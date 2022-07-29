Tokyo Weekender Tokyo Weekender
Community

Cinematic Stories from Japan: Lia Tee — Fashion Designer

Watch the third episode of our 'Voice of Tokyo' series

By Weekender Editor

By

July 29, 2022
Updated on July 29, 2022

If you’re a regular TW reader, you might already be familiar with our Voice of Tokyo series. Well, we’ve been experimenting with taking that series and giving Tokyo creatives a more visual place to share their stories.

In our latest episode, we spend the day with Lia Tee, a circular fashion designer and travel blogger, to learn more about how she breathes new life into old kimono, the concept of ‘fabric origami,’ and why she loves onsen.

Watch the video below:

 

For more videos, subscribe to your YouTube channel.

