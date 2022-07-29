Cinematic Stories from Japan: Lia Tee — Fashion Designer

If you’re a regular TW reader, you might already be familiar with our Voice of Tokyo series. Well, we’ve been experimenting with taking that series and giving Tokyo creatives a more visual place to share their stories.

In our latest episode, we spend the day with Lia Tee, a circular fashion designer and travel blogger, to learn more about how she breathes new life into old kimono, the concept of ‘fabric origami,’ and why she loves onsen.

For more videos, subscribe to your YouTube channel.