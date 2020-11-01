TW Live House Halloween Special
We are throwing an online Halloween bash to remember for the October episode of TW Live House.
Once again Tokyo Weekender’s favorite Japan-based performing artists recorded songs at their home for us to share with the TW audience staying at home on a Saturday night. It wouldn’t be Halloween without some creepy-crawlies, so we have a celebrity bug snack taste challenge that will make your skin crawl – and your heart swoon.
Joining us online with pre-recorded performances are a group of talented musicians including former top-10 contestant on The Voice Josiah Hawley, indie folk impresario Roth Bart Baron, ingenious digital songstress Uami, songwriting duo Santa Dharma, record-breaking freestyle rapper Rhyming Gaijin and more deliver exclusive pre-recorded performances to be shared with TW fans.
The Lineup (in order of appearance)
• Rhyming Gaijin
• Santa Dharma
• Roth Bart Baron
• Josiah Hawley
• Andrew John Sloman
• Uami
• te’
• DOT.KAI
• Pumpkin Beings (by Guy Perryman)
Find more information about our performers here.
Event Details
-
Date:
Oct. 31, 2020 - Oct. 31, 2020
-
Time:
22:00 - 23:30
-
Price:
Free
-
More Info:
-
Location:
Online Streaming
