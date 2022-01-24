TW Creatives: Alexander Kurenkov Photography

Tokyo Weekender’s series TW Creatives features various works by Japan-based writers, photographers, videographers, illustrators and other creatives in a bid to provide one additional platform for them to exhibit their talent. The works submitted here belong entirely to the creators. Tokyo Weekender only takes pride in being one of their most passionate supporters. This time, we introduce Alexander Kurenkov, a physicist with a knack for photography.

Alexander Kurenkov says he picked up photography gradually in Japan, inspired by his surroundings. Though only a hobby he’s been doing for four years, he could already pass as a professional if he so desired. However, he told TW that he takes pictures purely for his love of photography. Capturing that perfect moment or memory is all the motivation he needs.

“I remember taking this picture on a pier in Shizuoka. From dozens of fishermen, I chose one and took about 120 pictures until he started looking at me quite crossly (understandably so). Luckily, by then there were a few decent shots so I stopped,” recalls Kurenkov.

“Tabata-san has been harvesting seaweed for years and definitely had a good catch when I met him. It was a magical moment in a very sparsely populated part of northern Japan. On top of that, it was golden hour in late September when there were huge waves,” remembers Kurenkov.

“The couple in this photo run a café called Denjiro in Uchiko, Shikoku Prefecture. It’s one of those places where time stops, you just pause your trip and linger there until you really must leave,” says Kurenkov.

Here are more of his photos from around Japan.

Short Bio

Alex Kurenkov is a physicist based in the Tohoku region of Japan. Fascinated by the change of seasons here, he started taking photos with a smartphone, then with a point-and-shoot and eventually picked up a digital single-lens reflex camera and decided to call photography a hobby. You can find him on Instagram at @madinem.

Featured image by Alexander Kurenkov.

