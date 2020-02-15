True Colors Musical: Honk!
This musical is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story of The Ugly Duckling. Produced by the Phamaly Theater Company, it follows the story of Ugly, a unique kind of fowl, as he strays from his home on the farm. He meets an interesting array of new friends, avoids the threat of a hungry cat, and discovers that being different isn’t bad, it’s just … different.
Phamaly advances the social narrative of disability to effect greater inclusion, participation and respect for people with disabilities in all facets of society through their innovative production. They are working with two artists with disabilities from Japan on this new musical.
I am so excited to perform HONK for the True Colors Festival. I am one of the actresses with PHAMALY. I will be playing Maureen. I am a co-founder of PHAMALY. Myself, and four others that all went to an all disabled school together wanted to perform after high school. But no one would cast us. They can put life-size elephants on the stage, but a wheelchair baffled them! So we started our own theatre group! That was 31 years ago. Now we’re in Japan! Pinch me please, I think I’m dreaming. We provide accommodations to all types of disabilities. I use a wheelchair because I have no legs, as well as a malformed spine and pelvis, and my heart is on the wrong side, turned around and laying down. I’m also missing fingers on my left hand, and I have a severe hearing loss. My disability was caused by Amniotic Band Syndrome. We have other actors with Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, deafness, blindness, etc. Ten minutes into the show, you will forget we have disabilities at all. Because above all, we are ACTORS!!! I’m very proud of this production and this group. I’d love for you to join us for HONK! February 15 or 16.