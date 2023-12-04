As lively as ever, Japan’s capital this week hosts a series of live events and art exhibitions. Kick off the festive season with a visit to one of Tokyo’s numerous illumination displays, or grab tickets to one of the many live music events.
Community Events
1.
Tokyo Comic Con 2023
Celebrating American comics, movies and pop culture, Tokyo Comic Con returns this year for the seventh edition of the event. Join some of the biggest names on screen, from Benedict Cumberbatch, (Doctor Strange), to Tom Hiddleston (Thor) and Ewan McGregor (Star Wars) for a jam-packed day of stage events, autographs and photo sessions.
|Date & Time
|Dec 9, 2023-Dec 10, 2023・09:00-18:00・Timing varies according to day
|Price
|Tickets from ¥4,900
|Location
|Makuhari Messe
|More Info
|Discounts available for students
2.
Tokyo Poetry Journal Volume 14: Eros Launch Event
The 14th issue of Tokyo Poetry Journal, one of the capital’s most diverse and welcoming publishers, is coming out in December with a launch party and a poetry reading. The Eros issue focuses on eroticism in poetry. “Much of this volume may titillate. However, at its heart, the works herein represent a kaleidoscope of the human sexual experience in the early 21st century,” writes lead volume editor Joy Waller.
At the launch, there will be poetry readings by some of the poets published in the volume, music performances and live painting by Jes Kalled.
|Date & Time
|Dec 9, 2023・18:30-・Doors open at 18:30, event starts at 19:00
|Price
|¥2,000 (includes a free copy of the book)
|Location
|RYOZAN PARK Lounge
3.
Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School Sketching & Burlesque Event
|Date & Time
|Dec 6, 2023・18:30-22:00・Doors open at 18:30, event starts at 19:00
|Price
|¥2,000 (Includes 1 free drink)
|Location
|GyoenROSSO198
4.
Ballpark Fantasia at Yokohama Stadium
Kids will delight in the illuminations and activities at Ballpark Fantasia, which includes a super photo spot in the stadium. A 5-meter-high Jenga set is sure to delight as a photo opportunity, joining giant cards and glowing illuminations. At night the area becomes a disco, lit up for all to enjoy. There are activities to try too.
|Date & Time
|Dec 9, 2023-Dec 17, 2023・10:00-20:00・Time varies according to day
|Price
|Prices varies according to time slot
|Location
|Yokohama Stadium
5.
Nerd Nite Tokyo #55: Bad Science, Good Times
Every month, Nerd Nite gathers smart speakers and a curious crowd, then add to it a bar and some mingling.
Have you ever noticed bad science in TV and movies? Physicist Kipp Cannon has, too, and he wants to share some good and bad examples of science in entertainment — including the one that was so bad that it finally pushed him to speak out. Drinks (both alcoholic and non) and light snacks will be available. Kids are also welcome at Nerd Nite.
|Date & Time
|Dec 8, 2023・20:00-・Doors open 19:30, start at 20:00
|Price
|¥1,000 at the door
|Location
|World Peace Theatre
|More Info
|Livestream tickets are required. ¥1,000 suggested, free option also available.
Live Music Shows
6.
Cody Jon Live in Tokyo 2023
Twenty-one-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Cody Jon is coming to Japan for the first time. On the back of his collaboration with Japanese R&B singer, Sirup on “2Manytimes,” Jon is touching down at Duo Music Exchange. Support comes from Eaeran and Rainy.
|Date & Time
|Dec 6, 2023・19:00-・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|From ¥6,800
|Location
|duo MUSIC EXCHANGE
7.
Singer-Songwriter D4vd Comes to Tokyo
After opening for global superstar SZA, singer-songwriter D4vd (pronounced David), returns to Japan this December at the Ebisu Garden Hall, following a performance at Fuji Rock Festival this summer.
|Date & Time
|Dec 6, 2023・19:00-・Doors open from 18:00
|Price
|¥7,800
|Location
|13
8.
Snail Mail in Concert
Lindsey Jordan, better known as Snail Mail, packed out the floor for her performance at Fuji Rock last year. In winter 2023, she brings her emotional second album Valentine to Japan. Fans heading to see her can expect a night of swaying and whimsical pop from the singer-songwriter, whom Pitchfork’s Ryan Dombal named as a leader in the next generation of indie rockers.
Her show at Tokyo’s Spotify O-East sold out quickly enough for the promoters to add another at WWW X in Shibuya, so now is your chance to see her.
|Date & Time
|Dec 7, 2023・19:00-
|Price
|¥7,500
|Location
9.
Singaporean Shoegaze Band Motifs to Perform
Following their overseas debut at Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Melody Music Festival, Motifs are setting sail on their highly-anticipated tour of Asia, across Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong, before a final stop in Tokyo.
They are performing alongside long-running American shoegaze merchants, The Bilinda Butchers.
|Date & Time
|Dec 10, 2023・19:00-
|Price
|Advance tickets from ¥5,000
|Location
|THREE
10.
EN: Music Live Show by MTM x Baroom
Baroom, the elegant livehouse, has a circular stage surrounded with plush red velvet seating for 100 and is designed with sound in mind boasting some of the best acoustics in Tokyo. There’s also a restaurant and luxurious library lounge. This venue is booked by invite only and MTM offers events that are a rare chance to enjoy the Baroom.
The next MTM event at Baroom blends elements of funk, soul, jazz and rock in a unique way with three live acts.
|Date & Time
|Dec 9, 2023・18:00-
|Price
|Admission ¥5,000 | MTM Members ¥2,500 (sign up for MTM membership)
|Location
|Music Hall & Bar BAROOM | バルーム
|More Info
|Use the code WKNDR for 20% discount
11.
Mutek.JP Audio Visual Festival 2023
Mutek.JP, the electronic music and digital arts festival, is back from December 7 to 9, for its 8th edition. The event will be taking place across two venues in Shibuya, Spotify O-East and Womb.
Highlights include a collaboration between YPY, the electronic music producer known as Koshiro Hino of the band goat, and Kodo, the renowned Japanese drumming group.
Making their Japanese debut, the Austrian duo, Peter Kutin and Patrik Lechner, will also present Achronic, a live A/V set using artificial neural networks.
Over the course of three days, Mutek will showcase experimental and innovative live audiovisual performances, fusing technology and creativity with Mutek.JP’s unique flair.
|Date & Time
|Dec 7, 2023-Dec 10, 2023・18:00-04:30・Times vary according to venue and date
|Price
|Tickets start from ¥3,000
|Location
|Spotify O-EAST
|More Info
|Early bird tickets available from October 17
12.
Music Bank Global Festival 2023
For the first time in 12 years, this major K-Pop and J-Pop music festival will be held in Japan at the beginning of December. With performances from Le Sserafim, Enhypen, Stray Kids and more, this promises to be one of the biggest musical events of the year.
|Date & Time
|Dec 9, 2023・16:30-・Tickets available from September 20
|Price
|Tickets from 22,000¥
|Location
|Belluna Dome
|More Info
|VIP ticket upgrades available
Art Exhibitions
13.
Artifact 2nd Exhibition: Scrap & Yellow
Artifact, a Tokyo-based collective including artists in the fields of flower art, space design and digital imaging, is holding its second exhibition, set in a future where robots and humans coexist.
This exhibition is a collaboration with Siva Studio and recreates the dwelling place of “Yellow.” The entire space is being used.
|Date & Time
|Dec 8, 2023-Dec 10, 2023・12:00-21:00・Sun 10 End time: 19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Siva Studio
14.
Hello Again: Christmas at Ginza Six
This year, Ginza Six returns to celebrate the Christmas period with “Hello Again,” in collaboration with creative studio YAR. The exhibition pays homage to the Nakagin Capsule Tower Building, a portion of which has been rebuilt in Ginza as an art installation for viewers to enjoy.
There is also a skating rink available for use on the rooftop garden, as well as a special Christmas menu at the in-house restaurant.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Jan 21, 2024・14:00-21:00・Open from 11 on weekends and holidays
|Price
|¥2,000 for adult skating, including shoe rental
|Location
|GINZA SIX
|More Info
|Discount available for children
15.
Donkeys Are People Too: Mixed Media Exhibition
In this new exhibition, filmmaker and photographer Harrison Thane gives voice to the unsung heroes of Lamu Island in Kenya. Representing the resilience and silent stories of donkeys, the mixed media pieces of this exhibition celebrate the beauty and dignity of the mundane.
Joining Thane on his journey, from the tranquil shores of Lamu to the bustling heart of Tokyo, are Kenyan DJs J Yaye and J Jimmy D. They are performing the music. Adam Harding is there to provide the food.
|Date & Time
|Dec 7, 2023・19:00-
|Price
|¥1,000
|Location
|Justanotherspace
16.
Yeka Haski: The Flow Exhibition
“The Flow” is a solo exhibition exploring visual artist Yeka Haski’s creative journey. It celebrates a universal message at the core of Haski’s art: the enduring importance of never stopping to dream.
With a fusion of elements and bright, dynamic colors, Haski breathes life into her canvas, with clean lines to provide structures and liquid shapes to represent the flow of imagination.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Dec 17, 2023・12:00-20:00・until 17:00 on Tuesdays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Roppongi Hills A/D Gallery
17.
Accidentally Wes Anderson Returns to Tokyo
Following the huge success of the “Accidentally Wes Anderson” exhibition in spring, it is returning to Tokyo to share over 300 photos from all over the world, as well as a brand-new section dedicated to a recent Antarctic adventure.
The exhibition features landscape photographs that embody the aesthetic world and spirit of film director Wes Anderson, led by the eponymous Instagram community, that now has over 1.88 million followers.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Dec 28, 2023・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Tickets from ¥2,000
|Location
|Hikarie Hall
|More Info
|Discounts available for university and high school student
18.
Kaneko Tomiyuki Solo Exhibition Apotropaic Deities at the Mizuma Art Gallery
The latest exhibition at the Mizuma Art Gallery features Yamagata-based artist Tomiyuki Kaneko. Focusing on deities, spirits and yokai, Kaneko works to materialize spiritual beings that cannot be seen with the naked eye.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Dec 23, 2023・12:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays, Mondays & holidays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mizuma Art Gallery
19.
Precious Waste Exhibition at Jinny Street Gallery
“Precious Waste” is an exhibition that proposes jewelry pieces, photography and recycled media to guide passengers through the process of transforming “trashed” objects into artistic creations, through a journey of 28 streetlights.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Dec 8, 2023・00:00-・Exhibition open 24/7
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Jinny Street Gallery
20.
Akari Uragami Solo Exhibition: Local Rituals
Akari Uragami is known for her paintings and soft sculptures which focus on the human body. Exhibiting across the world including Europe and most recently, Mexico, “Local Rituals” is her first domestic exhibition in over a year.
The title refers to the small ceremonies that humans perform in and around us. “There are many things in our lives that have ritualistic connotations and take on a deeper meaning,” she says. “Whether we are conscious of it or not, throughout our day-to-day, ritualistic moments occur naturally.”
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Dec 16, 2023・13:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|LAID BUG
21.
Aryo Toh Djojo’s Solo Exhibition at Perrotin Tokyo
Perrotin Tokyo is pleased to present “Over My Head,” the first solo exhibition in Asia by Los Angeles-based artist Aryo Toh Djojo. This is the first time for the artist to incorporate elements such as film and found photography in his work, further exploring the notion of how we perceive truth.
The show debuts a new body of paintings alluding to the artist’s continued interest in UFO sightings and the socio-political discourses that have arisen throughout history as a result.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Dec 27, 2023・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Perrotin
22.
Panasonic Museum of Art’s 20th Century Exhibition
The first of its kind in Japan, this exhibition provides a comprehensive history of costume jewelry, as pioneered by Paul Poiret in the early 20th century and popularized by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. With over 400 pieces from Japan’s best collections, researcher and collector Chisako Kotaki showcases pieces from Christian Dior and Maison Schiaparelli, as well as other European and American designers.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Dec 17, 2023・10:00-・Closed on Wednesdays
|Price
|¥1,200
|Location
|Panasonic Shiodome Museum of Art
|More Info
|Discounts available for senior citizens and students
23.
Yves Saint Laurent Across the Style Exhibition
As implied by his nickname, the “King of Fashion,” Yves Saint Laurent’s position in the world of fashion is unrivaled. Following the death of Christian Dior in 1957, Yves Saint Laurent debuted as a designer at the house of Dior, before launching his eponymous brand in 1962. He remained at the forefront of the international fashion scene until his death in 2008.
In collaboration with the Musée Saint Laurent Paris, the first ever retrospective of the designer’s work is taking place in Japan at the National Art Center, Tokyo. The exhibition offers a comprehensive overview of Yves Saint Laurent’s work over the course of his career.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Dec 11, 2023・10:00-18:00・Closed on Tuesdays
|Price
|From ¥2,100
|Location
|The National Art Center Tokyo
|More Info
|Discount available for high school students
Seasonal Events
24.
Christmas Market at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse
Get into the Christmas spirit with the 14th edition of the Yokohama Christmas market, bringing stalls and produce from Germany to grace its red bricks. From hot wine and illuminations to snow globes and a choir, head to the warehouse for some festive fun. Pick up a few gifts along the way too.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Dec 25, 2023・11:00-21:00・Until 22:00 in the period between Dec 9 and Dec 25
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse
25.
Ginza Six Rooftop Skating Rink
The Ginza Six rooftop garden becomes a skating rink this winter. It uses resin instead of ice, which is eco-friendly as it does not not use electricity and guests’ clothes don’t get wet. Christmas decorations are hung on the trees around the rink, and customers can enjoy glittering illuminations at night. In addition, a star tower is installed in the center of the skating rink.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Jan 31, 2023・11:00-20:00
|Price
|From ¥300-¥2,000
|Location
|GINZA SIX
26.
Odaiba Yakei Illumination 2023
Odaiba’s all-year illumination “Yakei” looks even more magical than usual, boasting the biggest tree in the whole of Tokyo. Its 20-meter tall, 10-meter wide Memorial Tree is illuminated with gorgeous light trails. Don’t forget to take a picture in front of the classic Odaiba sign as well.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Feb 14, 2024・17:00-00:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|DECKS Tokyo Beach
27.
Tokyo German Village Winter Illuminations
Tokyo German Village’s illumination event is a union of light and music. Walk under a river of lights, spot the different characters sculpted in the fields and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate. This year’s theme is “Gulliver’s Travels.”
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Apr 7, 2024・17:00-20:00
|Price
|Adults: ¥1000 | Kids: ¥500
|Location
|Tokyo German Village
28.
Tokyo Dome City Winter Illumination 2023
Tokyo Dome City’s illuminations are one of the most spectacular and interactive lights of the season. You’ll find magnificent tunnels of lights, a giant Christmas tree and dozens of winter-inspired sculptures scattered around the area. The theme this year is “LOL Show.”
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Feb 24, 2024・17:00-00:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Dome City Hall
Afternoon Tea and Seasonal Menus
29.
Festive Afternoon Tea at The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon
In celebration of this year’s festive season, The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon offers a splendid afternoon tea at the Lobby Bar. From raspberry mousse with a Santa Claus beard, to a wreath-shaped pistachio cake and some winter stollen, sample your seasonal favorites with a Christmas twist.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Jan 8, 2024・07:30-23:30
|Price
|¥9,500 with fine tea selection
|Location
|Lobby Bar
|More Info
|¥14,000 with a glass of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs
30.
Vegan Afternoon Tea at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel
This winter, a vegan afternoon tea is available at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel. Inspired by seasonal flavors, the hotel chefs have curated a spread of both savory and sweet treats, including homemade chocolate bars and a heart-warming borscht made with beetroot and vegan chicken.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Feb 29, 2024・13:00-・Served from 13:00 and 15:30
|Price
|¥8,700 per person
|Location
|Tokyo Marriott Hotel
|More Info
|Reservations must be made at least 2 days in advance, for minimum of 2 people
More Things To Do in Tokyo
See what other activities Tokyo has to offer:
- Tokyo Robots and Where to Find Them
- The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter Finally Opens
- Visiting Real Life Locations From Haruki Murakami Novels in Tokyo
- 13 Unique Vending Machines in Tokyo
- 7 Places for Authentic Japanese Tea Ceremony in Tokyo
- Shoutenguide: Tokyo’s Best Shopping Streets
- 35 Must-visit Museums and Galleries in Tokyo