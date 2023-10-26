It can feel daunting to choose which anime to start watching. With so many series out there, you don’t want to waste your time on something you won’t enjoy. So why not look to the stars to see which anime is right for you? Find out what your next five-star anime will be based on your zodiac sign below.

Aries: Attack on Titan

First up on the list, fiery Aries would love Attack on Titan. With an Aries protagonist itself, the series deals with themes of fighting back against oppression and not giving up hope, and it’s pretty intense. Do not watch if you don’t feel like watching someone get eaten alive by a towering humanoid beast, but passionate rams will adore the determination and drive of the main characters.

Taurus: Cowboy Bebop

Taurus is represented by the bull, but its personality more closely resembles that of a gorgeous cow luxuriating in a field. Those with this sign just love relaxation and serenity. Ruled by the love planet Venus, they’re also drawn to luxury and beauty. That’s why Taureans would enjoy Cowboy Bebop, the neo-noir Western space series. As well as its dreamy jazz score and 1990s animation style to die for, it also deals with heady themes like existentialism and the desire to escape from one’s past. Sensual Taureans will be attracted to protagonist Spike Spiegel’s suave and sometimes lackadaisical nature, with which he can calmly get himself out of most situations.

Gemini: Haikyuu!!

As the social butterflies of the zodiac, Geminis are bound to love the Haikyuu!! anime. Those born under the sign of the twins tend to have tons of friends and just as many hobbies, so they’ll love the fan-favorite volleyball anime, which showcases incredible friendships and sportsmanship. Geminis are also suckers for the opposites attract trope, so they won’t be able to get enough of Hinata and Kageyama’s slow-burn friendship.

Cancer: Violet Evergarden

Given their intuitive and sometimes sensitive nature, it’s natural that Cancerians like a good cry. As such, Violet Evergarden is the perfect show for them. The story follows Violet as she is reintegrated into a post-war society and figures out how to be something other than a child soldier. The animation is visually stunning, and the titular main character will appeal to the caring crab’s nurturing side as she grapples with what it means to love and be loved.

Leo: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

This choice is probably not surprising. No show is more fit for the bold Leo than JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, a multigenerational tale following a series of outlandishly muscular men, all named JoJo, as they engage in battles with supernatural foes. Our charismatic lions have a flair for the dramatic, so they’ll be incredibly satisfied by JoJo and his peers’ fashion-inspired poses, as well as the vibrant animation style. The show also handles themes of legacy and justice, which the fiercely protective Leo will be able to relate to.

Virgo: Case Closed ( Detective Conan )

Virgos are logical and systematic in their approach to life, which is why they’ll love Case Closed — Detective Conan in Japanese — the classic series about a brilliant detective trapped in a child’s body that has been adored worldwide for almost two decades. The practical and kind Virgo will enjoy solving each mystery alongside Conan and find great satisfaction in his precise delivery of justice.

Libra: Death Note

The intense and at times scary Death Note might not seem like the first pick for Librans, the sweet lovers of the zodiac. Symbolized by the scales, though, Librans have a strong sense of justice and diplomacy, and they’ll love grappling with the difficult moral quandaries shown in Death Note, which follows Light Yagami, a high school student who comes into possession of a notebook that grants him the ability to kill anyone whose name is written in its pages. Whether they side with Light, who wants to use the book to bring criminals to justice, L, the mysterious genius trying to stop him from playing God, or both, Librans will surely have an edifying experience trying to decide which is the lesser of the two evils. At the very least, they will adore Misa Misa’s iconic gothic lolita fashion.

Scorpio: Nana

The mysterious and loyal Scorpio will adore Nana (stylized as NANA), the widely watched shojo anime series which follows two main characters with the same name. Scorpions have a great capacity for experiencing emotions deeply, so they’ll appreciate the array of complex characters as well as the deep bond the two Nanas share. The alluring Scorpions might also see themselves in Nana Osaki, the glamorous rock vocalist who seems cool on the outside but is secretly very emotional — or they might also relate to the less outwardly-intense Nana Komatsu, who falls head-over-heels in love with basically every person she meets.

Sagittarius: Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Sagittarians are the first to jump into a new adventure, which is why they’ll be drawn to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, a series centered on two loving brothers with powerful supernatural abilities who are thrown headlong into battle. Not only is the series exciting and full of adventure, but it also draws heavily from ancient mythology and philosophy, which will appeal to the honest archers, as the philosophers of the zodiac.

Capricorn: My Hero Academia

Capricorns are incredibly ambitious and hardworking, so they’ll probably love My Hero Academia (MHA) and its array of driven characters. In the world of MHA, those born with a “quirk,” or superpower, can enroll in special academies that instruct them in the art of being a superhero. The main character, Deku, was born quirk-less, but he never gives up on his dreams of becoming a hero. This level of ambition will definitely resonate with Capricorns; plus, honest sea goats also love exploring emotional depth, so they’ll admire the sincere and sensitive qualities of Deku and his peers.

Aquarius: Blue Period

The creative and wise Aquarians will fall in love with Blue Period, an anime that incorporates art seamlessly into its story. The main character, Yatora, discovers his passion for painting towards the end of his high school career, and the show artfully chronicles his process of self-discovery. Aquarians tend to be innovative and independent. They love exploring their inner worlds and paving their own paths, so they’ll be excited by Blue Period’s theme of staying true to one’s passions.

Pisces: Yuri!!! On Ice

The dreamers of the zodiac, Pisceans will love Yuri!!! On Ice, a romantic figure skating anime. Sensitive Piscean will resonate with the eponymous main character’s arc of overcoming his anxiety and self-doubt, while also appreciating his intense dedication to his craft. People born under the sign of Pisces often have a passion for the arts, so the show’s stunning visuals, beautiful soundtrack and the true-to-life depiction of the art of figure skating should appeal to them as well.