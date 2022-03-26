TW Social: What We Got Up To in January and February 2022

Enter your search query
By David Schneider
This month, we check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay connected after a long absence from Tokyo's vibrant social scene
Here at TW we’ve taken the coronavirus outbreak seriously and have done all we can to #stayhome. The same goes for our social page regulars. This month, we check in on the community to see what everyone is doing to stay safe while staying connected.
Did you come straight here after watching our other softcream adventures on YouTube? Or are you just finding us for the first time? Either way, welcome to the local softcream flavors exploration…
The phrase “hidden gem” is often thrown around, but it’s rarely accurate. Taketa, a small town in Kyushu’s Oita Prefecture, fits that bill and another one, as an “off-the-beaten-path” destination. Much more…
Aso leaves you at a loss for words — and that’s not just a figure of speech. As soon as the caldera opened before our eyes as we were driving into Aso…