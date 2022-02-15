This week, it’s a culture fest in Tokyo. Calligrapher and artist Masumi Yamada is hosting a special exhibition in Chiba Prefecture, and TW is holding its very own Q&A with celebrity makeup artist and LGBTQ icon Kodo Nishimura. It’s also the last week to check out the Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions in Ebisu. Find all the details below.

TW Picks

Tokyo Weekender is happy to celebrate the launch of This Monk Wears Heels: Be Who You Are featuring a special Q&A with author and celebrity makeup artist Kodo Nishimura.

This Q&A is our second TW Book Club event. We’re opening it to TW readers interested in learning more about the writing process and story behind This Monk Wears Heels. Attendees will get the chance to ask questions and chat to Nishimura and TW Book Club organizers.

When: Feb 19 | More info

Masumi Yamada is an exciting and dynamic calligraphy artist, based in New York and Tokyo, who has been involved in the traditional Japanese art form since she was only three. In more recent times, however, she has turned her attention to exploring more controversial emotions and concepts such as “sad and horny” in her art. Her latest exhibition, provocatively titled “Sayonara Sucker,” is exhibited at Makuhari Neighborhood Pod in Chiba Prefecture. It’s a gorgeous display of modern calligraphy that shouldn’t be missed.

When: Until Mar 31 | More info

Perrotin Tokyo is pleased to present “Head in the Clouds,” a group exhibition featuring 13 Perrotin artists. The concept of this presentation plays with the idiom “head in the clouds,” exploring both its allusion to a dreamy state of mind, as well as the notion of being oblivious to reality or to impending danger. The expression is especially relevant in our current culture of digitization and information overload, where we tend to walk around with our minds absorbed in a world far away, often unavailable to give our undivided attention to the full reality in front of us. Art calls us back into the here and now, to re-connect and give deeper focus and thought to our sensory experience.

When: Until Mar 19 | More info

Themed “After the Spectacle,” the 14th edition of the Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions examines the history of the (moving) image and expositions from the 19th and 20th century up to the present. In addition to displays and screenings of pieces by contemporary artists, and related events, the program was expanded with the aim to further explore the possibilities of visual media. This time it encompasses a project in which guest curator Masashi Kohara links documents related to the history of expositions to the museum’s own collection, an online movie project by the up-and-coming filmmaker Maiko Endo and educational programs aimed to connect visitors to a rather broad range of works.

Note: It is recommended that visitors use the online ticket system.

When: Until Feb 20 | More info

HULS Gallery Tokyo is proud to present its latest exhibition, featuring works by Arita-based ceramic artist Eijiro Tokunaga. Tokunaga specializes in creating various textures and finishes by combining different clays and glazes. In addition to sake ware and matcha bowls, he designs and creates various types of tableware for local and foreign chefs.

Note: Hours and duration of the exhibition are subject to change. Please check the gallery’s website or SNS for the latest information.

When: Until Feb 19 | More info

Fergus McCaffrey is pleased to announce “Seven/Seven: The Fraught Landscape,” opening at the gallery’s Tokyo location.

The exhibition serves as a conceptual sequel to the gallery’s historic 2019 New York exhibition, “Japan Is America.” Continuing the exploration of the Japanese-American creative exchange, “Seven/Seven” furthers this transatlantic narrative, applying a cinematic lens to the joint cultural landscape. It takes its title from Akira Kurasawa’s Japanese epic Seven Samurai (1954) and the iconic Western film by John Sturges, The Magnificent Seven (1960), that followed.

When: Until Mar 5 | More info

Blum & Poe is pleased to present Splinter, the gallery’s second solo exhibition with New York-based artist Anna Weyant. This new body of work sees Weyant delving deeper into pop history, borrowing from the visual dialectic of Lifetime movies and ‘90s celebrity culture. Struck by the way that made-for-television movies seem to simultaneously vilify, sexualize and stereotype women, the artist emulates these films by deploying the genre’s tendency to reveal the secrets of a hyperbolic version of American suburbia. This presentation of five works on paper, as well as four paintings, tells the story of a lavish party gone awry.

When: Until Mar 12 | More info

From January 2022, I AM gallery in Higashi-Nagasaki will exhibit the products of designer and illustrator Esther Sandler, under the name “Togetherness.” Togetherness is a label launched by Sandler in which she creates products such as textiles, ceramics and cards. In addition to bold colors and beautiful designs, the creator is particularly proud of the environmentally friendly production, such as eschewing the use of harmful chemical substances and utilizing natural fibers that can be decomposed.

When: Until Mar 27 | More info

Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Executive Pastry Chef Julien Perrinet is creating a special Valentine’s and White Day menu only available this season. Several of the hotel’s restaurants will also offer limited-edition courses and afternoon tea sets. Check the hotel website for more information on each offer.

When: From Feb 1 | More info

It’s a chocoholic’s dream afternoon tea served by the Tokyo Marriott Hotel as it incorporates milk, dark, white and ruby chocolate into all of its desserts. Spend a heartwarming afternoon drinking tea with friends, family and loved ones.

When: Until Feb 28 | More info

Celebrate the season of love with a visit to Grand Hyatt Tokyo. Indulge in a special strawberry-focused selection of sweets including double-layered choux filled with rich strawberry cream. Alongside the berries, take your pick from rose-infused desserts to get you in the Valentine’s Day mood.

When: Until Feb 28 | More info

Throughout January and early February, Hotel Gajoen Tokyo will offer various Valentine’s-themed afternoon tea sets, signature cocktails and limited quantity chef specials. The hotel’s patisserie also has exquisitely crafted chocolate sets available for takeaway. Note: Please be sure to check the hotel website for more details on each Valentine’s Day and White Day deal.

When: Until Mar 14 | More info

Things To Do at Home

Most people know Japanese people like to eat rice and fish for breakfast. But it’s not as popular in Nagoya. There, many people prefer a cup of coffee with a slice of toast. Ogura Toast to be precise. A thick slice of golden-brown toast with red bean paste.

During this online experience, brought to you by Nagoya is not Boring, you will learn how to make the famous local Nagoya-style breakfast at home and learn more about the local food culture while munching on your creation.

When: Up to you! | Book now

14. Whip up your favorite dishes and drinks

Restaurants have to close early but your kitchen doesn’t. Pro chef or not, everyone has the ability to cook and this may be the perfect time to do it. If you always wanted to learn how to make gyoza, or roll the perfect tamagoyaki, there’s no time like the present. Why not check out some of our recipes:

15. Reading at home

We also have quite a few fiction and non-fiction recommendations if you prefer the company of a good book and a warm cup of coffee to relax.

Top and feature image credit: Kodo Nishimura, photo by Masaki Sato.