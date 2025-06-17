As Japan’s rainy season approaches, you might spot small white dolls hanging from apartment balconies and classroom windows. These are teru teru bozu, beloved weather dolls meant to ward off the rain. The dolls are often made before important outdoor events like festivals, sports tournaments and weddings in the hopes of altering weather patterns to favor blue skies and endless sun.

“Teru teru bozu” translates to “shine shine monk,” both because the dolls resemble a bald monk and because they call on miraculous magical forces to stop bad weather. Read on for the dolls’ origins and instructions on making your own.

The Origins and Evolution of Teru Teru Bozu

Chinese Legends

Many believe that teru teru bozu first emerged in China, not Japan. In the most well-known origin story, a beautiful girl named Sao Qing Niang prays to the Dragon God to stop the heavy rain plaguing her village, destroying crops and homes. According to the legend, a voice from the heavens agrees to clear the skies in exchange for the girl becoming the deity’s wife.

As Sao Qing Niang accepts the Dragon God’s proposal and ascends skyward, the clouds part and the sun finally breaks through. To commemorate her sacrifice, villagers are said to have begun crafting paper dolls holding tiny brooms to symbolize her power to “sweep away” the storm clouds. For generations, these paper dolls were hung near doorways and gates to summon clear skies.

Japanese Folklore

Another possible explanation for the presence of teru teru bozu in Japanese culture revolves around hiyoribo, a peculiar yokai (supernatural being). According to 18th-century woodblock print artist Toriyama Sekien’s collection of illustrations, a hiyoribo is a mountain spirit that appears only on clear days, vanishing when a storm approaches.

Unlike many yokai that inspire fear, hiyoribo have been considered benevolent, embodying the essence of good weather. Sekien theorized that the weather dolls created by children and women of this era were attempts to honor and summon this friendly spirit.

A Scary Nursery Rhyme

While the dolls originate from ancient folk traditions, the name was standardized by a popular 1921 nursery rhyme that begins, “Teru teru bozu, teru bozu, ashita tenki ni shite okure” (“Sunshine monk, sunshine monk, please make tomorrow sunny”).

In the rhyme, teru teru bozu is asked to bring sunny skies, with the person reciting the rhyme promising the weather-influencing monk sweet sake if the wish is granted. If the wish is not granted, the (rather demanding) rhyme-reciter threatens to “chop [teru teru bozu’s] head off.”

How To Make Teru Teru Bozu

Rules To Follow

Never draw the face first: The most crucial rule, dating back to the Edo period, is to refrain from drawing a face on your doll until you see sunny weather. Like with daruma dolls, where one eye is drawn when making a wish and the second added upon fulfillment, the faceless doll represents potential — a blank slate ready to receive your weather wishes.

Beware the upside-down curse: If you accidentally hang your doll upside down, that’s a fure fure bozu (“rain rain monk”), not a teru teru bozu. Basically, you’ve made everything worse. If the weather app hasn’t already made it clear, it will definitely rain tomorrow.

Choose colors carefully: White fabric, which is typically used for teru teru bozu dolls, represents purity, light and clear skies. Black fabric is reserved for fure fure bozu — used on those rare occasions that rain is wanted.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Now that you’ve been sufficiently warned about the potential consequences of not following the rules of teru teru bozu crafting, you’re ready to bring one to life.

Materials:

White handkerchief, gauze, tissue paper or fabric scraps

Two elastic bands or soft string

A base for the head: balled-up tissue paper, cotton or fabric

Thread or string to hang your doll

Instructions:

Wrap your white fabric or paper around the ball-shaped form you’re using as the base for the head. Gather the fabric and secure the neck with an elastic or string. Hang the doll by taping, sewing or tying the string to the top of the doll’s head or neck. The head may provide better balance. Fluff the body to maximize a spirit-like appearance. Celebrate the next day if your wish comes true by giving your doll a face. You can keep the doll afterward or throw it away.

Hanging locations:

On the day before an important outdoor event, hang your teru teru bozu on a curtain rod, balcony railing or even on a tree. Try to avoid areas that are too windy, in case the doll gets blown away.