Tokyo Travel Guide: Tori no Ichi at Hanozono Shrine

Tori no Ichi is an annual event held primarily in shrines around Tokyo as an end-of-year celebration. Here, people and businesses purchase elaborately decorated kumade, symbolic talismans of good luck used to pray for prosperity, happiness and health for the year ahead.

Come with us as we show you around, talk about the history and rituals associated with the event and help you feel part of the festivities.

The next event in 2022, San no Tori, will occur on November 28, 2022. We recommend enjoying it at one of the major shrines such as Asakusa’s Otori Shrine or Shinjuku’s Hanozono Shrine.

This is the second episode of our new Tokyo Travel Guide series on our YouTube channel. where we take you to some of our favorite places and events around the capital.