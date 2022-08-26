Cinematic Stories from Japan: Kanchan and Asumi Adhikari

If you’re a regular TW reader, you might already be familiar with our Voice of Tokyo series. Well, we’ve been experimenting with taking that series and giving Tokyo creatives a more visual place to share their stories.

Tucked away under the railroads of Nakameguro lie Adi and Chiya-ba, home to treasures from Nepal. From rare white tea, to the many spices which make up the backbone of Nepalese cuisine. ⁠Kanchan and Asumi Adhikari, partners in life and business, share their surprising journey from humble beginnings to the top of the Tokyo food scene.

Watch the video below:

