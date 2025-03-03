Every year, hundreds of thousands apply for the Tokyo Marathon, yet there are only 38,000 spots on the starting line for the race. If you missed out on the big one — which is one of the seven World Marathon Majors — fear not. While it is special, there are many alternative marathons in the capital and around Japan. So, get your running shoes on and join the other joggers. Not having a spot for the Tokyo Marathon is no excuse.

Entry for 2025 Marathons

Kashiwazaki Sea Breeze Marathon

Also held on May 18, the Kashiwazaki Sea Breeze Marathon is an intimate affair. With only 1,000 runners, the committee behind this marathon aims to create not only a competition but also a community-building event. The route takes runners along the coastline before turning inland.

Date: May 18, 2025

Cost: ¥8,200

Entry window: January to March

Official Website

Hakodate Marathon

With 4,000 participants, the Hakodate Marathon is quite a large race. It is relatively flat with a route that traverses through local markets, around the foot of Mount Hakodate and along the bay area.

Date: June 29, 2025

Cost: ¥12,000

Entry window: February to April

Official Website

Kashiwanoha Spring Marathon

With only 400 participants, the Kashiwanoha Spring Marathon is a small event. However, it runs alongside nine other races, making it feel busy. The course is a short 3-kilometer loop, which marathon runners complete 14 times. It is perfect for first-timers or those recovering from injury, as you can shoot for the full distance, but there is no shame in finishing early if needed.

Date: March 20, 2025

Cost: ¥5,980

Entry window: November to March

Official Website

The Challenge Race

The Challenge Race happens nine times between January and May. These events are designed to help people break records. The course is a 5-kilometer route along the Arakawa River with many pacers to help people achieve personal bests. They are JAAF-certified races.

Date: Multiple days

Cost: ¥11,000

Entry window: entry closes one week before each race

Official Website

Entry for 2026 Marathons

Entries for the marathons below are now closed for this year, but they are worth considering for 2026.

Iwate Oshu Kirameki Marathon

The Iwate Oshu Kirameki Marathon boasts one of the flattest courses of any marathon in Japan. There is also a shuttle bus which collects anyone who can’t quite finish the race and takes them to the finish line. With beautiful scenery and a lively atmosphere, this is a great race for trying out the marathon distance for the first time.

Date: May 18, 2025

Cost: ¥4,000

Entry window: November to February

Official Website

Sakura Asahi Kenko Marathon

The Sakura Asahi Kenko Marathon is a loop route starting and ending at Iwana Athletic Park. Thanks to the slightly later start date, runners’ spirits will be lifted by early glimpses of cherry blossoms. Participants run along the road where two-time Olympic medalist Yuko Arimori and the 2000 Olympic champion Naoko Takahashi trained.

When: March

Estimated Cost: ¥9,500

Entry window: November to January

Official Website

Kasumigaura Marathon

Kasumigaura Marathon is one of the biggest alternatives to the main Tokyo one, with 14,000 slots for the full marathon. It is held alongside Japan’s only international blind marathon, with a small percentage of each entry fee going toward guide dogs for the event.

When: April

Estimated Cost: ¥10,000 (¥11,000 for late entry)

Entry Window: December to January

Official Website

Tateyama Wakashio Marathon

A marathon in January is the perfect motivation to stay active over the holidays. The Tateyama Wakashio Marathon in Chiba Prefecture is just two hours away from central Tokyo. The route meanders along the gorgeous coastline, through Hojo Beach and along roads decorated with flowers. With only 5,000 participants, the Tateyama Marathon is certain to be a less crowded experience than the Tokyo one. For those who don’t fancy the full marathon, there is a 10-kilometer race on the day.

When: January

Estimated Cost: ¥9,000

Entry Window: September to November

Official Website

Itabashi City Marathon

Held just two weeks after the Tokyo Marathon, the Itabashi City Marathon is the best substitute for those who missed out on a spot for the Tokyo Marathon. The flat route closely follows the Arakawa River, making it accessible to beginners and ideal for those seeking a personal best. The marathon has a capacity of 10,000 runners, with entries opening in early August and closing in early December. This race is JAAF-certified.

When: March

Estimated Cost: ¥ 11,550

Entry window: August to December

Official Website

Kyoto Marathon

A common alternative to the Tokyo Marathon, the Kyoto Marathon takes place a few weeks before. The route capitalizes on the history of the former capital, with the course passing seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The race is committed to sustainability with the official tagline: “Do you know Kyoto?,” a reference to the landmark 1997 Kyoto Protocol that aimed to reduce the emission of gasses that contribute to global warming.

When: February

Estimated Cost: ¥17,500 for domestic participants, ¥30,000 for overseas participants

Entry window: July to September

Official Website

Shizuoka Marathon

The Shizuoka Marathon is another relatively big event, with 14,000 participants every year. The flat course makes this a perfect marathon for first-timers. Like Itabashi, the Shizuoka Marathon is a JAAF-certified race.

When: February

Estimated Cost: ¥ 15,000

Entry window: October to November

Official Website

Honorable Mentions

Akabane Marathon

Akabane Marathon has a misleading name. It is in Akabane, but it is not a marathon. The longest route is 31.6 kilometers, with runners avoiding the last grueling 11 kilometers of a full route. It is the perfect race for building up long-distance experience.

When: February

Estimated Cost: ¥3,690

Entry window: October to January

Official Website

Ome Marathon

The Ome Marathon started in 1967, making it one of Japan’s oldest running races. With the aim of popularizing long-distance running, it is just a 30-kilometer race rather than the full 42 kilometers. However, with 14,000 participants, the Ome Marathon is a popular road race for many. The route follows the Tama River, with runners facing around 85 meters of elevation over the first 15 kilometers before turning around and running back.

When: February

Estimated Cost: ¥11,000

Entry Window: August to October

Official Website

Note: The estimated entry costs are based on the 2025 prices.

