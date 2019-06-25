Gallery Exhibition: Transitions

A collection of 24 international and Japanese artists present “Transitions,” an exhibition exploring states of change. Covering a range of motifs, the artists explore mysticism, anxiety, storytelling, body modification, the passing of time, anthropomorphism and much more. The artists, who come from Nigeria, the US, the UK, Romania, Australia and Japan, use a variety of mediums to develop their ideas. Expect to encounter oil painting, illustrations, sculpture, ikebana, photography and mixed media works.

Opening reception: June 28 | 19:00–21:00

Image: Fitting In by Denica Shute

Date

Jun 25 2019 - Jun 30 2019

Time

10:00 - 21:00

Cost

Free

More Info

Facebook Event Page
Category

