Softcream Adventures: Tasting Kusatsu’s Local Softcream Flavors

Did you come straight here after watching our other softcream adventures on YouTube? Or are you just finding us for the first time? Either way, welcome to the local softcream flavors exploration mission. This month we visit Kusatsu, an onsen town in Gunma Prefecture, in search of other adventurous softcream flavors.

Did you know that the first establishments to sell softcream were soba noodle shops? This was back in the Showa Era, when people would linger after slurping their noodles to watch TV and destress with a cone of softcream. Nowadays you can find softcream everywhere in Japan.

Kusatsu certainly has a nostalgic feel to it that makes us long for rich softcream. The town is known for its sulfuric baths, ryokan and mountain trails. Easily accessible by bus from central Tokyo, it’s a popular weekend getaway destination among Tokyoites looking to soak their troubles away. What softcream flavors does Kusatsu Onsen offer? Watch the video below to find out.

A big thanks to Nissei for sponsoring this video. Nissei is a leading manufacturer specializing in soft serve ice cream products. It provides many delicious flavors of softcream from all over Japan, and we will travel around the country to show you as many of these local softcream flavors as we can.

Read more about softcream:

Sponsored Post