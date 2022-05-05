5 Things To Do in Tokyo This Week: May 30–Jun 5

Tokyo is heading towards the months of summer and so are we. The Tokyo Weekender team is proud to announce its magazine release party with More Than Music on June 3 in celebration of our new May-June issue. Also check out the Junichi Saeki art exhibition, Incubus Camp music festival and other cultural endeavors to indulge in this week.

Come out to celebrate the release of TW’s latest issue at the music venue Mame Romantic (also known as Haremame) in Daikanyama. The theme for this event is “Neo Traditional Japan.” There will be unforgettable music acts that blend tradition within their music in fresh ways.

Come and hang out with TW.

When: Jun 3 | More Info

Born in Tokyo but based in Vancouver, Yumi Nagashima is an actress, writer and comedian. In addition to her viral videos on social media or YouTube, she has had many TV appearances on Montreal’s Just For Laughs showcase, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CBC Gem – New Wave of Standup, Comedy Central Asia and the Jakarta International Comedy Festival.

When: Jun 3–4 | More Info

Junichi Saeki, a painter who expresses “human dignity,” will hold his first solo exhibition “Awakening Dignity.” A person has “dignity” and potential as long as it exists, no matter how chaotic the situation. Saeki draws the existence of God and the paranormal from the power and inspiration obtained from the sound around this message.

During the exhibition period, there will be a show drawing black and white sumi-e paintings and a space illuminated by blacklight combined with sound.

When: May 31–Jun 5 | More Info

Arigato Travel is hosting a free webinar on June 3 to talk about tea with a panel of amazing experts such as Joelle Sambuc-Bloise from Ikkyu Tea and Tyas Sosen from the Tea Crane, plus many more. They will discuss tea trends, innovations, challenges for farmers, their passion for Japanese green tea and what tea-themed experiences to enjoy in Japan, among other things.

When: Jun 3 | More Info

Incubus Camp is a two-day outdoor festival featuring the world’s best sound system, Incubus Series Void Acoustics. The clear, high-definition sound reverberates in the open outdoors with the loudest and best quality bass range.

Headlining the first day is the internationally acclaimed contemporary bass master artist DJ Krush. Mars89, Scorcher Hi-Fi (Sticko & Cojie of Mighty Crown), Juke and DJ Fulltono will be joining him to represent a range of music including grime, dubstep, drum and bass and jungle.

The second day is the first open-air festival by Japan’s proud independent dance music label Trekkie Trax. Ken Ishii, the “Oriental Techno God,” will make his first appearance under the label alongside techno DJ, Sekitova. The Trekkie Trax founding members will also appear with Onjuicy and Minami Nakamura as MCs.

Be sure to witness all the artists who take on the possibilities of exploration, adventure and experimentation.

When: Jun 4–5 | More Info