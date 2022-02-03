Depending on your travel style, accommodation can be a mere necessity, just a pillow on which to rest your head. Alternatively, accommodation can be a genuine cultural travel experience, a destination in itself worth visiting. One dip in a ryokan’s onsen and many fans of the former travel style might well become devotees to the latter.

Sakura is the key word, to those counting stars for quality, when choosing accommodation in Japan. The quintessential cherry blossom is chosen as a mark of superb quality through the use of the Sakura Quality certification. This domestic system judges accommodation through a Japanese lens with rigorous demands on beauty, safety and quality.

TW has selected three gorgeous options, which boast the Sakura Quality certification, when looking for accommodation in Nagasaki,

1. Fukudaya Ryokan: Luxurious Japanese Aesthetics

Steeped in nostalgic charm, ryokan are a must-try on any decent Japan travel itinerary. When in Nagasaki Prefecture, Fukudaya is the ryokan that can transport you to a dreamlike and old-school dimension of relaxation. It’s located in the Unzen-Amakusa National Park and has been offering tranquil luxury to travelers since 1968. The lobby ceiling is supported by century-old beams, while the building itself has been beautifully renovated and maintained.

In January 2022 Fukudaya opened Kofuku, a new tempura restaurant located on the premises. Nagasaki was the original gateway for tempura into Japan and Japan’s kitchens, to this day, serve up an array of this deep-fried and delicious dish. All of Fukudaya’s restaurants and meals boast carefully selected local ingredients, so whether you have wagyu beef teppanyaki or hot pot, you’re in for a culinary treat. It even boasts genuine Italian espresso in its coffee corner.

The whole ryokan complex exudes calm, with steaming outdoor hot spring baths hugged by greenery and the sound of chirping birds. There’s a variety of bathing pools, from those with panoramic views to small slices of private heaven that can be booked even by non-staying guests. All are relaxing and beautiful and the naturally occurring sulfur in the water is said to possess healing qualities.

More information on Fukudaya’s official website.

2. i+Land nagasaki: A Whole Island Paradise

The island escape of Ioujima off the coast of Nagasaki feels remote, yet it’s conveniently accessible from the mainland. Connected via a bridge, you can get there from Nagasaki in just 30 minutes by car. On Ioujima, the entertainment resort i+Land nagasaki offers a whole lot of fun for all ages. Of course, there are a number of natural hot springs and outdoor rock baths, as well as heated pools and marine activities like sea kayaking, SUP and fishing for the more adventurous. There’s also rental cycling and bouldering. And for those wanting a slower and more self-care-focused holiday, there are also spa treatments and massages.

The concept of i+Land nagasaki is an entertainment retreat for the whole family, pets included. There are dog-friendly lodges and a dog park, in addition to children’s playgrounds. There are also family onsen baths that can be reserved for private use.

And there can be no island paradise without great food. i+Land nagasaki has a whole bakery on site, in addition to multiple restaurants like a terrace BBQ overlooking the sea. It’s an island that you won’t want to leave.

More information on i+Land nagasaki’s official website.

3. Luke Plaza Hotel: Adventures’ Haven at the Harbor

Nagasaki is a port town, so the lively harbor is the place to be. Due to its location, Luke Plaza Hotel is a great base for exploring the city and when you’re done wandering you’ll still enjoy Nagasaki Port views from the hotel. Whether it’s pre-dawn pastels, fiery sunsets or shimmering night views. Both the teppanyaki restaurant and the top floor breakfast restaurant offer sweeping and impressive views, as well as many of the rooms. Both Western and Japanese-style rooms are available.

In the bright cozy book café feel free to grab a book or magazine and sip on complimentary coffee. It’s all about enjoying the space and relaxing in between exploring Nagasaki.

More information on Luke Plaza Hotel’s official website.

Feature image: Fukudaya’s Shirakumo no yu bath