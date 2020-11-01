TW Live House Halloween Special

TW Live House Halloween Special

Live Streaming, Music

We are throwing an online Halloween bash to remember for the October episode of TW Live House.

Once again Tokyo Weekender’s favorite Japan-based performing artists recorded songs at their home for us to share with the TW audience staying at home on a Saturday night. It wouldn’t be Halloween without some creepy-crawlies, so we have a celebrity bug snack taste challenge that will make your skin crawl – and your heart swoon.

Joining us online with pre-recorded performances are a group of talented musicians including former top-10 contestant on The Voice Josiah Hawley, indie folk impresario Roth Bart Baron, ingenious digital songstress Uami, songwriting duo Santa Dharma, record-breaking freestyle rapper Rhyming Gaijin and more deliver exclusive pre-recorded performances to be shared with TW fans.

The Lineup (in order of appearance)
• Rhyming Gaijin
• Santa Dharma
• Roth Bart Baron
• Josiah Hawley
• Andrew John Sloman
• Uami
• te’
• DOT.KAI
• Pumpkin Beings (by Guy Perryman)

Find more information about our performers here.

Event Details

  • Date:

    Oct. 31, 2020 - Oct. 31, 2020

  • Time:

    22:00 - 23:30

  • Price:

    Free

  • More Info:

    Facebook Event Page

  • Location:

    Online Streaming

