7 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: Jul 25-31

Tokyo is now full-on summer mode with plenty going on. Things to look forward to this week include the Male Art 2022 exhibition and the classical concert, “Colorful World.” There’s also the Chiyoda Floating Lantern Evening event and much more. However, with Covid-19 cases continuing to rise, please remember to wear a mask and social distance when venturing outdoors.

Fans of erotic art celebrating the male body will enjoy this exhibit, which displays art by FUM, Shinji Horimura, Torajiro, Naruse Nonnow and Okutsu Naomichi. The art styles vary from traditional Japanese style to acrylic painting to watercolor, but they all explore love and sexuality using male motifs.

When: Jul 25-27 | More Info

Tsunamachi Mitsui Club is an urban oasis where 90 percent of the vast site is a garden. Many works of art are exhibited in the guesthouse designed by Josiah Conder, an architect who taught at the University of Tokyo in the Meiji Era. Tsunamachi Mitsui Club will be having a formal gala classic concert with ballet on July 29, complete with a full course dinner that includes champagne and non-alcoholic drinks.

Dress code: Colorful, formal wear (kimono, dress, etc).

RVSP via email: [email protected]

When: Jul 29 | More Info

The Chiyoda Floating Lantern Evening will take place at one of the most scenic locations in Tokyo for the first time in three years. The ceremony began in 1958 as a way to soothe the pain of the devastation caused by the war. The event is free to watch, but visitors can purchase paper lanterns from the nearby Chidorigafuchi Boathouse from 5pm to 7pm for ¥1,000 and write messages of hope on them. It is recommended to pre-order them before the event via the website since the number of lanterns is limited to 2,000. Those unable to attend the event in-person can purchase any of three lantern designs from the Floating Lantern Special Message service from anywhere around the world. They will be released on the moat by a member of the Chiyoda Tourist Association.

When: Jul 29–30 | More Info

The Eco Edo Nihonbashi Executive Committee and Nihonbashi Muromachi Area Management is holding the 14th annual summer event “Eco Edo Nihonbashi 2022” in the Nihonbashi area from July 8 (Friday) to September 4 (Sunday).

Enjoy the special summer food on offer and the “Wind Bell Path in the Forest” installation (this year expanded to two more locations) while strolling around Nihonbashi in a yukata.

When: Until Sep 4 | More Info

Mika Ninagawa is renowned for her unique style as one of contemporary Japan’s preeminent photographers and film directors. Ninagawa has consistently focused her gaze on the flickering and transient quality of life. In this exhibition, the artist presents her latest plant photographs and videos, shot in 2021 and 2022 throughout Japan in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. When juxtaposed with the museum’s architecture, with its Art Deco ornamentation, Ninagawa’s works create a place in which various times intersect.

When: Jun 25–Sep 4 | More Info

“Immersive Museum” is the first of its kind in Japan, using the latest technology to bring back to life the world of Monet and other Impressionist artists. Originally scheduled to open in April 2020, the exhibition had to be postponed due to the pandemic. It finally opened in July 2022.

This is a new art experience program based on the keyword “immersive,” which has become a global trend in recent years. The world of masterpieces is recreated in a vast indoor space by combining special sound effects and immersive images projected on all walls and floor surfaces. Participants are free to roam around the space. Beyond the act of viewing through the sense of sight, the sound and images create the ultimate art experience. It’s like you’re entering the world of the masterpieces with your entire body.

When: Until Oct 29 | More Info

The Louis Vuitton traveling exhibition “See LV,” which began in Wuhan, China in 2020, traveled to Hangzhou and Dubai before coming to Tokyo.

From July 8 to August 21, Louis Vuitton will hold the “See LV” exhibition at Tokyo Midtown Lawn Plaza, taking visitors on a journey through the Maison’s more than 160-year history. Combining a selection of historical archives from the Maison’s heritage collection with the latest creations, the exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to explore the world of Louis Vuitton through an immersive digital experience.

During the exhibition, a special gift shop will also be open to offer a selection of Louis Vuitton products.

RVSP from the official Louis Vuitton Line account.

When: Until Aug 21 | More Info