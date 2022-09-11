11 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: September 26–October 2

There’s plenty to keep you occupied in Tokyo this week, including a Czech Festival, Nigo’s Vintage Archive, “The Power of Clothing: History of Cross-Dressing in Japan” exhibition and Oktoberfest. Here’s what to look out for in Japan’s capital over the coming seven days.

1. Czech Festival The Czech Festival is one of the largest events in Japan that introduces the charms of the Czech Republic. Visitors can purchase accessories, character goods, toys, books and other Czech products. There will be a continuous program of Czech music performances, mini-Czech language classes and talk shows about Czech history, culture and tourism. When: Sep 30–Oct 2 | More Info

In collaboration with the Odéon-Théâtre de l’Europe in Paris, the New National Theatre, Tokyo presents Ivo van Hove’s production of The Glass Menagerie, which premiered globally in Paris in March 2020. It will be performed in French with English and Japanese subtitles and stars the legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert as Amanda in Tennessee William’s autobiographical play directed by van Hove, one of the world’s busiest directors. When: Sep 28–Oct 2 | More Info

Nigo, who is best known as the founder of urban clothing line A bathing Ape, will be exhibiting his collection of vintage items that he has been collecting for over 35 years. The exhibition is taking place at Bunka Gakuen Fashion Museum, an affiliated institution of Bunka Fashion College, where he previously studied. It’s not often that such a rare collection of vintage items is exhibited to the public.

When: Until Nov 13 | More Info

“The Power of Clothing: History of Cross-Dressing in Japan” exhibition examines the “power of cross-dressing” through various cross-dressing cultures and expressions in Japan from ancient to contemporary times. What is the boundary between men and women? What does it mean to transcend these boundaries? What are masculinity and femininity? By tracing a part of the genealogy of cross-dressing in Japan, this exhibition explores how it has been expressed and considers both the past and future of cross-dressing.

When: Until Oct 30 | More Info

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer event held annually in Munich, Germany. The first Japanese versions of the event were held in Yokohama and Hibiya in 2003. Nineteen years on and the Japan Oktoberfest is still going strong. It’s a fun way to enjoy great beer, food, music and entertainment without traveling too far.

When: Until Oct 2 | More Info

Foodies and Halloween-lovers can enjoy afternoon tea with a dark and spooky theme for a limited time this year. Customers can try seven types of sweets and three types of savory treats modeled after poisoned apples, graves, ghosts, crosses and pumpkins. Notable menu items include the “Poison Apple Mousse,” which is a caramel apple mousse with cinnamon cream and the “Pure Black Ghost Cream Puff,” which is stuffed with a pumpkin custard-filled cream and topped with a ghost.

When: Oct 1–31 | More Info

The 12th annual “Ark Hills Music Week” features over 40 programs with various concerts and performances. It’s held at 16 facilities, including museums, restaurants and embassies in and around Ark Hills. Blind pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii and violinist Fumiaki Miura will be performing. Aside from watching world-class performances, guests can also engage in “Music Marche” where they get to handle real musical instruments and “Music Yokocho” where they can enjoy live music with their meal.

A full schedule of the programs can be found on this website.

When: Sep 30–Oct 10 | More Info

This is a series of graphic design works that represent the invisible boundaries that exist in this complex world. Out of the 15 pieces in total, the exhibition will highlight three major works which are 160cm high and framed in octagonal acrylic panels: “Firmament,” “Surface” and “Underground.” When: Until Oct 3 | More Info