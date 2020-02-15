True Colors Musical: Honk!

This musical is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story of The Ugly Duckling. Produced by the Phamaly Theater Company, it follows the story of Ugly, a unique kind of fowl, as he strays from his home on the farm. He meets an interesting array of new friends, avoids the threat of a hungry cat, and discovers that being different isn’t bad, it’s just … different.

Phamaly advances the social narrative of disability to effect greater inclusion, participation and respect for people with disabilities in all facets of society through their innovative production. They are working with two artists with disabilities from Japan on this new musical.

