17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 3–5

The first weekend of December has the city lighting up. Enjoy Tokyo’s Christmas illuminations, from Roppongi to Oshiage, or check out the winter shows of select art galleries. Alternatively, join a cocktail workshop hosted by Arigato Travel or pop by Tokyo LoveHotels nightlife event on Saturday.

Though the SOE is lifted, keep up with social distancing measures and limit unnecessary outings when possible.

This Week Only

Travel company Arigato Travel and coworking space The Hive have teamed up for this cocktail-making workshop. With 20 years of experience in the food and beverage and tourism industries, Lauren Shannon from Arigato Travel will share and demonstrate recipes that are easy to learn and recreate, but also some tips in making your own delicious cocktails and mocktails at home.

You’ll learn how to make two Japan-inspired holiday cocktails and there will be a brief networking session afterward to meet other cocktail lovers.

If you’re not able to join the event on-site, live streaming will be available. Please register in advance here.

When: Dec 3

Join an extravagant night filled with live painting, DJs, popups and live performances at #LETITSNOW while also supporting local Tokyo and international artists.

Tokyo LoveHotels is an art-event organization that exhibits creatives’ works without charge or commission allowing them to network, promote and perform with peace of mind. With a large gathering of local and international talents, Tokyo LoveHotels always creates a night filled with art, music, experiences and love.

When: Dec 4

TW Picks

Hiromart Gallery is hosting their annual group exhibition, or “Winter Show”, which features gallery artists from past exhibitions. This year, the lineup includes Canadian painter Robin Fry and Japanese artists Sachie Kashima and Masanobu Sakakibara.

Notes from the gallery: Admission may be limited when the space is crowded. Please wear a face mask or covering. Please understand that hours and closure times of the gallery may be subject to change without notice depending on the situation concerning COVID-19.

When: Untl Jan 23, 2022

Loko Gallery is proud to present Shoko Masunaga’s exhibition “replace”. Upon planning her exhibition, Masunaga began by observing the gallery’s exterior, atrium structure, the skylight letting in natural light, and the difference between the ground and second floor spaces – to examine the purpose of the environment where her works are placed, and how time is indicated. Through this exhibition, Masunaga attempts to integrate the act of viewing with visual and conceptual effects which derives from the interrelation of the environment and the painting’s scale, shape, and color, by compiling tableaus on the wall which could also complete as a solo piece. The paintings available for reassembling or replacement are unbound by traditions, giving viewers the possibility to recreate by themselves and to intrigue their initiative.

When: Until Dec 12

Concurring with a dual retrospective at New York’s Whitney Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the new Jasper Johns show at Fergus McCaffrey looks at the artist’s later work, where his quintessential flags and targets give way to records of his memories. From around the 1980s to the early 200s, Johns moved past the exploration of internal, mental symbols to symbols of visual perceptions. In these prints, which were created between the American East Coast and St. Martin, a torrid storm (or is it a swirling galaxy?) features prominently.

When: Until Dec 18

Parco Museum (4F of Shibuya PARCO) is proud to host the “Mickey Mouse Now and Future” exhibition is an art collaboration project that represents the present and future of Mickey Mouse under the theme of “Gathering of Fans” by artists from all over the world who love Walt Disney’s iconic character. The exhibition will be curated by NANZUKA, a contemporary art gallery in Shibuya. When: Until Dec 19

Born in 1979 in Hiroshima, Kawamura moved to Tokyo after graduating high school and immediately became involved in the city’s creative community. Initially a graphic designer, Kawamura became active as an exhibiting artist in the early 2000s, holding shows throughout Japan and overseas in conjunction with his collaborative and design work. Since then, his distinctive collage-based style has become well-known both within the Harajuku scene and abroad thanks to his prolific collaborations with Adidas, G-shock, Uniqlo, Gundam, Evangelion, Akira, and more.

The artworks featured in this exhibition were created largely through manual, hands-on methods such as cutting, shredding and pasting to emphasize the three-dimensionality and uniqueness of the works, a purposeful contrast to the digital reproducibility he emphasizes in his collaboration or commission works. The analog methods give the works a sculptural aspect, inviting the viewer to become aware of the physicality of the work and the exhibition space.

When: Until Dec 19

Lines perform representative and differentiating functions in painting. Line can be edge, border, contour, mark, or texture. Line is a means of suggesting, pointing, meandering, tracing, and conjuring. A line can mark a place, contour an object, and carry units of measure. Some lines are fuzzy, some lay shallow on a surface until layered or thatched. Regardless of its varying qualities, additive or subtractive, as a basic unit of visual language, line forms an armature to which meaning might graft itself by conjuring suggestive description in a line’s differentiating features. Pointing out from within, a line can take any material form, and differentiate itself from the things around it. Line reproduces itself, contradicts itself, and exhibits a level of subjectivity and expression wholly outside itself. Appellative Lines explores this notion, line outside of drawing, embedded within the materiality of painting as a catalyst to language.

When: Until Dec 23

The Local Ramen Challenge by Tokyo Ramen Street started in July earlier this year. The event mainly consisted of the opening of a limited-time ramen store, Shina Sobaya. From November 12, Tokyo Ramen Street will initiate the second phase of the event by introducing Kumamoto’s Tengai Ten ramen shop to their selection. This is the second of seven local shops you’ll be able to taste during the event, and will only be open for about 100 days.

When: Until Feb 24, 2022

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the formation of QUEEN, one of the most famous bands in the rock scene, the QUEEN 50th Anniversary Exhibition Production Committee will hold a special exhibition entitled “QUEEN 50th Anniversary Exhibition – DON’T STOP ME NOW-.”

The exhibition will cover the 50 years of Queen’s music, from their debut to the birth of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the miracle of Live Aid, and their farewell to Freddie. The 50 years of the band’s career are divided into seven scenes along with major milestones, and places that symbolize each era (live venues, studios, etc.) are recreated and linked with photos, videos and documents.

When: Until Feb 13, 2022

This exhibition focuses on 16 female artists in their 70s or older, from across the globe, who continue to embark on new challenges. Ranging in ages 71-105 with their careers spanning over 50 years, these artists are originally from 14 different countries, and equally diverse in their current locations. Showcasing their wide array of powerful works from paintings, video, sculptures, to large-scale installations and performances, it contemplates the nature of the special strength, “Another Energy” of these women who have all continued challenging throughout their long-standing careers.

When: Until Jan 16

Christmas Illuminations

Roppongi Hills comes to life when the whole complex is festooned with light, celebrating the season all the way along the Keyakizaka-dori, the Mohri Garden and the Christmas tree at Roku-Roku Plaza. Watch some 70,000 lights glitter along the posh streets of Roppongi. Enjoy the early signs of the holiday season as you stroll through the complex’ stores and hunt for mulled wine.

When: Until Dec 25

Under the concept of “Vivid,” this year’s festive event will present an exciting and colorful Christmas scene. In addition to the tree illumination, there will be snow globes trapping the beautiful moments of the four seasons, colorful trees marking the countdown to Christmas and other installations, including the popular skating rink, that will heighten your anticipation for the holidays.

When: Until Dec 25

This year’s Christmas event will be held under the concept of “Japanese style and novelty.” In the atrium on the first floor, immerse yourself in a white winter wonderland created with approximately 12,000 sheets of washi snow falling from the ceiling. Keep your eyes open for other beautiful decorations throughout the shopping complex and Christmas deals at select stores.

When: Until Dec 25

Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Skytree Town will be decked out in Christmas colors and lights. An 8 meter Christmas tree will be on display and the gorgeous lights all around. Not to mention the Tokyo Skytree Town ice skating park will also be open until March 6, 2022. Enjoy the festive messages lit up on the Tokyo Skytree while ice skating with friends, family and loved ones this holiday.

When: Until Dec 25

This year, Shinjuku Southern Terrace will be lit with fantastical “MIRRORBOWLER” mirror balls and a Christmas tree in collaboration with Kiki & Lala, Little Twin Stars. Definitely cannot miss out on the luminous Christmas tree decorated with pink and blue light baubles. Enjoy the wondrous world of bubbles and lights.

When: Until Feb 14, 2022

The concept for this event is “a moment like magic.” Hibiya is a town that frequently appears in movies and television dramas, making it the best place to take a moment away from everyday life. The illumination lights are champagne gold and amber, giving a warm and relaxing vibe to the whole area. Go to the Park View Winter Garden on the 6th floor for more illuminations and a beautiful view of city lights.

When: Until Feb 14, 2022