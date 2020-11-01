TW Live House Halloween Special

Live Streaming, Music

We are throwing an online Halloween bash to remember for the October episode of TW Live House.

Once again Tokyo Weekender’s favorite Japan-based performing artists recorded songs at their home for us to share with the TW audience staying at home on a Saturday night. It wouldn’t be Halloween without some creepy-crawlies, so we have a celebrity bug snack taste challenge that will make your skin crawl – and your heart swoon.

Joining us online with pre-recorded performances are a group of talented musicians including former top-10 contestant on The Voice Josiah Hawley, indie folk impresario Roth Bart Baron, ingenious digital songstress Uami, songwriting duo Santa Dharma, record-breaking freestyle rapper Rhyming Gaijin and more deliver exclusive pre-recorded performances to be shared with TW fans.

The Lineup (in order of appearance)

• Rhyming Gaijin

• Santa Dharma

• Roth Bart Baron

• Josiah Hawley

• Andrew John Sloman

• Uami

• te’

• DOT.KAI

• Pumpkin Beings (by Guy Perryman)

Find more information about our performers here.