What’s New in Chiba This Month: November 2021

As we head into November, our surroundings burst with the gradients of fall. Blessed with magnificent nature, the area of Chiba looks wonderful during this special season offering many things to see and do. Restaurants also bring out their seasonal food this month. So here are some highlights of what nature sights to see and foods to try in Chiba in November.

Seasonal Activities

Quietly tucked away, the Yoro ravine boasts some of the most astonishing colors of fall in Kanto. The hiking trail which takes you on a stroll along the river offers sceneries with stunning shades of red, yellow and orange reflected in the water cascades.

There are also waterfalls and observatory decks for you to enjoy if time and energy allow.

A light-up event is planned during late November and early December, so make sure to stay a little longer when dusk falls.

Where: Otaki, Isumi District

Another good place to enjoy the magical colors of fall foliage in Chiba is Sakura Joshi Koen. Compared to Yoro, this spot is more easily accessible from Tokyo too. The park is located within the remains of Sakura Castle and this historical site will be in peak color starting mid-November and into early December.

Here, you can enjoy both the views of ginkgo trees and maple leaves.

Where: Jonaicho, Sakura

The beautiful view of terraced rice fields is a quintessential Japanese landscape. Many have disappeared with time, but you can still find rice fields at the Oyama Senmaida, located in the region of Kamogawa, Chiba.

Until January 10, 2022, they are holding the special light-up event “Tanada no Akari” so you’ll have the chance to witness this traditional landscape aglow with colorful LED lights.

There is also a traditional Japanese-style café that offers homemade foods throughout the day. Each dish is prepared using local ingredients, so make sure to have a taste. Visit earlier in the day for more food choices.

Where: 540 Hiratsuka, Kamogawa

When: Until Jan 10, 2022

Food and Drink

The bridal ceremony facility ArtGrace Wedding Coast Tokyo Bay is hosting a special flower sweets party inspired by German fairy tale Rapunzel. Everything from chiffon cakes, cheesecakes, macarons and cupcakes will all illustrate the world of Rapunzel.

It’ll be held in the bridal area for six days only, three of which are in November. The other three are in December.

If you miss the dates for Rapunzel’s sweets party, there are equally wonderful options available. In the course of November and December ArtGrace is also hosting an afternoon tea party inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland. All their petite gateau and savory snacks resemble motifs from the story and are also available for takeout.

The tea party is only held during weekends and holidays, so make sure to time your visit well.

Where: 5-8-2 Akemi, Urayasu

When: Rapunzel Flower Sweets Party | Nov 14, 21, 23 | Dec 4, 8, 25

Alice and Queen of Hearts Afternoon Tea | Until Dec 26

