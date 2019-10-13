Grand Salvo Japan Tour

Grand Salvo is the moniker of Paddy Mann, an Australian indie-folk artist with seven records under his belt, and a slew of accumulated accolades. In his home country he’s been lauded for his sparse, and emotive albums, which while textual and expansive, always carry with them an undeniable sense of intimacy.

Mann is an accomplished musician who’s shared stages with Sharon Van Etten, Fleet Foxes, Joanna Newsom, Bill Callahan and collaborated with Nils Frahm who co-produced his record ​Slay Me In My Sleep (​ 2012). He’s toured London, New York, Barcelona, Berlin, Paris and throughout Japan. This upcoming tour will be the third visit to Japan and the first since the release of his latest album, Sea Glass​ (late 2018).

Tokyo Tour Dates

• Oct 13 | Lete

• Oct 14 | Nanahari | 18:30 (doors open 18:00) | Advance ¥2,500 (Door ¥2,800)