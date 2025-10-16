For the first time in 20 years, an official Grand Sumo Tournament is taking place outside Japan this week. London’s Royal Albert Hall is the setting for the highly anticipated five-day event that began on Wednesday. It’s the second time for the iconic 154-year-old Kensington venue to host a sumo tournament. Forty wrestlers have flown over to the UK for the competition and, based on their pictures, they seem to be making the most of their trip.

Sumo Wrestlers Spotted at Iconic London Sights

Hard to miss, they have been spotted by Londoners all over the city, including at the National History Museum, shopping at Marks & Spencer, holding the famous trolley in front of Platform 9 ¾ at King’s Cross Station and squeezing into a red phone box. They have also stopped for pictures with locals while visiting some of London’s most famous sights, such as Buckingham Palace, the Abbey Road zebra crossing, Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament.

The two biggest names in the sport, grand champions Onosato and Hoshoryu, have also been taking in the sights. They posed for a commemorative shot while crossing Westminster Bridge over the Thames River in front of Big Ben. It was a recreation of a photo taken of legendary figures Akebono and Wakahanada in 1991. “I’ve seen that photo from 34 years ago,” said Onosato while smiling. He was also seen sharing a hot dog with his rival, Hoshoryu.

Harry Potter Fan Onosato Happy To Be in the UK

Onosato, 25, was promoted to the highest rank of yokozuna in May following his Summer Grand Sumo Tournament triumph. Born Daiki Nakamura, the Ishikawa Prefecture native achieved the feat after just 13 professional tournaments, making him the fastest to attain the exalted rank in the modern era. Asked about his first impression of London, he replied, “chilly.” However, he added that he was happy to be in the city as he was a fan of Harry Potter.

Fellow grand champion Hoshoryu, 26, was also delighted to be in London, saying he “was surprised” by the warm reception they received at the airport. The highlight of his trip so far has been the Horse Guards Parade at Buckingham Palace. He was among the second group of wrestlers that landed at Heathrow on Sunday. The first batch arrived a day earlier. Most of the wrestlers on tour are visiting London for the first time.

An Authentic Sumo Experience

The Royal Albert Hall planned to bring the exhibition tournament back in 2021, but had to cancel due to the pandemic. It has made sure the event is as genuine as possible, with authentic soil and sand dohyo (ring), as well as a roof that is “reminiscent of a Shinto shrine.” Tickets sold out immediately. The last Grand Sumo Tournament to take place overseas was at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas in October 2005.

Related Posts