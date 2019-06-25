Gallery Exhibition: Transitions

A collection of 24 international and Japanese artists present “Transitions,” an exhibition exploring states of change. Covering a range of motifs, the artists explore mysticism, anxiety, storytelling, body modification, the passing of time, anthropomorphism and much more. The artists, who come from Nigeria, the US, the UK, Romania, Australia and Japan, use a variety of mediums to develop their ideas. Expect to encounter oil painting, illustrations, sculpture, ikebana, photography and mixed media works.

Opening reception: June 28 | 19:00–21:00

Image: Fitting In by Denica Shute