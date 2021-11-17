17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 5–7

Can you believe it’s November already? The sun setting earlier and we’ve pulled out our winter clothes. It’s sweater weather, baby! In Tokyo this week, join us at the second edition of Expat Expo Tokyo 2020, go gallery-hopping during Tokyo Art Week or pop by Shibuya Scramble for their 2-year anniversary celebrations.

The only exposition of its kind to be held in Japan, Expat Expo Tokyo returns on a much larger scale for its second year, once again to help international residents live their best life in the nation’s capital. Business leaders and service providers from all walks of life will be on hand at this extensive, two-day expo.

Coordinated by Innovent, Inc. with international families in mind, vendors offering services and information that help international residents break through language and cultural barriers. Foreigner-friendly vendors on hand range from the fields of education, dining, travel, healthcare, shopping, relocation services and much more. Go home with tons of free goodies and loads of new information that will only make your Tokyo experience better.

Expat Expo Tokyo 2021 will be held at Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center Hamamatsucho-kan. The facility, and the expo itself, represent Tokyo’s future as an international hub.

When: Nov 5–6

Art Week Tokyo is an annual showcase of the creativity and diversity of the Japanese contemporary art scene. Unfolding across one of the world’s great cities, the four-day event will deliver a new experience of art in Tokyo through unprecedented access to 50 leading galleries, museums, and other venues. Set against a backdrop of cutting-edge architecture, design, fashion, food, and nightlife, the concentration of original programming on offer will make Art Week Tokyo the first destination for contemporary art in Asia and beyond.

When: Nov 4–7

The 34th edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival will be a hybrid one, with physical screenings and online events, from October 30 to November 8, 2021.

The festival’s opening film is Cry Macho and the closing film is Dear Evan Hansen.

Acclaimed French actress Isabelle Huppert will serve as the President of the International Competition Jury at the 34th TIFF. The Competition section includes 15 films, 10 of them world premieres. Two are from Japan, seven from other Asian countries and regions, and 6 from other parts of the world.

World-renowned Japanese director Koreeda Hirokazu is the selector of the lineup of the Conversation Series at Asia Lounge. This is a series of sessions featuring Asia’s leading auteurs, to be co-presented for the second year by The Japan Foundation Asia Center and TIFF.

Japanese Animation Programming line-up will investigate themes portrayed in the latest animated works. The Tokusatsu Section will feature the Kamen Rider series, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary.

When: Until Nov 8

Rima Fujita will be showing 20 recent works at her newest exhibition “Antariksa ~ Between Heaven & Earth ~”. “Antariksa” translates to “space between heaven and earth” in Sanskrit. The artist chose this title to reflect her state of mind this past year; someplace that is not-quite Earth, not-quite heaven. During this period, Fujita learned to grow comfortable in uncertainty. Through “Antariksa”, visitors are encouraged to look for comfort, joy, hope and healing in Fujita’s most recent work.

When: Nov 3–9

Shibuya Scramble Square is celebrating its second anniversary with a fair under the theme “Love is Sustainable.” Visitors will also be able to learn more about sustainable living through intrinsically wonderful and experiences that stimulate their intellectual curiosity. Also enjoy browsing a wide selection of sustainable products as well as a special musical performance on October 26 from 6:30pm.

Mira Hasegawa, who is actively involved in sustainable activities, has been appointed as an ambassador for this fair. Various shops will also host special collaborations with Hasegawa to encourage visitors to learn more about sustainability and how they change their lifestyles.

When: Until Nov 10

This afternoon tea is a collaboration with Asahi’s Kubota sake brewery. Taste a variety of desserts created with an alcohol twist such as tiramisu with yuzu liqueur or a berry compote marinated in Junmai Daiginjo. A head-turner is a dish inspired by the hotel’s garden, a milky soy dessert put together in a Kubota sake cup.

When: Until Nov 10

Kaikai Kiki Gallery is pleased to announce their latest exhibition featuring French sculptor Jean-Marie Apprio, “Event Horizon”.

Appriou explores various materials in an unconventional way to deepen his thoughts on sculpture. He continues to challenge techniques that require a high level of skill, such as working with aluminum, glass, and copper, to create a variety of forms. In this exhibition, he will present two new series of works based on the themes of astronauts and sea life.

When: Until Nov 11

Masanobu Sakakibara, who was born in the Eighties in Hokkaido, is an artist of his generation. His paintings are inspired by video game imagery from his childhood; now these games are known as retro. In his solo exhibition at Hiromart Gallery, you will see knights, dragons and chimeras dance across his canvases. His bold, rich application of paints gives his pictures an uncanny historical feel.

For those planning to visit the gallery on Sunday, make a reservation by contacting [email protected]

When: Until Nov 13

Intercontinental Tokyo Bay is hosting a sweets buffet inspired by “Alice in Wonderland,” featuring a variety of sweets reminiscent of the characters in the story. Enjoy chocolate cake in the shape of a caterpillar, a purple sweet potato Mont Blanc inspired by the Cheshire Cat, white rabbit cupcakes, and bright red cake inspired by the Queen of Hearts.

Other eerie details make this one of the eeriest afternoon teas this season, with a mysterious white rabbit welcoming you at the entrance and a photo booth featuring a big teacup.

When: Until Nov 14

Perrotin Tokyo is pleased to present a solo exhibition of JR’s work, new or never seen before. Consisting of early iterations of his “Unframed” series, dating back to 2012, as well as brand-new works created in his home city of Paris during the pandemic, the artist revisits his roots throughout this show.

Much of JR’s work deals with people whose stories would not be told otherwise — people whose lives are often obscured or hidden, by exhibiting their photographic likenesses on a monumental scale. With a similar relationship to architecture, inaccessible spaces and famous, over-photographed locations succeed in finding new language through JR’s lens.

When: Until Nov 20

The Palace Hotel Tokyo is hosting a “Kanazawa Omotenashi” themed afternoon tea in collaboration with wagashi (Japanese confectionary) Kanazawa store, Yoshihashi. Yoshihashi was established in 1947 and is a renowned shop trusted by tea masters in Ishikawa Prefecture, selling only made-to-order sweets. This afternoon tea experience will be the first of its kind in Japan, designed to provide a unique experience for those who cannot travel to Ishikawa.

When: Until Nov 30

Hotel Intercontinental Tokyo Bay is offering a special autumn afternoon tea at The Shop N.Y. Lounge Boutique. Enjoy sweets using chestnuts such as Mont Blanc and savories using seasonal pumpkin. For a limited time only, you can also purchase the special sweets to take home.

The autumn selection includes Mont Blanc with Uji green tea sponge topped with whip cream, chestnut cream and marron glacé, and a combination of marron mousse and buttercream. The savory menu includes tortillas filled with tandoori chicken and vegetables, chestnut and bacon quiche with a combination of sweet and salty flavors, and pumpkin salad with cream cheese dip, and mini pancakes sandwiched with smoked salmon and sour cream.

When: Until Nov 30

Kinuyo Tanaka is one of the pioneers of Japanese cinema, in both the acting and directing spheres. Her film career spans half a century, over 250 movie appearances and a handful of directorial roles. A look at her career provides insights into artistry and gender politics in 20th-century Japan. This exhibition traces her life and oeuvre through a number of personal mementos and 12 screenings, two of which have English subtitles.

When: Until Dec 12

Concurring with a dual retrospective at New York’s Whitney Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the new Jasper Johns show at Fergus McCaffrey looks at the artist’s later work, where his quintessential flags and targets give way to records of his memories. From around the 1980s to the early 200s, Johns moved past the exploration of internal, mental symbols to symbols of visual perceptions. In these prints, which were created between the American East Coast and St. Martin, a torrid storm (or is it a swirling galaxy?) features prominently.

When: Until Dec 18

Since its birth, Sanrio has produced countless characters and products that have come to represent Japan’s kawaii culture today. This exhibition looks back at the last 60 years of Sanrio’s history and how kawaii culture has flourished, allowing us to see things from the company’s perspective. Over 80 items such as products, documents and original sketches as well as over 400 characters can be seen on the 52nd floor of Mori Tower.

When: Until Jan 10, 2022

Roppongi Hills Observatory will reopen on April 23 and with it a year of astronomical events, online and in-person. Roppongi Tenmon Club will once again take its place below the stars on Roppongi Hills Mori Tower’s rooftop observatory ‘Sky Deck’, the highest in the Kanto region. Experts in the field will provide commentary on the 4th Friday of every month, guiding your journey through the starry night. Be dazzled by the glittering lights of Tokyo dancing with the stars above.

When: Until Mar 25, 2022

TV Asahi Co., Ltd. reopens the Wakabadai Media Center in October 2021. Based on the concept of “experiences that will be a turning point in life,” the venue will provide exhibitions and experiences that bring awareness and learning while having fun. The first participatory event, “You can be a doctor” exhibition empowered by Dr. allows children to experience the popular TV Asahi program Sandwich Man & Dr. Aina Ashida! In this exhibition, the children “Dr.” make notebooks using the knowledge they acquired from the adults appearing in the program.

Seiichi Saito of Panoramatiks, who plans international events such as Expo and KENPOKU ART 2016, serves as producer and will direct the art direction and set design of the TV programs. Also involved are CEKAI Tetsumaru Fukuda, who is active in a wide range of fields such as video director and music production, and artist Kentaro Okawara, who is in charge of the artwork for the entire event.

When: Until May 8, 2022

