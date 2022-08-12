Softcream Adventures: Tasting Akita’s Local Softcream Flavors

Did you come straight here after watching our other softcream adventures on YouTube? Or are you just finding us for the first time? Either way, welcome to the local softcream flavors exploration mission. This month we visit Akita Prefecture to visit top local sightseeing spots as well as regional softcream flavors. Perhaps most Japan residents know of Akita’s unique local traditional such as Namahage, but in the summer the prefecture offers a range of hiking trails and fresh produce.

On our softcream adventure north, we stopped by Roadside Station Akitako, home to Port Tower Selion, a 143-meters high observation tower that offers a breathtaking view of Akita City, and its very own botanical garden. Only here can you find two very unique softcream flavors. To find out what they are, watch the video below.

Video will go here

A big thanks to Nissei for sponsoring this video. Nissei is a leading manufacturer specializing in soft serve ice cream products. It provides many delicious flavors of softcream from all over Japan, and we will travel around the country to show you as many of these local softcream flavors as we can.

