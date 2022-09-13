13 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: September 19–25

There’s plenty to keep you occupied in Tokyo this week, including a Chanel exhibition, a media arts festival, a comedy slam and a beer garden at Mount Takao. Here’s what to look out for in Japan’s capital over the coming seven days.

1. Manifeste de Mode: Chanel Exhibition This international touring exhibition based on Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel‘s “Manifeste de Mode” exhibition at the Palais Galliera in Paris showcases works by one of the most influential fashion designers of the 20th century. The exhibition features the first retrospective in 32 years in Japan dedicated to Chanel’s work. Visitors can view Chanel’s accessories, the Chanel N°5 perfume, archival images that enhance the displays of Chanel suits, little black dresses and other distinctive outfits that embody her “Manifeste de mode” (fashion manifesto).

When: Until Sep 25 | More Info

The first solo exhibition of artwork by former graphic designer and illustrator Shoko Nakazawa features more than 10 of her new oil paintings. She has made a series of paired paintings, each with its own theme. She started oil painting in 2021 and since then, has presented her work, which features adorable original monsters, at various international art fairs including Art Basel Hong Kong and Taipei Dangdai. Her multifarious soft vinyl monster figures, including her monster characters Byron, Seedlas, and Tokke, have been released in a variety of colors and styles and have developed a keen fanbase around the world. Along with the paintings, the exhibition will also feature a sculpture of a zombie version of her beloved monster character Byron, created in collaboration with the Kaikai Kiki Gallery sculpting team.

When: Until Oct 06 | More Info

The Japan Media Arts Festival will be honoring outstanding work in four divisions: animation, manga, art and entertainment. Award-winning works will be shown in Japan and abroad through events organized by the Japanese government’s Agency for Cultural Affairs.

When: Sep 16–26 | More Info

This rooftop event offers fans of the outdoors a chance to purchase products and participate in events such as the Bicycle Film Festival, a movie festival held for the first time in seven years about traveling around the world by bicycle. There’s also 2nd Outdoor, a pop-up shop selling high-quality reusable vintage outdoor gear, plus a pop-up shop of the famous outdoor goods store Bamboo Shoots.

When: Sep 16–25 | More Info

Kyoji Takahashi‘s solo exhibition will feature photographs that capture the essence of raw reality with a universality that transcends time and touches viewers’ hearts. The works in this exhibition range from previous early vintage prints to his latest series of flowers. There will also be talk events on different days as Takahashi speaks to food writer Yoichiro Aso, architect Kenichi Teramoto and fellow photographers Akiko Otake, Kazuhiro Yasuda and Rinko Kawauchi.

When: Sep 16–Oct 16 | More Info

This stunning display of nature’s beauty in Saitama is a brilliant field of five million red spider lilies. It is one of the most famous autumn scenes in Japan and this is the first time in three years that the festival is taking place.

Note that the weather can affect flowering dates.

When: Sep 17–Oct 02 | More Info

A collaboration between Tokyo Comedy Bar and Tokyo Closet Ball, this monthly open mic and comedy showcase for the LGBTQ community features a line-up of comedians, musicians and more. On the third Wednesday of each month, customers can watch a different line-up of talented creatives.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

When: Sep 21 | More Info

Together with The Spirit of Poland Foundation, ONA Project Room has organized a poster exhibition of works created as a response to the war in Ukraine to show solidarity with the Eastern European country. Visitors can purchase posters at the venue and all the profits from the exhibition go to support the Ukrainian people.

When: Sep 19-30 | More Info

This is the highest beer garden in Tokyo at 500 meters with a panoramic view of the city. For two hours, visitors can enjoy various beers, highballs, cocktails and more as part of an all-you-can-drink service and a buffet with Japanese, Chinese, Western and other cuisines. They can stay longer for a charge of ¥500 per person for every extra 30 minutes on weekdays and ¥1,000 on weekends. Customers can also add a grill-at-your-table barbecue option for ¥2,000 per person (meat included).

When: Until Oct 15 | More Info

Japan’s first Australian design select shop “JAU hosts a pop-up for Piped Dream Studio created by Sydney-based experimental ceramicist Ebony Russell. Works by Piped Dream Studio can be purchased such as small vases and candle holders.

Russell’s works look like whipped cream towers dipped into sugary syrup, which can easily be mistaken for desserts. In her native Australia, she has made a name for herself with her signature porcelain piping technique. Russell has displayed her works in Australia in galleries such as the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney and The National Gallery of Victoria. She has also won prestigious awards.

When: Until Oct 02 | More Info

More Than Music presents a comfortable atmosphere where customers can choose from a selection of whiskeys while listening to talented fusion musicians Josefina and Muppy (stylized as MUPPY). The whiskey selection at this month’s event includes Yamazaki 12-Year-Old Single Malt, Bruichladdich: The Classic Laddie and Ardbeg 10-Year-Old Single Malt. Josefina and Muppy perform Latin-inspired music with some Japanese elements.

When: Until Sep 25 | More Info

Disney on Ice returns for the first time since 2019 and this is the 35th Anniversary Japan tour, which started in Akita on July 7 and will end in Makuhari Messe, Chiba, on September 25. Disney fans can enjoy productions of classics like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Frozen and Aladdin.

For those attending the show in Makuhari, ticket prices vary depending on the seat. A-seats cost ¥5,500, S-seats cost ¥7,500 and premium seats cost ¥11,000. Each day will consist of three performances and each performance will last two hours. Elementary school children and couples who wear Mickey and Minnie matching outfits will receive original goods as gifts.

When: Sep 23-25 | More Info

Riyoko Ikeda’s The Rose of Versailles was serialized from April 1972 to December 1973 in the girls’ manga magazine Margaret, published by Shueisha Co. The epic historical drama set against the backdrop of the French Revolution overturned the common perception at the time that historical stories were not appropriate for girls’ manga. The series was a huge hit, winning the hearts of girls from the start. It became so popular that it received tens of thousands of fan letters per month. Ultimately, it became an immortal masterpiece that changed the history of shojo manga.

This exhibition focuses on Marie Antoinette and Oscar in particular, along with rare original drawings from the time. Visitors will be able to see how Ikeda’s brushstrokes changed as she reflected on the emotions of the characters.

When: Sep 17-Nov 20 | More Info

Feature image credit: KenSoftTH / Shutterstock.com