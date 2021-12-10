Boasting lavish workout spaces that are completely private, state-of-the-art training machines and luxurious amenities such as saunas and self-esthetics, Majesty Onarimon Club is a sporting facility that unquestionably lives up to its name. Run by the multi-layered entertainment business organization NEXUS Group, the luxurious membership-only fitness club is set to open its doors in the heart of Tokyo’s Minato-ku next January.

It truly is a place like no other. For the first time in Japan, people can go to the gym and enjoy their sessions without having to worry about people watching what they are doing. This cutting-edge facility provides members with an opportunity to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul while forgetting about the everyday stresses of life such as work and the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s about enhancing your beauty, wellness and athletic ability while going on “your very own journey into your radiant self.”

Fitness Rooms

There are a total of 43 fitness rooms exclusively for working out. All the rooms are available through an online reservation system which is very easy to navigate. Bookings can be made at any time of the day for whichever room you would like. It’s then just a case of showing your member’s card at the front desk upon arrival. Coming straight from work without any towels or gear is not a problem as you can pretty much rent anything at the club.

In addition to the sheer number of rooms, there’s also lots of variation to be found in the fitness section between the sixth and 12th floors of the building. As well as rooms with a combination of a multifunction Technogym bench and bike or treadmill, there are also several rooms specializing in weight training. On top of all that, there are nine Biocircuit rooms with fully automatic circuit training machines.

Ladies’ Floor

Another Biocircuit room can also be found on the fifth floor along with two rooms that have a running machine and a Technogym bench and three other rooms for steam saunas and self-esthetics. This floor is exclusively for women so they can have peace of mind while they train or rest.

Below the women-only floor, there are three floors dedicated to sauna rooms. This is an ideal way to relax and detoxify your body after a workout (as long as you’ve made a reservation in advance). Or maybe you’re not in the mood for training and just want to drop by to unwind while boosting your heart rate, blood flow and circulation.

There are 21 sauna rooms, all of which are made of cypress wood. As with the fitness rooms, they are completely private and have shower facilities. Six of them also feature a cold-water bath.

Once you have finished exercising and detoxifying, you can then chill out in the Club Lounge. You will have no doubt built up a thirst while exercising, so why not enjoy some of the complimentary dried fruit and beverages. For those that are hungry after their workout, there are light high-protein meals. When you’re finished, present your member’s card to the front desk to check out.

The Equipment

The Technogym benches are smart and sleek, designed for a spectrum of total body workouts. There are over 200 exercises you can do with guided visual training. Within the benches you’ll find five hexagon dumbbells to increase muscle tone, three weighted knuckles for core training, elastic bands with three different resistance levels to build strength and a training mat that is comfortable and stable. There are so many options, the difficult part will be knowing where to start.

Then there’s the Compact Treadmill Excite Live Run. This has been designed to make running enjoyable without any boundaries. You can see natural and urban landscapes on the screen as you work out or, if you’d prefer, watch the latest shows on Netflix or YouTube. As well as boasting a smooth and quiet surface, the running machine is also more spacious than your typical treadmill. You can choose your Technogym sessions based on your personal goal with a virtual trainer guiding you along the way.

Biocircuit, meanwhile, boasts even more sophisticated technology, helping to tailor your training programs. It gives you more flexibility and is considered the next best thing to having your own personal trainer. In fact, many would say it’s even better as the electronic equipment adapts to your body and guides you as you exercise. Adjusting to your needs as you progress, you don’t have to do anything manually. Quick and effective, it is ideal for anyone who wants to become more active but doesn’t have time for long sessions.

Essential Information

Majesty Onarimon Club

3-23-26 Nishi-Shimbashi, Minato-ku



Tours of the facilities will be available from December 11, 2021. Registration for membership is already open. All rooms can be reserved online, 24 hours a day through the members-only website.

