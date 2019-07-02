Disturbance: Tokyo Premiere

Adapted for the stage by Rachel Walzer and accompanied with music by Mark Ferris, Disturbance is a Tokyo stage performance based on the book by Ivy Alvarez.

The musical is based on a true story concerning an all-too-common dark secret. On the surface, a seemingly normal family deals with ordinary issues. An aging husband and wife go about their days raising two children, maintaining a home and interacting with the neighbors. Peel back the curtain just a little bit, however, and you’ll find that all is not well within this household…

Disturbance is a tragic musical that seeks to promote discussion on and explore the complex dynamics of domestic violence and abuse.

Not recommended for children under the age of 13.