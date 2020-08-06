TW Live House

TW Live House: Episode I

Live Streaming, Music

Tokyo Weekender introduces our favorite Tokyo-based musicians and performing artists during an online concert on TW Facebook Live. The likes of singer-songwriter Satoko Shibata, Japanese post-rock darlings The;Cutlery, pop trio Three1989, synthwave duo Kuro Deko, singer-songwriter Josiah Hawley, record-breaking freestyle rapper Rhyming Gaijin and more deliver exclusive pre-recorded performances to be shared with TW fans.

Event Details

  • Date:

    Aug. 29, 2020 - Aug. 29, 2020

  • Time:

    22:00 - 23:00

  • Price:

    Free

  • More Info:

    Event Website

  • Location:

    Online Streaming

