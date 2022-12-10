10 Things to Do in Tokyo This Week: December 12-18

There’s plenty to keep you occupied in Tokyo this week, including talk events, art exhibitions and, of course, lots of seasonal entertainment such as winter illuminations, Christmas markets and more. Tokyo Weekender will be at the Akahanasai Alternative Christmas Market in Shibuya for a weekend of art and music.

To wrap-up the year in seasonal cheer, TW is collaborating with More Than Music and Akahanasai Christmas Market for a weekend of music alongside dozens of vibrant vendors including coffee, sweets, house plants and even a fortune-telling stand. TW is the media partner of the event, and we’ll have our own stand at the Akahanasai Market. We’re always in a giving mood, so pick up some copies of the magazine for free. This is one of the last places to get a free copy of the Nov-Dec 2022 issue, as they’ve quickly been snatched from our distribution points around Tokyo. Come and hang out, listen to great underground music and support local businesses. TW readers get a 10% discount on the event ticket by entering the code TKYWD at check-out. When: Dec 17- 18 | See more information about this event

Nerd Nite is a monthly event that gathers three speakers and a curious crowd for a night of fascinating talks and socializing. Held in more than 100 cities worldwide, it also has a Tokyo chapter.

This month, some fan-favorite speakers are coming back to talk about trash in Tokyo’s rivers, astrophotography and 2000s nostalgia through new media.

When: Dec 16 | See more information about this event

Digital Art Week 2022 caps an eventful year with a physical exhibition showcasing art by renowned Japanese and international artists held in conjunction with the launch of Shinwa Space Ship, a virtual gallery accessible worldwide for audiences unable to travel to Japan to experience the physical exhibition.

Works shown virtually vary from the physical exhibition. All works are available for sale at both the physical exhibition and the metaverse gallery.

When: Until Dec 19 | See more information about this event

“Feels good to know you exist” is an event series and exhibition on the communication of emotions in the context of non-normative relationships. The exhibition, with talks, discussions and performances, will be held at Datsuijo in Nippori.

When: Dec 17-18 | See more information about this event

That’s right — no less than six restaurants inside the Intercontinental Tokyo Bay are offering grand Christmas courses. The overall theme is luxury. Kick off the evening with a sip of Dom Pérignon champagne before enjoying dishes with caviar, lobster, Wagyu beef and more.

When: Until Dec 26 | See more information about this event

Il Lupino Prime in Tokyo, a German-owned Italian restaurant established in Hawaii, is preparing for its first Christmas special course. It begins with three types of canapés followed by an appetizer platter and a seafood soup. The highlight is undoubtedly the USDA prime beef T-bone steak with cheese risotto. You can then finish things off with a delightful Christmas cake served with tea or coffee. Champagne is also included as part of the course.

When: Dec 16- 25 | See more information about this event

Known for imaginative illuminations, Tokyo Midtown is set to dazzle this year with a promenade of golden lights, limited-time releases of soap bubbles and a Christmas tree decorated like a party popper. A wonderful selection of music accompanies the illuminations to create an extra jolly atmosphere.

When: Until Dec 25 | See more information about this event

As with every year, around 340 trees on both sides of Nakadori in Marunouchi are brightly lit with around 1.2 million “Champagne Gold” lights. The light trail stretches along Tokyo Torch Park and Otemachi Nakadori. Around Tokyo Torch Terrace, many restaurants and cafés make terrace seats available, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the illuminations.

When: Until Feb 19, 2023 | See more information about this event

The Christmas Market at Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse has become a popular seasonal event in the last few years. This year too it’s taking place with German-made wooden booths and objects that create the atmosphere of an authentic Christmas market.

Visitors can buy German gourmet food and holiday dishes such as grilled sausages and mulled wine, as well as Christmas wreaths, ornaments and European miscellaneous goods. Various Christmas-related workshops are also being held.

During the event period, the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, which has been closed for a major renovation, is reopening. There’s also be a 10-meter-high Christmas tree in the event plaza.

When: Until Dec 25 | See more information about this event

This winter, in addition to its regular display which uses 6 million LED lights, Sagamiko Illumillion features a Sumikko Gurashi–themed area for fans of the franchise.

When: Until April 2, 2023 | See more information about this event