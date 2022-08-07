7 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: August 8–14

Tokyo is now hitting its hottest month of the year. With Japan’s frequent unpredictable rainfalls and thunderstorms, we recommend always having a collapsable umbrella on your person and packing a bottle of water. Here is a list of summer festivals, conventions and exhibitions to enjoy with friends, loved ones and family.

The bi-annual doujinshi convention will allow independently created and published manga artists and fans to exchange goods. The convention brings together people who create and absorb a wide range of genres and styles in various forms, including books, music and films. Early admission tickets cost ¥5,000, morning admission tickets cost ¥2,000, afternoon admission tickets cost ¥1,000 and cosplay general admission tickets cost ¥3,500.

When: Aug 13–14 | More Info

Neon Genesis Evangelion, the anime series that started a cult-like following since its inception in 1995, has gained worldwide popularity beyond the framework of manga, movies, games and other media. This exhibition will feature products from the various events that have shaped “EVA culture” to date.