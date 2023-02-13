Tokyo Weekender is proud to announce the launch of a new e-commerce site, Tokyo Ten. This new venture is dedicated to bringing you a curated collection of exclusive products from Tokyo artists and designers. We aim to provide you with a unique shopping experience that showcases the creativity and talent of the Japanese capital.

Sushi Baby Collaboration

TW’s first collaboration is with talented artist and model Masumi Yamada. Born and raised in Japan, Yamada developed her calligraphy style while living in Brooklyn, New York, surrounded by graffiti art. Her art is a unique blend of traditional Japanese calligraphy and urban street style. She has already made a name for herself with her first solo exhibition in Puerto Rico in 2015. Her next exhibition, “unblock me asshole,” is scheduled for early 2023.

Masumi has teamed up with TW to bring you a collection of custom hoodies, T-shirts and shoes that perfectly embody her artistic vision. Each design is a one-of-a-kind creation, combining traditional Japanese art with the unique street style of Tokyo.

The Best of Japanese Culture in One Place

Tokyo Ten is the ultimate destination for anyone seeking to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Japan. From the latest in streetwear fashion to traditional designs, we hope to eventually offer a diverse range of products that capture the essence of Japanese culture. Whether you’re looking for a cozy hoodie, a unique graphic T-shirt, a stylish tote bag, or a custom-designed pair of shoes, Tokyo Ten will have something for everyone.

Sustainability Commitment

We are committed to ensuring that our products are of the highest quality, sustainable and environmentally friendly. From the materials we use to the production processes, we take every step to minimize our impact on the environment. Every item is made on demand instead of in bulk to help reduce overproduction. We understand the importance of delivering products that not only look great but are made to last, and we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible shopping experience.

Discover the Best of Japanese Culture Today

Whether you’re a fan of Japanese art and design or simply looking for a unique shopping experience, Tokyo Ten is the perfect destination. With its wide range of products, commitment to quality, and support of local artists and designers, the platform offers a truly authentic and inspiring experience of Japanese culture.

Head to the Tokyo Ten website to shop the Sushi Baby collection.