Tokyo Weekender Tokyo Weekender
Headline

The Voice of Tokyo for over 50 Years

JAPAN’S NO.1 ENGLISH LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE

Serch Form
Latest Issue
About Us

CONNECT WITH US

  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Youtube

Tokyo Weekender
Headline

The Voice of Tokyo for over 50 Years

JAPAN’S NO.1 ENGLISH LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE

Serch Form
Latest Issue
About Us

CONNECT WITH US

  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
Fashion & Beauty

Protected: Shop Japan: 14 Bath and Body Items For Optimal “Me Time”

From high quality towels to soy-infused skincare

By Weekender Editor

By

August 16, 2022
Updated on August 16, 2022

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

LATEST

TW COLLABS