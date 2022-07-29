TW Social: What We Got Up To in May and June 2022

JAPAN’S NO.1 ENGLISH LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE
CONNECT WITH US
By David Schneider
By Matthew Hernon
By Melissa Ge
By Lisandra Moor
By Weekender Editor
This month, we check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay connected after a long absence from Tokyo's vibrant social scene.
We check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay connected after a long absence from Tokyo's vibrant social scene.
This month, we check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay connected after a long absence from Tokyo's vibrant social scene
Here at TW we’ve taken the coronavirus outbreak seriously and have done all we can to #stayhome. The same goes for our social page regulars. This month, we check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay safe while staying connected.
From centuries-old art forms to animation and new media, Japan boasts a long continuum of culture. There are efforts to preserve, showcase and honor that, with curators often putting together breathtaking displays…
Video by Osamu Hasegawa Located in the northwestern part of the Okinawa mainland, on the picturesque Motobu Peninsula, Kenken Reto Private Villa (stylized as KENKEN Reto Private Villa) is a lesson…
By Kim Kahan
Japan is a country that appreciates art, and the thousands of museums and galleries across the country are a testament to that. Art fairs, biennials and triennials have been met with great…
Did you come straight here after watching our other softcream adventures on YouTube?Or are you just finding us for the first time? Either way, welcome to the local softcream flavors exploration mission.…