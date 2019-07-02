Disturbance: Tokyo Premiere

Adapted for the stage by Rachel Walzer and accompanied with music by Mark Ferris, Disturbance is a Tokyo stage performance based on the book by Ivy Alvarez.

The musical is based on a true story concerning an all-too-common dark secret. On the surface, a seemingly normal family deals with ordinary issues. An aging husband and wife go about their days raising two children, maintaining a home and interacting with the neighbors. Peel back the curtain just a little bit, however, and you’ll find that all is not well within this household…

Disturbance is a tragic musical that seeks to promote discussion on and explore the complex dynamics of domestic violence and abuse.

Not recommended for children under the age of 13.

Date

Jul 02 2019 - Jul 04 2019

Time

18:30

Cost

Adults: Advance ¥4,000; Door ¥4,500 | Children: Advance ¥2,500; Door ¥3,000

Location

MUSICASA
〒151-0066 東京都渋谷区西原３丁目３３−1
Category

