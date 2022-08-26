Cinematic Stories from Japan: Kanchan and Asumi Adhikari

If you’re a regular TW reader, you might already be familiar with our Voice of Tokyo series. Well, we’ve been experimenting with taking that series and giving Tokyo creatives a more visual place to share their stories.
Tucked away under the railroads of Nakameguro lie Adi and Chiya-ba, home to treasures from Nepal. From rare white tea, to the many spices which make up the backbone of Nepalese cuisine. Kanchan and Asumi Adhikari, partners in life and business, share their surprising journey from humble beginnings to the top of the Tokyo food scene.
Watch the video below:
