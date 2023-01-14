This week in Tokyo, see Takeshi Imaizumi’s unique ceramic work at Huls Gallery, join live music fans at More Than Music‘s upcoming show and check out Masaya Kondo’s solo exhibition. Winter events and illuminations continue.

Art Exhibitions

1.

Celadon and Tenmoku: Takeshi Imaizumi Solo Exhibition

Artist Takeshi Imaizumi’s interest in the Chinese-inspired ceramics of Celadon and Tenmoku led him on a quest to pursue his own unique expression of these ceramic forms.

In this exhibition, his oeuvre of artistically elevated everyday items such as sake ware, tea bowls, teacups and flower vases are showcased. Imaizumi’s Celadon line has a sense of infinite depth, while the Tenmoku works are reminiscent of a starry night sky.

Until Jan 28 | Event details

2.

Masaya Kondo Ceramics Exhibition

Masaya Kondo is a ceramics artist who crafts earthenware in the mountains of his hometown Okayama. For this exhibition, he made his own pit kiln in the natural surroundings of his home and used clay and rocks he found in the nearby mountains for both the material of the pottery and the glazing. The bowls, small plates and objects will be displayed and sold at Hidari Zingaro near Nakano Station.

From Jan 28 | Event Details

3.

Solo Exhibition by Keiichi Tanaami

One of the leading pop artists of postwar Japan, Keiichi Tanaami opens this special exhibition of his work in memory of lifelong friend and manga artist Fujio Akatsuka, who would have turned 80 this year.

The exhibition named “Tanaami!! Akatsuka!! / That’s All Right!!” combines various formats such as paintings, neon works, collages and art installations.

In addition to the exhibition, a special edition collection of works is being published.

Until Feb 13 | Event details

4.

The Eyes of the Prayer: Photographs and Works of Shinya Fujiwara

After traveling across Asia, Shinya Fujiwara made waves in the art world with his photographic masterpieces displaying vivid landscapes and people. This exhibition introduces Fujiwara’s pictorial travelogues, which depict his unique social views. It’s also the first time for a major event to showcase approximately 200 of Fujiwara’s most notable works.

Until Jan 31 | Event Details

5.

Sadamasa Motonaga: “Triangle, Circle, Square”

Fergus McCaffrey Tokyo presents the solo exhibition of Sadamasa Motonaga: “Triangle, Circle, Square” to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the birth of the artist. There have been many projects and exhibitions organized nationwide throughout the year. This exhibition features 15 paintings produced between 1990 and 1999 presented at the gallery’s Tokyo space.

Until Feb 18 | Event Details

6.

Every Day I Pray for Love: Yayoi Kusama’s New Art Exhibition

In this new exhibition, avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama invites you into her current creative state and her hallucinatory visions through exclusive paintings, drawings and mesmerizing installations. In one room, a floor to ceiling installation of acrylic paintings beautifully captures the culmination of her experiential oeuvre, while the next envelops you in her creative mind.

Until Feb 26 | Event Details

7.

The World Opened By Translation: Exhibition at Waseda University’s Haruki Murakami Library

This exhibition organized by The Waseda International House of Literature (also known as the Haruki Murakami Library) examines translation and how it helped Japanese literature spread abroad, especially the English-speaking world. The full title of the exhibition is “The World Opened by Translation: Contemporary Japanese Literature Repackaged for the Anglosphere and Beyond.”

Until March 26 | Event Details

Live Events

8.

More Than Music Presents: “Stay Wild Moon Child” Live Music Show

Every Wednesday night, the More than Music logo appears under the bright moon of Aoyama in a collaboration with legendary live venue Moon Romantic. More Than Music brings the cream of the crop of the Tokyo live music scene and this week artists include Mayowa Sensei, Les Tanoshi Cumbia and more to be announced. Live music lovers simply can’t miss out on this event.

Jan 25 | Event Details

9.

Ginza Six Rooftop Skating Rink

Part of the Ginza Six rooftop garden, which boasts the largest rooftop area in Ginza, has been turned into a skating rink this winter. Rinks that use resin instead of ice are eco-friendly because they do not use electricity, so guests’ clothes do not get wet. Christmas decorations are hung on the trees around the rink and guests can enjoy glittering illuminations at night.

Until Jan 31 | Event Details

Winter Illuminations

10.

Blue Garden Illumination Winter Festival

Gaze at a wintery scene illuminated in various shades of blue at Happo-en, a 400-year-old Japanese garden.

You can also enjoy the blue lights with a glass of sake or a lovely meal from one of the various cafés and bars in the park. Be aware that most of them only open on weekends.

Until Feb 12 | Event details

11.

Tobu Zoo Winter Illumination 2022

Tobu Zoo hopes to bring smiles with its 2022 winter illumination event. At night, rides and other attractions such as the Ferris wheel and roller coaster light up. A light show using music and CG animation is one of the many popular events, but also be sure to take a stroll around to spot the LED animals.