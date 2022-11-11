11 Things to Do in Tokyo This Week: November 28–December 4

There’s plenty to keep you occupied in Tokyo this week, including a Christmas market, a Yves Saint Laurent exhibition, classes at Artbar Tokyo, an online livestream cooking competition and more.

This touring exhibition by Saint Laurent Paris, in collaboration with La Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent, was previously hosted in Paris and Shangai, and is now coming to Tokyo.

In 2019, Betty Catroux made an exceptional donation of 500 pieces to La Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent. This exhibition pays homage to the fashion icon and the woman known as the “female double” of Yves Saint Laurent. To honor Catroux in this exhibition, Anthony Vaccarello, artistic director of Saint Laurent, presents his point of view on her wardrobe.

When: Until Dec 11

The Roppongi Hills Christmas Market is up and running for its 16th iteration. A total of eight stores will be lined up, including original German Christmas miscellaneous goods and authentic German food and drink such as mulled wine and sausages.

When: Until Dec 25

Twenty of Tokyo’s most talented underground artists are showcasing their latest works that represent the brilliance of winter in Tokyo. This event welcomes you to not only enjoy the artwork from painters, illustrators, photographers, sculptors and fashion designers but also to enjoy conversations with global artists and understand their concepts and thoughts regarding their artwork and culture.

The main exhibition is on December 3 and 4, with the first 20 people to visit on the first day set to receive free signed prints, stickers and other tangible artwork. There will also be free events throughout the week.

When: Until Dec 4

MTM Presents is hosting performances by talented underground artists Elliot Cormack, Rinca Yang and more for a night to remember. Elliot Cormack’s unique voice and guitar talents are sure to rock your socks off while the mysterious singer, Rinca Yang, provides a fresh new sound.

When: Dec 1

Artbar Tokyo and Nicolai Bergmann Hakone Gardens are pleased to present a very special holiday season collaboration. Students can create wreath-inspired artwork on a round canvas and there will be sparkling wine and Christmas sweets provided by Nomu Cafe Hakone and a mini ornament-making activity.

Attending this event also gives you free access to enjoy the Nicolai Bergmann Hakone Gardens prior to the event. Be sure to show your email ticket to the reception for free garden access.

When: Dec 3

“Art Angels” is an art exhibition and party showcasing works with an angelic theme. Exhibiting artists include Kira, Pastel Waifu, Konanok, Mimi, Mart Smooth, Marko, Maya, Reiji, Varvara and Fenix. The DJ lineup for the night includes Kira, Gal, Reiji and Maya.

When: Dec 3

This iconic hotel in Shinjuku offers a whole range of festive options this holiday season. Tuck into original Christmas cakes and cookie assortments created by the hotel's pastry chef or enjoy a Christmas special dinner course available at four of the hotel's restaurants. There are also many gifts available to purchase, including ham and even a soba noodle set for those looking to celebrate a traditional Japanese New Year. When: Until Jan 9

Part of the Ginza Six rooftop garden is being turned into a skating rink this winter. Rinks that use resin instead of ice are eco-friendly because they do not use electricity. Also, guests’ clothes don’t get wet. Christmas decorations are hung on the trees around the rink, and guests can enjoy glittering illuminations at night. In addition, a star tower is installed in the center of the skating rink.

When: From Dec 1

Born in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Dai Shikai moved to Tochigi and worked as a car parts designer. In 2017, he began studying ceramics at the Industrial Technology Center of Tochigi Prefecture in the area’s renowned pottery town Mashiko. Shikai became an independent ceramicist in 2019 and continues to craft his works in Mashiko. Typically, Shikai makes tableware such as dishes and pots but for this exhibition, he focuses on exhibiting and selling his Japanese pots. His ceramics are made from Mashiko raw clay, fired in a wood-fire kiln.

When: Dec 3–12

Neut Magazine has been interviewing people from Asian countries other than Japan under the title of “Yellow Light,” in order to raise awareness of discrimination against Asians in Japan and other countries. “Issue 2022 Yellow Light” is the culmination of this special feature. It discusses discrimination against Asians as well as against other ethnic minorities and includes the voices of artists with roots in Japan who are active overseas, such as Rina Sawayama and Sen Morimoto. Moreover, this is the first time that Neut Magazine has produced a bilingual issue in English and Japanese.

The event consists of a pop-up store for the issue, a short movie by Takanobu Watanabe and a photo exhibition by Luka. Visitors will receive a limited-edition sticker.

When: Dec 3–4

JoshInJapan, one of the biggest cooking shows on Twitch in Japan, is hosting an exciting, livestreamed cooking competition. You can watch a group of streamers go head-to-head in a Master-Chef-meets-Great-British-Bake-Off-type competition to win a prize of ¥100,000. Their dishes will be judged by a panel of fellow creators.

When: Dec 1