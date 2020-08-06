Live Streaming, Music
TW Live House: Episode I
Tokyo Weekender introduces our favorite Tokyo-based musicians and performing artists during an online concert on TW Facebook Live. The likes of singer-songwriter Satoko Shibata, Japanese post-rock darlings The;Cutlery, pop trio Three1989, synthwave duo Kuro Deko, singer-songwriter Josiah Hawley, record-breaking freestyle rapper Rhyming Gaijin and more deliver exclusive pre-recorded performances to be shared with TW fans.
Event Details
-
Date:
Aug. 29, 2020 - Aug. 29, 2020
-
Time:
22:00 - 23:00
-
Price:
Free
-
More Info:
-
Location:
Online Streaming
