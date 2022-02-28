In 2021, Tokyo Weekender collaborated with Saraya, the leading Japanese sanitation and hygiene company, to share the news of their ongoing partnership with UNICEF. This year, we are working with them once more to promote their arau.baby line, a new series of home and healthcare items specially formulated for families with expecting moms and newborns.

From laundry detergent and conditioner to maternity cream and lotion, every arau.baby product is kind to even the most sensitive of skins. Each item is formulated without harsh chemicals or additives and is produced with moms and their babies in mind.

Collaborating with Tokyo parents

Saraya is inviting six Tokyo families with expecting parents or new parents with newborns of 12 months or less to try their arau.baby lineup of products.

Each family will receive a set of products suited for their needs free of charge. After one month, the families will be interviewed about their experience using the arau.baby products and photographed by TW. The interview will then be shared on the TW website and social media accounts throughout 2022.

Interested? Fill out the form below for a chance to participate in this giveaway.