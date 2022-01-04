15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Long Weekend: January 7–10

Happy New Year! This week, most workers in Japan go back to work and companies prepare to tackle the next quarter. As the city slowly settles back into its usual hustle and bustle, consider one of the following events to keep you busy.

Note: Be sure to take all precautionary measures against Covid-19 and its variants. Remember to stay informed.

Skip ahead:

TW Picks

This exhibition focuses on 16 female artists in their 70s or older, from across the globe, who continue to embark on new challenges. Ranging in ages 71-105 with their careers spanning over 50 years, these artists are originally from 14 different countries, and equally diverse in their current locations. Showcasing their wide array of powerful works from paintings, video, sculptures, to large-scale installations and performances, it contemplates the nature of the special strength, “Another Energy” of these women who have all continued challenging throughout their long-standing careers.

When: Until Jan 10

More details here.

Hiromart Gallery is hosting its annual group exhibition Winter Show which features gallery artists from previous exhibitions. This year, the lineup includes Canadian painter Robin Fry as well as Japanese artists Sachie Kashima and Masanobu Sakakibara.

Notes from the gallery: Admission may be limited when the space is crowded. Please wear a face mask or covering. Please understand that hours and closure times of the gallery may be subject to change without notice depending on the situation concerning Covid-19.

When: Until Jan 23

More details here.

After the Rainbow is the first solo exhibition of the Eugene Studio in a Japanese museum, namely The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. Based in Japan, the Eugene Studio is headed by Eugene Kangawa, an American-born artist who is the subject of growing international acclaim. As Kangawa was born in 1989, this will also be the first solo exhibition at MOT by an artist born during Japan’s Heisei Era (1989–2019). After the Rainbow will showcase two-dimensional works, large-scale installations, video and sculptural works from the Eugene Studio. The exhibition will explore the perspectives, ideas and philosophies that underlie the studio’s diverse body of work.

When: Until Feb 23

More details here. Until Feb 23

The Sumida Aquarium is holding a special, hands-on event inspired by the oxygen bubbles created by the photosynthesis of aquatic plants. The aquarium will also feature a fascinating exhibition showcasing the unique breathing techniques of sea creatures.

When: Until Feb 28

More details here.

The Container hosts the first solo exhibition in Japan of Shizuoka-born photographer Shohei Miyachi. The exhibition Blow presents works from Miyachi’s practice over the last decade in New York and Tokyo, documenting and capturing moments of intimacy and sexual acts between men. Often featuring himself, Miyachi’s work highlights his interest in sexuality, the human body and performance art. It also chronicles his journey in navigating stigma and self-acceptance as a Japanese man.

When: Until Feb 28

More details here.

From the late 1960s to the 1970s, American cinema faced a major turning point. The social changes characteristic of the time, such as the Vietnam anti-war and the civil rights movement, inspired innovative movies that shook the core of individual consciousness. In this exhibition, look back on the light and darkness of these classic movies from a 21st-century perspective and as American society continues to fight.

When: Until Mar 13

More details here.

From January 2022, I AM gallery in Higashi-Nagasaki will exhibit the products of designer and illustrator Esther Sandler, under the name “Togetherness.” Togetherness is a label launched by Sandler, under which she creates products such as textiles, ceramics and cards. In addition to bold colors and beautiful designs, the creator is particularly proud of the environmentally friendly production, such as eschewing the use of harmful chemical substances and utilizing natural fibers that can be decomposed.

When: Until Mar 27

More details here.

Winter Illuminations

Yebisu Garden Place is a go-to location in Tokyo for a romantic winter illumination date. Every season, many Tokyoites come to enjoy the small shops and see the decorated Christmas tree. Even more mesmerizing is the display of one of the world’s largest Baccarat chandeliers. This year’s illumination theme is “when there is light, there is hope.”

When: Until Jan 10

More details here.

This year, Shinjuku Southern Terrace will be lit up with fantastical “Mirrorbowler” mirror balls and a Christmas tree in collaboration with Kiki & Lala, Little Twin Stars. Don’t miss out on the stunning Christmas tree decorated with pink and blue light baubles.

When: Until Feb 14

More details here.

The concept for this event is “a moment like magic.” Hibiya is a town that frequently appears in movies and television dramas, making it the best place to take a moment away from everyday life. The illuminations are champagne gold and amber, giving a warm and relaxing vibe to the whole area. Go to the Park View Winter Garden on the sixth floor for more illuminations and a beautiful view of city lights.

When: Until Feb 14

More details here.

As with every year, around 340 trees on both sides of the Marunouchi Naka-dori street will be brightly lit by about 1.2 million “Champagne Gold” lights. The lights will be stretching along Tokyo Torch Park, and Otemachi Naka-dori street. Around Tokyo Torch Terrace, many restaurants and cafes will have available terrace seats, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the illuminations.

When: Until Feb 14

More details here.

Tokyo Dome City’s illuminations are one of the most spectacular and interactive lights of the season. You’ll find magnificent tunnels of lights, a giant Christmas tree and dozens of winter-inspired sculptures scattered around the area. This year’s theme is “picture perfect illuminations.”

When: Until Feb 28

More details here.

Celebrating its 16th anniversary in 2021, Tokyo German Village’s illumination event is a union of light and music. Walk under a river of lights, spot the different characters sculpted in the fields and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate. This illumination is definitely worth the trip.

When: Until Mar 21

More details here.

This winter, in addition to their regular display which uses six million LED lights, Sagamiko Illumillion features a Sailor Moon Eternal-themed area for fans of the franchise. Different locations in the world of Sailor Moon inspired dedicated sections or attractions, It would be as if you are a part of the Sailor Guardians yourself!

When: Until Apr 3

More details here.

The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land. This year, there will be installations using LEDs that image the world’s first jewel LED color developed by Motoko Ishii. The theme that Ishii chose for the 2021-2022 season is “The Glimmer of Hope! -Symphony of Diverse Lights-.” Various colorful illuminations come together to create a magical environment.

When: Until Apr 4

More details here.

Top and feature image by cowardlion // Shutterstock