provide the food.

Date & Time Dec 7, 2023・19:00- Price ¥1,000 Location Justanotherspace More Details →

Yeka Haski: The Flow Exhibition

“The Flow” is a solo exhibition exploring visual artist Yeka Haski’s creative journey. It celebrates a universal message at the core of Haski’s art: the enduring importance of never stopping to dream.

With a fusion of elements and bright, dynamic colors, Haski breathes life into her canvas, with clean lines to provide structures and liquid shapes to represent the flow of imagination.

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 17, 2023・12:00-20:00・until 17:00 on Tuesdays Price Free Location Roppongi Hills A/D Gallery More Details →

Accidentally Wes Anderson Returns to Tokyo

Following the huge success of the “Accidentally Wes Anderson” exhibition in spring, it is returning to Tokyo to share over 300 photos from all over the world, as well as a brand-new section dedicated to a recent Antarctic adventure.

The exhibition features landscape photographs that embody the aesthetic world and spirit of film director Wes Anderson, led by the eponymous Instagram community, that now has over 1.88 million followers.

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 28, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price Tickets from ¥2,000 Location Hikarie Hall More Info Discounts available for university and high school student More Details →

Kaneko Tomiyuki Solo Exhibition Apotropaic Deities at the Mizuma Art Gallery

The latest exhibition at the Mizuma Art Gallery features Yamagata-based artist Tomiyuki Kaneko. Focusing on deities, spirits and yokai, Kaneko works to materialize spiritual beings that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 23, 2023・12:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays, Mondays & holidays Price Free Location Mizuma Art Gallery More Details →

Precious Waste Exhibition at Jinny Street Gallery

“Precious Waste” is an exhibition that proposes jewelry pieces, photography and recycled media to guide passengers through the process of transforming “trashed” objects into artistic creations, through a journey of 28 streetlights.

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 8, 2023・00:00-・Exhibition open 24/7 Price Free Location Jinny Street Gallery More Details →

Akari Uragami Solo Exhibition: Local Rituals

Akari Uragami is known for her paintings and soft sculptures which focus on the human body. Exhibiting across the world including Europe and most recently, Mexico, “Local Rituals” is her first domestic exhibition in over a year.

The title refers to the small ceremonies that humans perform in and around us. “There are many things in our lives that have ritualistic connotations and take on a deeper meaning,” she says. “Whether we are conscious of it or not, throughout our day-to-day, ritualistic moments occur naturally.”

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 16, 2023・13:00-20:00 Price Free Location LAID BUG More Details →

Aryo Toh Djojo’s Solo Exhibition at Perrotin Tokyo

Perrotin Tokyo is pleased to present “Over My Head,” the first solo exhibition in Asia by Los Angeles-based artist Aryo Toh Djojo. This is the first time for the artist to incorporate elements such as film and found photography in his work, further exploring the notion of how we perceive truth.

The show debuts a new body of paintings alluding to the artist’s continued interest in UFO sightings and the socio-political discourses that have arisen throughout history as a result.

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 27, 2023・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Perrotin More Details →

Panasonic Museum of Art’s 20th Century Exhibition

The first of its kind in Japan, this exhibition provides a comprehensive history of costume jewelry, as pioneered by Paul Poiret in the early 20th century and popularized by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. With over 400 pieces from Japan’s best collections, researcher and collector Chisako Kotaki showcases pieces from Christian Dior and Maison Schiaparelli, as well as other European and American designers.

Date & Time UNTIL Dec 17, 2023・10:00-・Closed on Wednesdays Price ¥1,200 Location Panasonic Shiodome Museum of Art More Info Discounts available for senior citizens and students More Details →

Yves Saint Laurent Across the Style Exhibition As implied by his nickname, the “King of Fashion,” Yves Saint Laurent’s position in the world of fashion is unrivaled. Following the death of Christian Dior in 1957, Yves Saint Laurent debuted as a designer at the house of Dior, before launching his eponymous brand in 1962. He remained at the forefront of the international fashion scene until his death in 2008. In collaboration with the Musée Saint Laurent Paris, the first ever retrospective of the designer’s work is taking place in Japan at the National Art Center, Tokyo. The exhibition offers a comprehensive overview of Yves Saint Laurent’s work over the course of his career. Date & Time UNTIL Dec 11, 2023・10:00-18:00・Closed on Tuesdays Price From ¥2,100 Location The National Art Center Tokyo More Info Discount available for high school students More Details → Seasonal Events 24.

Christmas Market at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Get into the Christmas spirit with the 14th edition of the Yokohama Christmas market, bringing stalls and produce from Germany to grace its red bricks. From hot wine and illuminations to snow globes and a choir, head to the warehouse for some festive fun. Pick up a few gifts along the way too. Date & Time UNTIL Dec 25, 2023・11:00-21:00・Until 22:00 in the period between Dec 9 and Dec 25 Price Free Location Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse More Details → 25.

Ginza Six Rooftop Skating Rink The Ginza Six rooftop garden becomes a skating rink this winter. It uses resin instead of ice, which is eco-friendly as it does not not use electricity and guests’ clothes don’t get wet. Christmas decorations are hung on the trees around the rink, and customers can enjoy glittering illuminations at night. In addition, a star tower is installed in the center of the skating rink. Date & Time UNTIL Jan 31, 2023・11:00-20:00 Price From ¥300-¥2,000 Location GINZA SIX More Details → 26.

Odaiba Yakei Illumination 2023 Odaiba’s all-year illumination “Yakei” looks even more magical than usual, boasting the biggest tree in the whole of Tokyo. Its 20-meter tall, 10-meter wide Memorial Tree is illuminated with gorgeous light trails. Don’t forget to take a picture in front of the classic Odaiba sign as well. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 14, 2024・17:00-00:00 Price Free Location DECKS Tokyo Beach More Details → 27.

Tokyo German Village Winter Illuminations Tokyo German Village’s illumination event is a union of light and music. Walk under a river of lights, spot the different characters sculpted in the fields and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate. This year’s theme is “Gulliver’s Travels.” Date & Time UNTIL Apr 7, 2024・17:00-20:00 Price Adults: ¥1000 | Kids: ¥500 Location Tokyo German Village More Details → 28.

Tokyo Dome City Winter Illumination 2023 Tokyo Dome City’s illuminations are one of the most spectacular and interactive lights of the season. You’ll find magnificent tunnels of lights, a giant Christmas tree and dozens of winter-inspired sculptures scattered around the area. The theme this year is “LOL Show.” Date & Time UNTIL Feb 24, 2024・17:00-00:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Dome City Hall More Details → Afternoon Tea and Seasonal Menus 29.

Festive Afternoon Tea at The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon In celebration of this year’s festive season, The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon offers a splendid afternoon tea at the Lobby Bar. From raspberry mousse with a Santa Claus beard, to a wreath-shaped pistachio cake and some winter stollen, sample your seasonal favorites with a Christmas twist. Date & Time UNTIL Jan 8, 2024・07:30-23:30 Price ¥9,500 with fine tea selection Location Lobby Bar More Info ¥14,000 with a glass of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs More Details → 30.

Vegan Afternoon Tea at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel This winter, a vegan afternoon tea is available at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel. Inspired by seasonal flavors, the hotel chefs have curated a spread of both savory and sweet treats, including homemade chocolate bars and a heart-warming borscht made with beetroot and vegan chicken. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 29, 2024・13:00-・Served from 13:00 and 15:30 Price ¥8,700 per person Location Tokyo Marriott Hotel More Info Reservations must be made at least 2 days in advance, for minimum of 2 people More Details →

