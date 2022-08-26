Tokyo Weekender Tokyo Weekender
Headline

The Voice of Tokyo for over 50 Years

JAPAN’S NO.1 ENGLISH LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE

Serch Form
Latest Issue
About Us

CONNECT WITH US

  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Youtube

Tokyo Weekender
Headline

The Voice of Tokyo for over 50 Years

JAPAN’S NO.1 ENGLISH LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE

Serch Form
Latest Issue
About Us

CONNECT WITH US

  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
Community

Cinematic Stories from Japan: Kanchan and Asumi Adhikari

Watch the fourth episode of our 'Voice of Tokyo' series

By Lisandra Moor

By

August 26, 2022
Updated on August 26, 2022

If you’re a regular TW reader, you might already be familiar with our Voice of Tokyo series. Well, we’ve been experimenting with taking that series and giving Tokyo creatives a more visual place to share their stories.

Tucked away under the railroads of Nakameguro lie Adi and Chiya-ba, home to treasures from Nepal. From rare white tea, to the many spices which make up the backbone of Nepalese cuisine. ⁠Kanchan and Asumi Adhikari, partners in life and business, share their surprising journey from humble beginnings to the top of the Tokyo food scene.

Watch the video below:

 

For more videos, subscribe to your YouTube channel.

TAGS: TW Television video

LATEST

TW COLLABS