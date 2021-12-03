Softcream Adventures: Tasting Shizuoka’s Local Softcream Flavors

Did you come straight here after watching our other softcream adventures on YouTube? Or are you just finding us for the first time? Either way, welcome to the local softcream flavors exploration mission.

In this installment, we visited Shizuoka Prefecture in search of other adventurous softcream flavors. We worked alongside Nissei to find the best place to indulge in Shizuoka softcream. Nissei not only makes more than half of all of Japan’s softcream mix but also 70 percent of all cones in Japan and 65 percent of all softcream freezers in Japan.

In Japan, Shizuoka Prefecture is known for its excellent green tea. In this video, we visited Kuraya Narusawa green tea farm, a veritable tea paradise. They offer tea-picking experiences, including a traditional outfit for that purpose alone. Of course, there’s tea tasting too. If the weather is nice, you can see the idyllic combination of tea fields and Mount Fuji in the background. Were we lucky to see it? Watch the video to find out.

A big thanks to Nissei for sponsoring this video. Nissei is a leading manufacturer specializing in soft serve ice cream products. It provides many delicious flavors of softcream from all over Japan, and we will travel around the country to show you as many of these local softcream flavors as we can.

