TW Live House: Episode I

Live Streaming, Music

Tokyo Weekender introduces our favorite Tokyo-based musicians and performing artists during an online concert on TW Facebook Live. The likes of singer-songwriter Satoko Shibata, Japanese post-rock darlings The;Cutlery, pop trio Three1989, synthwave duo Kuro Deko, singer-songwriter Josiah Hawley, record-breaking freestyle rapper Rhyming Gaijin and more deliver exclusive pre-recorded performances to be shared with TW fans.