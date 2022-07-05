5 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: Jul 11-17

With Tokyo hitting record high temperatures for June, it would be safe to assume that it is only the beginning of Japan’s summer heatwave. Whether you’re heading out to enjoy the sunshine or staying indoors with a cool drink, we have the events for you. Check out QPLO‘s Disco Night, “The Shape of Water” art exhibition, Tokyo Poetry Journal’s book launch and more.

More Than Music (MTM) presents great musical talent in Tokyo. In July, one of the biggest events not to be missed is at Moon Romantic in Aoyama.



MTM collaborates with QPLO’s groovy duo Rio Tokue and Kosuke Someya for a disco night to remember. It features performances by Alice City Bossa and Kim Taehoon.

TW readers get a 10% discount on the ticket by entering the code: TKYWD. The same code gets you a 50% discount on the first month of the membership fee as a trial. You can sign up for membership here. When: Jul 16 | More Info

Surrounded by the sea on all sides and with a humid climate and abundant precipitation, water is a familiar presence in Japan and has been depicted in a variety of subjects since ancient times, including famous places, landscapes and stories. In modern Japanese painting, water has been a major motif in a wide range of works, from landscapes featuring seas, lakes, rivers and waterfalls to historical paintings depicting waterside scenes, regardless of time period or genre. This exhibition will show all the expressions of water captured via art.

When: Jul 9–Sep 25 | More Info

Offering a window into the international poetry scene in Japan, the Tokyo Poetry Journal is a biannual publication that also produces the occasional must-read special issue. After a one-year hiatus, it’s back with the 11th issue. Once again, it’s an ode to Tokyo and the disparate lives lived in this heaving metropolis.

The book launch takes place at The Hive Jinnan and features poetry readings, performances, music by Agustin Spinetti and digital art performance by the book cover artist Simon Kalajdjiev.

When: Jul 16 | More Info

Alongside the release of Stranger Things Season Four, Volume Two, comes the opening of a new pop-up café in Shibuya this summer. At Stranger Pronto, fans can enjoy an assortment of Stranger Things-inspired drinks and cuisine. Some menu items are inspired by the characters’ favorite foods, such as El’s love of waffles and Dustin’s love of chocolate. The “Demogorgon Roast Beef Pasta,” meanwhile, is a tasty representation of horrifying monsters. Customers can also enjoy classic American diner dishes such as pancakes, eggs and bacon combos or hamburgers and fries.

Not only can customers eat delicious food, but they can also try original drinks like the “Demogorgon Dark Side Mocha” and “Nancy’s Halloween Party Mocktail.” For fans of Stranger Things, this will be the perfect opportunity to indulge in their passion for the show.

When: Until Sept 4 | More Info