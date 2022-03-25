Softcream Adventures: Tasting Osaka’s Local Softcream Flavors

Did you come straight here after watching our other softcream adventures on YouTube? Or are you just finding us for the first time? Either way, welcome to the local softcream flavors exploration mission. This month we visit Osaka, also affectionately called “the food capital of Japan” by many.

Japan’s second largest metropolitan area, Osaka, is known for amazing street food and the warm hospitality of its people. The city has an important place in the history of softcream in Japan. Softcream was first introduced in Japan at a coffee shop in Osaka. Only two years later, a Nissei factory opened in the city. After being sold at the Osaka Expo in 1970, which saw visitors from all over the country, softcream spread throughout Japan and today, many regions have local varieties and flavors.

When in Osaka, walking along Dotonbori, especially at night, is a must. The Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan is also another popular attraction. Follow us as we search for a unique softcream flavor there.

A big thanks to Nissei for sponsoring this video. Nissei is a leading manufacturer specializing in soft serve ice cream products. It provides many delicious flavors of softcream from all over Japan, and we will travel around the country to show you as many of these local softcream flavors as we can.

